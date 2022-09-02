Brandon Van Grack was a guest on MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes, discussing the Department of Justice's (DOJ) response to former President Trump asking for a "special master" to review documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

"The reality is that it's really not worth too much time trying to figure out [the nature of the executive privilege claim], because asserting a privilege claim against the privilege holder – in this case, the executive – it doesn't appear to carry much water. I think what we're going to see tomorrow from the Justice Department is a very vigorous assertion of that fact, and we might as well wait to see what that is and we'll see how strong the Department's view of what the bigger issue is."

Watch the full interview, beginning at 17:20 (free registration required).

MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes

