Brandon Van Grack spoke to the Wall Street Journal about lawyers for former President Trump asking for an independent arbiter to review all of the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago, including those marked classified, rejecting a compromise arrangement the Justice Department had offered to the court a day earlier.

"The former president's proposed process will significantly delay the investigation," Brandon said.

