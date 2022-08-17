Brandon Van Grack was a guest on The Rachel Maddow Show, discussing the core elements of the investigation into the mishandling of classified material at Mar-a-Lago.

"Right now, there is a focus on what is the end game? Is someone going to be charged? You don't need to get to that point to appreciate the fact that there are serious national security implications from the conduct and the information before us," Brandon said. "It's just from the receipt of the search warrant. There are multiple series of documents that are classified, that are labeled 'top secret,' that were in unsecured locations for 19 months. We already know that there were classified documents that were provided to the archives seven months before that. You don't need to take anymore leaps beyond that to appreciate the fact that there's real national security harm and potential damage caused by that. Right now, the intelligence community is sorting through that information and doing a damage assessment, trying to assess what sources and methods have been compromised. That's separate from whether anyone is charged, so it's important that we don't get too far ahead of what's in front of us."

Watch the full interview.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved