This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Clemency and Second Chance Month | April 26, 2022
- Press Release: Clemency Recipient List | April 26, 2022
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Expands Second Chance Opportunities for Formerly Incarcerated Persons | April 26, 2022
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Increases Access to COVID-19 Treatments and Boosts Patient and Provider Awareness | April 26, 2022
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's full schedule for Tuesday.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
3:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response Dr. Ashish Jha | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, April 25, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden Welcoming the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Keeping our Promise to Veterans Suffering from Toxic Environmental Exposures
- Readout of President Biden's Call with President Macron of France
- Readout of President Biden's Call with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan
- Remarks by President Biden After Air Force One Arrival
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan call with South African National Security Advisor Sydney Mufamadi
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata
- Fact Sheet: The Domestic Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems National Action Plan
- Nomination: President Biden Announces Nominee for Ambassador to Ukraine
- Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate
- Statement by President Joe Biden on World Malaria Day
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, April 25, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Blinken, Austin Meet Ukraine's President in Kyiv
- Remarks from Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to Traveling Press
- Press Release: DoD Announces Dr. Craig Martell as Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer
- Press Release: Department of Defense Awards $96 Million Grant to the Hawaii Department of Education for Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Hawaii
- Article: Former Soldier Stresses Importance of Blood Donationst
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Army Cpl. Clair Goodblood
- Contracts for April 25, 2022
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Summit underscores team nature of cyber defense
- Press Release: New storage tanks boost California firefighting capabilities
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: USS Momsen Arrives in Goa, India
U.S. Marine Corps
- Press Release: Corps Establishes Talent Management Strategy Group
U.S. Air Force
- Press Release: The Blueprint: Roadmap to Enlisted Force Development
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, April 26
Europe
- April 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin's Travel to Ukraine
- April 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary Lloyd Austin Remarks to Traveling Press
- April 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Council Bernard
Middle East
- April 25: Statement | Turkey's Conviction of Osman Kavala
Asia-Pacific
- April 25: Statement | On the Occasion of the Panchen Lama's 33rd Birthday
Africa
- April 25: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing On Maritime Security In The Gulf Of Guinea
- April 25: Statement | Tanzania Union Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat
- Press Release: Leading the Fight Against Malaria and Protecting the World from Future Pandemics
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: PDDNI Delivers Keynote at the 37th Annual Space Symposium
Department of the Treasury | April 22 & 25, 2022
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Financial Action Task Force Ministerial
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Yellen's Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Yellen's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis and European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Yellen's Meeting with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adeyemo's Meeting with Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintare Skaiste
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Yellen's Meeting with Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki
- Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Meeting with Democratic Republic of the Congo Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi
- Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Toll Holdings Limited
- General Licenses: Issuance of Ukraine-/Russia-Related General Licenses; Publication of amended Frequently Asked Questions
- Sanctions List Updates: North Korea Designation Update; Counter Narcotics Designations Removals
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Announces Older Investor Roundtable Event to Be Held April 28
- Press Release: SEC Updates List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors
- Press Release: SEC Issues $6 Million Award to Five Whistleblowers
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Two European Citizens Charged for Conspiring with a U.S. Citizen to Assist North Korea in Evading U.S. Sanctions
- Press Release: MS-13 Leader Sentenced to Life in Prison for Racketeering Offenses Connected to Five Murders in Maryland and Virginia
- Press Release: Justice Department Issues Statement on the Administration's Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) National Action Plan and Legislative Proposal
- Press Release: Former Defense Contractor Manager Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
- Press Release: New York Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Tax Conspiracy
- Press Release: Justice Department Sues Indiana Town for Discrimination Based on HIV Status
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on the Administration's C-UAS National Action Plan and Legislative Proposal
