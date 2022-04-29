This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:45 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia's brutal war | Roosevelt Room

2:00 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT meets with small business owners to discuss the small businesses boom under his leadership | South Court Auditorium

5:00 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host their first official film screening at the White House, showing HBO's "The Survivor" in honor of Yom HaShoah and Holocaust Remembrance Week

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House did not release a public schedule for the Vice President

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, April 27, 2022

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year Event

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year Event

Remarks by President Biden at the Funeral of Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Return of Trevor Reed

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, April 27, 2022

Readout of White House Roundtable with Lesbian Leaders to Celebrate Lesbian Day of Visibility

Fact Sheet : Biden Administration Underscores Urgent Need for Additional COVID-?19 Response Funding and the Severe Consequences of Congressional Inaction

: Biden Administration Underscores Urgent Need for Additional COVID-?19 Response Funding and the Severe Consequences of Congressional Inaction Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Bilateral Meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy (May 10)

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the President's Travel to the Republic of Korea and Japan (May 20-24)

Nominations: President Biden Names Seventeenth Round of Judicial Nominees

Proclamation on Workers Memorial Day, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: DOD's Great Strength Is its People, Undersecretary Says

Article: Equipment Sent to Ukraine Having an Effect on Battlefields

Article: DOD Uses Chain-Weighted Consumer Price Index to Account for Inflation

Contracts for April 27, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: U.S. Army battalion leads multinational force during peace support operations in Kosovo

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Wisconsin Guard develops partnership with Papua New Guinea

Press Release: Kentucky Guard hosts senior leader engagement with Ecuador

Press Release: Montana Air Guard wounded warrior shines at Invictus Games

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Kendall, Brown, Raymond tell Congress $194 billion budget request balances risks, quickens transformation

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, April 28

American Detainee

April 27: Statement | Release of U.S. Citizen Trevor Reed from Russia

April 27: Transcript | Special Briefing: Senior Administration Officials on the Release of Trevor Reed

Europe

April 27: Fact Sheet | The European Democratic Resilience Initiative

April 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

April 27: Statement | On the Occasion of Koningsdag in the Netherlands

Asia-Pacific

April 27: Statement | New U.S. APEC Business Advisory Council Member Appointment

Africa

April 27: Statement | United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Horn of Africa

April 27: Statement | Togo's National Day

April 27: Statement | Sierra Leone National Day

April 27: Statement | South African Freedom Day

Other Matters

April 27: Congressional Testimony | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks Before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs

April 27: Statement | Launch of the Declaration for the Future of the Internet

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Advisory: USAID's Power Africa to Host Roundtable Discussion on Plans to Electrify Health Facilities Across Sub-Saharan Africa as Part of President Biden's Global Infrastructure Initiative (April 28)

Press Release: USAID Launches Digital Invest Program to Mobilize Private Capital for Digital Finance and Internet Service Providers in Developing Markets as Part of President Biden's Global Infrastructure Initiative

Advisory: USAID to Host Child Care Infrastructure Event as Part of President Biden's Global Infrastructure Initiative (April 28)

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Global Food Aid to Respond to Putin's Unprovoked Invasion of Ukraine

Press Release: USAID Providing Immediate Assistance to Respond to Flooding and Mudslides in South Africa

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Ensuring Accountability for Atrocities Committed by Russia in Ukraine

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Great Lakes Region

Remarks at a UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on Peacebuilding Financing

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Inspector General Carl W. Hoecker to Retire from SEC

Press Release: SEC Charges Archegos and its Founder with Massive Market Manipulation Scheme

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Four Charged in Connection with Multibillion-Dollar Collapse of Archegos Capital Management

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks Announcing Charges in Connection with Multibillion-Dollar Collapse of Archegos Capital Management

Press Release: Department of Justice Launches Law Enforcement Knowledge Lab

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Announces Launch of the National Law Enforcement Knowledge Lab

Press Release: 31 Gang Members and Associates of Mexican Mafia Charged in Racketeering Indictment

Press Release: Former Alabama Resident Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Prison for Concealing Terrorism Financing

Press Release: Woman Pleads Guilty to Laundering More Than $700,000

Press Release: Man Convicted for Defrauding American Express

Press Release: Michigan Man Charged with Hate Crimes for Attempting to Intimidate Protesters from Supporting Black Lives Matter

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CISA, FBI, NSA, and International Partners Warn Organizations of Top Routinely Exploited Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

Press Release: RGV Agents Rescue 40 Migrants Entrapped in Metal Box (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $1 Million in Cocaine and Methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Agents Seize Close to $355K of Narcotics (California)

Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Finds 900 ED Pills in Passenger Baggage from Dominican Republic (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Releases 2022 Special 301 Report on Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement

Readout: USTR and the U.S. Department of Labor Meet with South Korean Officials to Discuss Labor Rights, Free Trade

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Canada (May 5-7)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Carr Rejects Call for FCC to Block Musk's Purchase of Twitter

Press Release: FCC to Consider New Rules to Combat International Scam Robocalls

Press Release: Commissioner Starks Announces Staff Changes

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Global Food Aid to Respond to Putin's Unprovoked Invasion of Ukraine

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden Administration Launches $2.5 Billion Program to Strengthen and Modernize America's Power Grid

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Visited California to Highlight President Biden's Investments For an Equitable Transition to Clean Energy

Readout: U.S.-EU High-Level Business Forum on Offshore Wind Power

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Advances Offshore Wind Energy Leasing on Atlantic and Pacific Coasts

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $95 Million for Wetland Conservation Projects and National Wildlife Refuges

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Gulf Guardian Award

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation Announce Nearly $1.5 Billion in Grants Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Modernize Bus Fleets and Facilities

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Begins Investing $1B of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding into Air Traffic Control System

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative met with South Korean officials to discuss labor rights, free trade

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor invites care industry employers, workers, other stakeholders to online forum on wage compliance, other issues

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $34.2M in funding available to support career training, services in Appalachian Region, Lower Mississippi Delta

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Over $220 Million Dollars in Investments from Government, Private, and Public Sectors to Support Student Recovery

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS's New Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Benefit Resources Will Help People Seeking Care to Better Understand Their Rights

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Takes Steps to Limit Lead in Juice to Further Reduce Exposure to Toxic Elements in Foods

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Approves Agreements with Hawaii Housing Providers Resolving Claims of Disability Discrimination

Readout of Philanthropic Roundtable on Innovative Strategies to Address Appraisal Bias

