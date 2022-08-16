Brandon Van Grack spoke to the Sunday Times about Merrick Garland, the U.S. attorney-general who is investigating former President Trump.

"He's thoughtful and measured and consistent," Brandon said. "Sometimes people criticize him for not being aggressive enough or too patient, but there's no political game from him. That's why Merrick Garland's appointment was such a brilliant decision by the president, because time after time he's shown he's not influenced."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved