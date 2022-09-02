Brandon Van Grack was a guest on CNN's Don Lemon Tonight, discussing a federal judge ordering the Department of Justice to release the redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain a warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

"I think there's going to be more meat on the bones than I probably would have predicted last week, based in part on not just the fact that there's been a lot of reporting and disclosures in the last week, but the fact that the judge so quickly agreed to the redactions that the Department of Justice proposed, which will suggest that, in fact, the Department really was more narrowly tailored," Brandon said. "But I think there's going to be some substance there."

Watch the full interview.

CNN's Don Lemon Tonight

