United States: Analysis: Beyond Yachts And Planes – U.S. Turns To Foreign Agent Laws To Curb Russian Influence

Brandon Van Grack spoke to Reuters about U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors ramping up enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and a related law known by its code number, 951, in an attempt to target Russians acting on the Kremlin's behalf without registering as foreign agents.

According to Brandon, charging fugitives sends a message to Moscow to thwart further activity. “It is a way to deter the other government – to say, ‘look, we know what you're doing here, so stop it,'” he said.

