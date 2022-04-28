ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

Statement by President Joe Biden on Clemency and Second Chance Month | April 26, 2022

Press Release: Clemency Recipient List | April 26, 2022

Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Expands Second Chance Opportunities for Formerly Incarcerated Persons | April 26, 2022

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Increases Access to COVID-⁠19 Treatments and Boosts Patient and Provider Awareness | April 26, 2022

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's full schedule for Tuesday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response Dr. Ashish Jha | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, April 25, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden Welcoming the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning

Statement by President Joe Biden on Keeping our Promise to Veterans Suffering from Toxic Environmental Exposures

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Macron of France

Readout of President Biden's Call with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Remarks by President Biden After Air Force One Arrival

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan call with South African National Security Advisor Sydney Mufamadi

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata

Fact Sheet: The Domestic Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems National Action Plan

Nomination: President Biden Announces Nominee for Ambassador to Ukraine

Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate

Statement by President Joe Biden on World Malaria Day

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, April 25, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Blinken, Austin Meet Ukraine's President in Kyiv

Remarks from Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to Traveling Press

Press Release: DoD Announces Dr. Craig Martell as Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer

Press Release: Department of Defense Awards $96 Million Grant to the Hawaii Department of Education for Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Article: Former Soldier Stresses Importance of Blood Donationst

Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Army Cpl. Clair Goodblood

Contracts for April 25, 2022

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Summit underscores team nature of cyber defense

Press Release: New storage tanks boost California firefighting capabilities

U.S. Navy

Press Release: USS Momsen Arrives in Goa, India

U.S. Marine Corps

Press Release: Corps Establishes Talent Management Strategy Group

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: The Blueprint: Roadmap to Enlisted Force Development

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, April 26

Europe

April 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin's Travel to Ukraine

April 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary Lloyd Austin Remarks to Traveling Press

April 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Council Bernard

Middle East

April 25: Statement | Turkey's Conviction of Osman Kavala

Asia-Pacific

April 25: Statement | On the Occasion of the Panchen Lama's 33rd Birthday

Africa

April 25: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing On Maritime Security In The Gulf Of Guinea

April 25: Statement | Tanzania Union Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat

Press Release: Leading the Fight Against Malaria and Protecting the World from Future Pandemics

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: PDDNI Delivers Keynote at the 37th Annual Space Symposium

Department of the Treasury | April 22 & 25, 2022

Statement by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Financial Action Task Force Ministerial

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Yellen's Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Yellen's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis and European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Yellen's Meeting with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adeyemo's Meeting with Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintare Skaiste

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Yellen's Meeting with Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki

Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Meeting with Democratic Republic of the Congo Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi

Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Toll Holdings Limited

General Licenses: Issuance of Ukraine-/Russia-Related General Licenses; Publication of amended Frequently Asked Questions

Sanctions List Updates: North Korea Designation Update; Counter Narcotics Designations Removals

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Announces Older Investor Roundtable Event to Be Held April 28

Press Release: SEC Updates List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors

Press Release: SEC Issues $6 Million Award to Five Whistleblowers

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Two European Citizens Charged for Conspiring with a U.S. Citizen to Assist North Korea in Evading U.S. Sanctions

Press Release: MS-13 Leader Sentenced to Life in Prison for Racketeering Offenses Connected to Five Murders in Maryland and Virginia

Press Release: Justice Department Issues Statement on the Administration's Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) National Action Plan and Legislative Proposal

Press Release: Former Defense Contractor Manager Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Press Release: New York Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Tax Conspiracy

Press Release: Justice Department Sues Indiana Town for Discrimination Based on HIV Status

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on the Administration's C-UAS National Action Plan and Legislative Proposal

Press Release: Bob Lord to Join CISA as Senior Technical Advisor

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Mixed Narcotics Worth over $737K at Del Rio Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: Criminal Migrant Arrests Continue in RGV (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Encounter Three Large Groups In 24 Hours (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Methamphetamine and Nab 26 Fugitives (Texas)

