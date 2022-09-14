ARTICLE

United States: January 6 Committee Set To Meet In Person On Tuesday As It Debates Whether To Invite Trump And Pence To Appear

Kate Driscoll spoke to CNN about former Secret Service agent Tony Ornato's personal involvement in efforts to discredit the January 6 Capitol riot investigation testimony of Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson while he was still at the agency.

"Mr. Ornato plans to continue cooperating in the investigations related to the events of January 6," said Kate, who represents him.

