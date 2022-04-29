This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

11:00 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT attends the funeral of Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; The President delivers remarks

4:00 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY host the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year; The President, The First Lady, the Secretary of Education, and 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell deliver remarks | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had no public schedule for the Vice President, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Statement by President Joe Biden on Clemency and Second Chance Month

Press Release: Clemency Recipient List

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Expands Second Chance Opportunities for Formerly Incarcerated Persons

Statement from Press Secretary to the Vice President Kirsten Allen (VPOTUS COVID-19 positive)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and White House COVID-?19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Increases Access to COVID-?19 Treatments and Boosts Patient and Provider Awareness

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Upcoming Bilateral Virtual Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (April 29)

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for HHS

Nomination Sent to the Senate (UKR AMB Nominee)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Opening Remarks by Secretary Austin at the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (As Prepared)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a News Conference Following Ukraine Defense Consultative Group Meeting, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Article: Austin Meets With Nations to Intensify Support for Ukraine

Publication: DOD January 26th Outreach Event - Engagement With PFAS Stakeholders Questions & Answers

Transcript: Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience Richard Kidd Hosts Discussion on DOD PFAS

Contracts for April 26, 2022

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: West Virginia, North Carolina Guard join cyber exercise

U.S. Marine Corps

Press Release: CH-53K King Stallion Ready for Initial Operation

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, April 27

Europe

April 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Czech Republic Foreign Minister Lipavsky

April 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský Before Their Meeting

April 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Western Hemisphere

April 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

April 26: Statement | International Travel Recommendations

April 26: Readout | U.S.-Honduras Strategic Dialogue

April 26: Readout | Special Advisor for the Summit of the Americas Christopher Dodd Travel to Barbados

Africa

April 26: Transcript | Digital Briefing on Humanitarian Response to Droughts in the Horn of Africa

Other Matters

April 26: Congressional Testimony | Opening Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

April 26: Statement | Rewards for Justice - Reward Offer for Information on Russian Military Intelligence Officers Conducting Malicious Activity Against U.S. Critical Infrastructure

April 26: Statement | State Department Announces Changes to the Foreign Service Entry Process

April 26: Fact Sheet | Improvements in the Foreign Service Selection Process

April 26: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power to Launch new Digital Invest Program as Part of President Biden's Global Infrastructure Initiative

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs Enrique Rein

Press Release: United States Providing More Than $200 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Horn of Africa

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet Founder and CEO Simon Harford and Rockefeller Foundation CEO Raj Shah

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at the UN General Assembly Following the Adoption of a Resolution on the UN Security Council Veto

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situation in Syria

Remarks at the General Debate of the 55th Annual Session of the UN Commission on Population and Development

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Highlights Orlando Job Training Programs Funded By The American Rescue Plan

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Inspector General Carl W. Hoecker to Retire from SEC

Press Release: SEC Charges Archegos and its Founder with Massive Market Manipulation Scheme

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Congressional Testimony: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Opening Statement Before Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies

Press Release: Clemency Recipient List

Press Release: Presidential Designation of ATF Acting Director

Press Release: Civil Rights Division and Office on Violence Against Women Highlight Justice Department Efforts to Combat Sexual Misconduct

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at the Access to Justice for Survivors of Sexual Harassment, Assault and Misconduct Event

Speech: Principal Deputy Director Allison Randall of the Office on Violence Against Women Delivers Remarks at the Access to Justice for Survivors of Sexual Harassment, Assault and Misconduct Event

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the Access to Justice for Survivors of Sexual Harassment, Assault and Misconduct Event

Press Release: Pharmacist Sentenced for $180 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Queens Business Owner Sentenced for Tax Crimes

Press Release: Michigan Real Estate Developer Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint Statement on U.S.-UK Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Aberdeen

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan

Press Release: NTIA's Institute for Telecommunication Sciences and Department of Defense Select 5G Challenge Contestants from Early-Bird Entries

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Takes Action to Stop Voice over Internet Provider from Facilitating Illegal Telemarketing Robocalls, Including Scams Relating to the Pandemic

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Forum on Geolocation for 988

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Congressional Testimony: Written Testimony of Director Rohit Chopra before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Readout: Export-Import Bank of the United States Chair Reta Jo Lewis Meets with Delegations from Bulgaria and Lithuania

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Secretary Vilsack Highlights $39 Million Investment in Watershed Infrastructure Projects on Rural Infrastructure Tour

Press Release: USDA Opens Grants Application to Improve SNAP Customer Service

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden Administration Implements New Cost-Saving Energy Efficiency Standards for Light Bulbs

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Winners of its Annual Campus RainWorks Challenge

Link to other EPA press releases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Begins Investing $1B of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding into Air Traffic Control System

Department of Labor

Press Release: Biden-Harris administration, U.S. Department of Labor award more than $90M to grow clean energy workforce with education, training for young adults

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces date change for next Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship meeting

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation recovers $731K in overtime back wages for 337 Texas sanitation workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of Boise mall shooting finds security company exposed officers to dangers of workplace violence

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Hearthside Food Solutions violates federal safety procedures for 20th time in 5 years

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor calls on Amazon to improve severe weather emergency procedures following warehouse collapse

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Expansion of Second Chance Pell Experiment and Actions to Help Incarcerated Individuals Resume Educational Journeys and Reduce Recidivism

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Remarks by HHS Secretary Becerra for the Celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Administration for Community Living

Readout of the HHS Mental Health Roundtable with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 26, 2022

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in March 2022

Press Release: HUD Charges Management and Owners of a Minnesota Apartment Building with Disability Discrimination