Press Release: In Two Weeks Chicago CBP Seizes 743 Counterfeit IDs (Illinois)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) | April 22, 2022

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan

Press Release: USTR, SBA and Commerce Convene the First USMCA Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Dialogue in San Antonio, Texas

Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai on Earth Day

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board | April 25, 2022

Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Establishes Commerce Climate Council, Directs Department to Integrate Climate Considerations into Policies, Strategic Planning, and Programs | April 22, 2022

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Namon C. Friends Designated Director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity at the U.S. International Trade Commission | April 25, 2022

Press Release: Walk-Behind Snow Throwers from China Injure U.S. Industry, says USITC | April 22, 2022

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan Announces Senior Agency Leaders | April 25, 2022

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Alleges Funeral and Cremation Services Companies and Their Owner Mislead Consumers About Their Location and Prices, and Withhold Remains to Extract Payment | April 22, 2022

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Carr Challenges Apple on Privacy, Human Rights in China

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Invokes Dormant Authority to Examine Nonbank Companies Posing Risks to Consumers

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFIs Pledge to Enhance Collaboration in Support of Infrastructure Development | April 25, 2022

Press Release: DFC Seeks to Increase Climate Finance Partnerships on Earth Day | April 22, 2022

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) | April 22, 2022

Press Release: Export-Import Bank of the United States Chair Reta Jo Lewis Welcomes Ukraine Delegation; Reiterates U.S. Support

Readout: Export-Import Bank of the United States Chair Reta Jo Lewis Meets with Delegations from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt

Department of Agriculture (USDA) | April 22, 2022

Press Release: On Earth Day, USDA Invests Nearly $800 Million in Critical Infrastructure to Combat Climate Change Across Rural America

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on President Biden's Executive Order to Strengthen America's Forests, Boost Wildfire Resilience, and Combat Global Deforestation

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Celebrates 20th Annual Solar Decathlon for Next-Generation Clean Energy Buildings

Statement by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Earth Day

Press Release: DOE Announces 15 Universities Selected for EcoCAR Electric Vehicle Challenge

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Tours Alaska's National Parks and Public Lands to Commemorate Earth Week | April 22, 2022

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Federal Settlement with Recycling Company Will Reduce Release of Ozone Depleting Refrigerants That Contribute to Climate Change | April 22, 2022

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: ICYMI | This Earth Day, U.S. Department of Transportation Highlights Key Climate Accomplishments Over Past Year | April 22, 2022

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Youth Task Force Announces New Members

Press Release: President Biden, Federal Aviation Administration Deliver Historic Investments to General Aviation Airport in Kentucky

Press Release: FAA, U.S. Airports Team up to Meet 2050 Net-Zero Climate Challenge

Department of Labor

Readout: Secretary Walsh launches series of U.S. Department of Labor retirement security reform roundtables, welcomes new stakeholders' views

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to mark Workers Memorial Day, remembering lives lost; stress the high cost of ignoring workplace safety, health standards

Press Release: Federal court orders Maryland assisted-living facilities to pay $950K in back wages, damages, penalties for willful FLSA violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinars for compliance assistance on labor-management standards for Southeast's union leaders, staffs

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretaries Walsh, Granholm visited Los Angeles-area clean technology hub to highlight benefits of Bipartisan Innovation Act

Press Release: Multinational healthcare services company agrees to pay $550K to resolve allegations of hiring discrimination at northern New Jersey location

Press Release: Two New Hampshire restaurants to pay $890K in back wages, damages to 63 employees after US Department of Labor investigation, litigation

Department of Education

Press Release: Schools, Districts, and Postsecondary Institutions Honored as 2022 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools | April 22, 2022

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Indian Health Service Announces Five Million Dollars in Funding for Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S.

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves First COVID-19 Treatment for Young Children

Housing & Urban Development (HUD) | April 22, 2022

Press Release: HUD Announces Support for Washington, D.C.'s “Solar for All” Program

Fact Sheet: HUD Honors Earth Day with Announcement and Event, Reiterates Commitment to Tackling Climate Crisis

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.