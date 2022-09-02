Bob Litt was a guest on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront, discussing the Justice Department's midnight filing related to the seizure of documents from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, and whether the former president committed a crime.

"I think that we have very strong evidence there was classified information that was being improperly retained," Bob said. "We have very strong evidence that there were violations of the Federal Records Act. The president's filings today have addressed those, but what they haven't said anything about is obstruction, and that's because it's a much easier charge to prove in this case, and the evidence is very straight forward. The National Archives asked for documents, they finally after some months got some documents, the government served a subpoena for additional documents, they were told these are all the documents there are and given another group of documents, then they executed a search warrant and there was a whole bunch of additional classified documents that should have been turned over earlier, including apparently documents from President Trump's personal office. So I think that's a very difficult charge to defend against."

CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront

