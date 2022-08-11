Brandon Van Grack spoke to USAToday about the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into allegations of classified documents being illegally removed from the White House.

"The fact that they obtained a search warrant and knew what to look for suggests that the FBI has conducted numerous interviews. Which is all to say that there is a very real risk of criminal charges," said Brandon.

While mishandling classified information, specifically statute 18 U.S. Code 1924, has a maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment, Brandon continued, there is "still a very high hurdle" to criminally prosecuting a former president for violating it.



Read the article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved