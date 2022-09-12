Brandon Van Grack spoke to CNN about U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to appoint a special master to review materials seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and how the person will be chosen.

"Ultimately, the potential pool of candidates would likely not be too difficult for the Department of Justice to identify. The issue is going to be which of those candidates would be palatable to the former president's attorneys," said Brandon.