- Press Release: Bob Lord to Join CISA as Senior Technical Advisor
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Mixed Narcotics Worth over $737K at Del Rio Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: Criminal Migrant Arrests Continue in RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Encounter Three Large Groups In 24 Hours (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Methamphetamine and Nab 26 Fugitives (Texas)
- Press Release: In Two Weeks Chicago CBP Seizes 743 Counterfeit IDs (Illinois)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) | April 22, 2022
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan
- Press Release: USTR, SBA and Commerce Convene the First USMCA Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Dialogue in San Antonio, Texas
- Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai on Earth Day
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board | April 25, 2022
- Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Establishes Commerce Climate Council, Directs Department to Integrate Climate Considerations into Policies, Strategic Planning, and Programs | April 22, 2022
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Namon C. Friends Designated Director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity at the U.S. International Trade Commission | April 25, 2022
- Press Release: Walk-Behind Snow Throwers from China Injure U.S. Industry, says USITC | April 22, 2022
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan Announces Senior Agency Leaders | April 25, 2022
- Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Alleges Funeral and Cremation Services Companies and Their Owner Mislead Consumers About Their Location and Prices, and Withhold Remains to Extract Payment | April 22, 2022
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Carr Challenges Apple on Privacy, Human Rights in China
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Invokes Dormant Authority to Examine Nonbank Companies Posing Risks to Consumers
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFIs Pledge to Enhance Collaboration in Support of Infrastructure Development | April 25, 2022
- Press Release: DFC Seeks to Increase Climate Finance Partnerships on Earth Day | April 22, 2022
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) | April 22, 2022
- Press Release: Export-Import Bank of the United States Chair Reta Jo Lewis Welcomes Ukraine Delegation; Reiterates U.S. Support
- Readout: Export-Import Bank of the United States Chair Reta Jo Lewis Meets with Delegations from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt
Department of Agriculture (USDA) | April 22, 2022
- Press Release: On Earth Day, USDA Invests Nearly $800 Million in Critical Infrastructure to Combat Climate Change Across Rural America
- Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on President Biden's Executive Order to Strengthen America's Forests, Boost Wildfire Resilience, and Combat Global Deforestation
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Celebrates 20th Annual Solar Decathlon for Next-Generation Clean Energy Buildings
- Statement by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Earth Day
- Press Release: DOE Announces 15 Universities Selected for EcoCAR Electric Vehicle Challenge
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Tours Alaska's National Parks and Public Lands to Commemorate Earth Week | April 22, 2022
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Federal Settlement with Recycling Company Will Reduce Release of Ozone Depleting Refrigerants That Contribute to Climate Change | April 22, 2022
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: ICYMI | This Earth Day, U.S. Department of Transportation Highlights Key Climate Accomplishments Over Past Year | April 22, 2022
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Youth Task Force Announces New Members
- Press Release: President Biden, Federal Aviation Administration Deliver Historic Investments to General Aviation Airport in Kentucky
- Press Release: FAA, U.S. Airports Team up to Meet 2050 Net-Zero Climate Challenge
Department of Labor
- Readout: Secretary Walsh launches series of U.S. Department of Labor retirement security reform roundtables, welcomes new stakeholders' views
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to mark Workers Memorial Day, remembering lives lost; stress the high cost of ignoring workplace safety, health standards
- Press Release: Federal court orders Maryland assisted-living facilities to pay $950K in back wages, damages, penalties for willful FLSA violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinars for compliance assistance on labor-management standards for Southeast's union leaders, staffs
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretaries Walsh, Granholm visited Los Angeles-area clean technology hub to highlight benefits of Bipartisan Innovation Act
- Press Release: Multinational healthcare services company agrees to pay $550K to resolve allegations of hiring discrimination at northern New Jersey location
- Press Release: Two New Hampshire restaurants to pay $890K in back wages, damages to 63 employees after US Department of Labor investigation, litigation
Department of Education
- Press Release: Schools, Districts, and Postsecondary Institutions Honored as 2022 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools | April 22, 2022
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Indian Health Service Announces Five Million Dollars in Funding for Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S.
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Approves First COVID-19 Treatment for Young Children
Housing & Urban Development (HUD) | April 22, 2022
- Press Release: HUD Announces Support for Washington, D.C.'s “Solar for All” Program
- Fact Sheet: HUD Honors Earth Day with Announcement and Event, Reiterates Commitment to Tackling Climate Crisis
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.