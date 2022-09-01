Brandon Van Grack spoke to Business Insider about the Justice Department (DOJ) filing court documents that reveal the extent to which former President Trump or his associates may have "concealed and removed" sensitive government documents that U.S. officials tried for months to retrieve.

"Based on its response, I think DOJ and FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] were shocked by the volume and sensitivity of material seized at Mar-a-Lago," Brandon said.

