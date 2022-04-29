This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
11:00 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT attends the funeral of Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; The President delivers remarks
4:00 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY host the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year; The President, The First Lady, the Secretary of Education, and 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell deliver remarks | East Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had no public schedule for the Vice President, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
3:00 p.m. ET - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Clemency and Second Chance Month
- Press Release: Clemency Recipient List
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Expands Second Chance Opportunities for Formerly Incarcerated Persons
- Statement from Press Secretary to the Vice President Kirsten Allen (VPOTUS COVID-19 positive)
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and White House COVID-?19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Increases Access to COVID-?19 Treatments and Boosts Patient and Provider Awareness
- Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Upcoming Bilateral Virtual Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (April 29)
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for HHS
- Nomination Sent to the Senate (UKR AMB Nominee)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Opening Remarks by Secretary Austin at the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (As Prepared)
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a News Conference Following Ukraine Defense Consultative Group Meeting, Ramstein Air Base, Germany
- Article: Austin Meets With Nations to Intensify Support for Ukraine
- Publication: DOD January 26th Outreach Event - Engagement With PFAS Stakeholders Questions & Answers
- Transcript: Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience Richard Kidd Hosts Discussion on DOD PFAS
- Contracts for April 26, 2022
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: West Virginia, North Carolina Guard join cyber exercise
U.S. Marine Corps
- Press Release: CH-53K King Stallion Ready for Initial Operation
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, April 27
Europe
- April 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Czech Republic Foreign Minister Lipavsky
- April 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský Before Their Meeting
- April 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau
Western Hemisphere
- April 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly
- April 26: Statement | International Travel Recommendations
- April 26: Readout | U.S.-Honduras Strategic Dialogue
- April 26: Readout | Special Advisor for the Summit of the Americas Christopher Dodd Travel to Barbados
Africa
- April 26: Transcript | Digital Briefing on Humanitarian Response to Droughts in the Horn of Africa
Other Matters
- April 26: Congressional Testimony | Opening Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
- April 26: Statement | Rewards for Justice - Reward Offer for Information on Russian Military Intelligence Officers Conducting Malicious Activity Against U.S. Critical Infrastructure
- April 26: Statement | State Department Announces Changes to the Foreign Service Entry Process
- April 26: Fact Sheet | Improvements in the Foreign Service Selection Process
- April 26: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power to Launch new Digital Invest Program as Part of President Biden's Global Infrastructure Initiative
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs Enrique Rein
- Press Release: United States Providing More Than $200 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Horn of Africa
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet Founder and CEO Simon Harford and Rockefeller Foundation CEO Raj Shah
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at the UN General Assembly Following the Adoption of a Resolution on the UN Security Council Veto
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situation in Syria
- Remarks at the General Debate of the 55th Annual Session of the UN Commission on Population and Development
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Highlights Orlando Job Training Programs Funded By The American Rescue Plan
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Inspector General Carl W. Hoecker to Retire from SEC
- Press Release: SEC Charges Archegos and its Founder with Massive Market Manipulation Scheme
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Congressional Testimony: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Opening Statement Before Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies
- Press Release: Clemency Recipient List
- Press Release: Presidential Designation of ATF Acting Director
- Press Release: Civil Rights Division and Office on Violence Against Women Highlight Justice Department Efforts to Combat Sexual Misconduct
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at the Access to Justice for Survivors of Sexual Harassment, Assault and Misconduct Event
- Speech: Principal Deputy Director Allison Randall of the Office on Violence Against Women Delivers Remarks at the Access to Justice for Survivors of Sexual Harassment, Assault and Misconduct Event
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the Access to Justice for Survivors of Sexual Harassment, Assault and Misconduct Event
- Press Release: Pharmacist Sentenced for $180 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Queens Business Owner Sentenced for Tax Crimes
- Press Release: Michigan Real Estate Developer Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Transportation Options for Elderly Loved Ones
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $100K in Undeclared Currency at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Agents Intercept Tractor Trailer Smuggling Scheme (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Arrest Fugitive Sought for Indecency with a Child (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Seizes Methamphetamine Concealed Inside a Speaker Box (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Hosts "Youth of the Year" Scholarship/Recognition Ceremony in the RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: Multiple Narcotics, Currency Seized Over Weekend (California)
- Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested Over Weekend (California)
- Press Release: CBP Officers in Philadelphia, New York, and Cincinnati Collaborate to Capture Cocaine Concealed in Cooler Cups (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: CBP Seizes Counterfeit Stanley Cup Championship Rings (New York)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Joint Statement on U.S.-UK Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Aberdeen
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan
- Press Release: NTIA's Institute for Telecommunication Sciences and Department of Defense Select 5G Challenge Contestants from Early-Bird Entries
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Takes Action to Stop Voice over Internet Provider from Facilitating Illegal Telemarketing Robocalls, Including Scams Relating to the Pandemic
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Forum on Geolocation for 988
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Congressional Testimony: Written Testimony of Director Rohit Chopra before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Readout: Export-Import Bank of the United States Chair Reta Jo Lewis Meets with Delegations from Bulgaria and Lithuania
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Secretary Vilsack Highlights $39 Million Investment in Watershed Infrastructure Projects on Rural Infrastructure Tour
- Press Release: USDA Opens Grants Application to Improve SNAP Customer Service
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Implements New Cost-Saving Energy Efficiency Standards for Light Bulbs
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Winners of its Annual Campus RainWorks Challenge
- Link to other EPA press releases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Begins Investing $1B of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding into Air Traffic Control System
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Biden-Harris administration, U.S. Department of Labor award more than $90M to grow clean energy workforce with education, training for young adults
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces date change for next Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship meeting
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation recovers $731K in overtime back wages for 337 Texas sanitation workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of Boise mall shooting finds security company exposed officers to dangers of workplace violence
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Hearthside Food Solutions violates federal safety procedures for 20th time in 5 years
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor calls on Amazon to improve severe weather emergency procedures following warehouse collapse
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Expansion of Second Chance Pell Experiment and Actions to Help Incarcerated Individuals Resume Educational Journeys and Reduce Recidivism
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Remarks by HHS Secretary Becerra for the Celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Administration for Community Living
- Readout of the HHS Mental Health Roundtable with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 26, 2022
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in March 2022
- Press Release: HUD Charges Management and Owners of a Minnesota Apartment Building with Disability Discrimination
