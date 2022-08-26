Brandon Van Grack spoke to the Washington Post about the complications involved in the potential prosecution against any former U.S. presidents, as presidents are not made to sign paperwork on classified documents as part of their joining or leaving the government unlike the vast majority of federal workers who access secret information.

"It is yet another reason why criminally investigating and prosecuting a former president has complexities," Brandon said. "What it highlights is the criminal case is focused on what happened after May, not about what happened before then."

