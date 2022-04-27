Both the House and Senate are back in session after a two-week recess.

The House plans to vote on legislation that would accelerate the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine and authorize domestic terrorism offices through various federal agencies. House leadership has also indicated it is ready to act on the forthcoming request from President Biden on additional aid to Ukraine.

Senate debate will focus on the pandemic border control policy known as Title 42, which the Administration has chosen not to extend after it expires next month. Republicans and multiple moderate and politically vulnerable Democrats have expressed concern over ending this program in the midst of continued difficulties in securing the southern border. Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have drafted legislation to delay the end of Title 42, and there will likely be attempts to include the measure on the COVID aid package or Ukraine funding.

The Administration will also continue its push for funding to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, therapeutics, and prevention through an additional aid package, which stalled in the Senate due to the dispute over immigration issues.

Additionally, the conference committee will begin negotiations on the competing House and Senate versions of legislation (H.R. 4521) aimed at boosting manufacturing and technological innovation to better compete economically with China in the weeks ahead.

House Side

Tuesday – Wednesday, the House will meet to consider multiple bills under suspension.

H.R. 6445 – Small Business Development Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Golden – Small Business), which would reauthorize the Small Business Administration's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) program through fiscal 2025.

– Small Business Development Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Golden – Small Business), which would reauthorize the Small Business Administration's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) program through fiscal 2025. H.R. 6441 – Women's Business Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Davids – Small Business), which would reauthorize the SBA's Women's Business Center program through fiscal 2025 and allow it to make larger grants.

– Women's Business Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Davids – Small Business), which would reauthorize the SBA's Women's Business Center program through fiscal 2025 and allow it to make larger grants. H.R. 6450 – SCORE for Small Business Act of 2022 (Rep. Young Kim – Small Business). The SBA's SCORE program would be reauthorized and directed to develop oversight measures.

– SCORE for Small Business Act of 2022 (Rep. Young Kim – Small Business). The SBA's SCORE program would be reauthorized and directed to develop oversight measures. H.R. 4877 – One Stop Shop for Small Business Compliance Act of 2021 (Rep. Delgado – Small Business), which would require the SBA's ombudsman to publish online a directory of guides to help small businesses comply with federal regulations.

– One Stop Shop for Small Business Compliance Act of 2021 (Rep. Delgado – Small Business), which would require the SBA's ombudsman to publish online a directory of guides to help small businesses comply with federal regulations. H.R. 6454 – Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business). The SBA's Office of Advocacy would have to represent small businesses internationally in regulatory and trade initiatives.

– Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business). The SBA's Office of Advocacy would have to represent small businesses internationally in regulatory and trade initiatives. S. 270 – Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act (Sen. Coons – Natural Resources), which would expand and redesignate the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Kansas as a national historic park.

– Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act (Sen. Coons – Natural Resources), which would expand and redesignate the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Kansas as a national historic park. H.R. 2793 – Highlands Conservation Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney – Natural Resources), which would reauthorize the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's grant program supporting land acquisition and conservation in the Highlands region of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania through fiscal 2029.

– Highlands Conservation Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney – Natural Resources), which would reauthorize the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's grant program supporting land acquisition and conservation in the Highlands region of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania through fiscal 2029. H.R. 3525 – Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act, as amended (Rep. Meng – Natural Resources), which would establish a commission to study the feasibility of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

– Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act, as amended (Rep. Meng – Natural Resources), which would establish a commission to study the feasibility of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. H.R. 5973 – Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Restoration Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dingell – Natural Resources). The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's grant program funding proposals to protect and restore Great Lakes habitat would be reauthorized through fiscal 2028.

– Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Restoration Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dingell – Natural Resources). The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's grant program funding proposals to protect and restore Great Lakes habitat would be reauthorized through fiscal 2028. H.R. 6023 – Multinational Species Conservation Funds Semipostal Stamp Reauthorization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Costa – Natural Resources), which would require the Postal Service to continue sales of the Save Vanishing Species semipostal stamp until its stock runs out.

– Multinational Species Conservation Funds Semipostal Stamp Reauthorization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Costa – Natural Resources), which would require the Postal Service to continue sales of the Save Vanishing Species semipostal stamp until its stock runs out. H.R. 6201 – National Liberty Memorial Preservation Act, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Natural Resources). The bill would extend the National Mall Liberty Fund D.C.'s authority to continue work on the National Liberty Memorial in Washington through Sept. 30, 2027.

– National Liberty Memorial Preservation Act, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Natural Resources). The bill would extend the National Mall Liberty Fund D.C.'s authority to continue work on the National Liberty Memorial in Washington through Sept. 30, 2027. H.R. 6651 – Alaska Salmon Research Task Force Act (Rep. Young – Natural Resources). The Commerce Department, in consultation with Alaska's governor, would have to convene a research task force to understand the increased variability and declining salmon returns in Alaska.

– Alaska Salmon Research Task Force Act (Rep. Young – Natural Resources). The Commerce Department, in consultation with Alaska's governor, would have to convene a research task force to understand the increased variability and declining salmon returns in Alaska. S.497 – American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act (Sen. Sullivan – Natural Resources). The Commerce Department would establish an American Fisheries Advisory Committee to oversee fishery research and development grants administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

– American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act (Sen. Sullivan – Natural Resources). The Commerce Department would establish an American Fisheries Advisory Committee to oversee fishery research and development grants administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. H.R. 441 – Don Young Alaska Native Health Care Land Transfers Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources), which would have the Health and Human Services Department transfer land in Alaska to the Tanana Tribal Council, Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, and Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium to use for health and social services programs.

– Don Young Alaska Native Health Care Land Transfers Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources), which would have the Health and Human Services Department transfer land in Alaska to the Tanana Tribal Council, Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, and Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium to use for health and social services programs. H.R. 5796 – Patents for Humanity Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary). The bill would codify the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patents for Humanity competitive program to accelerate patent reviews for inventions that address global humanitarian needs.

– Patents for Humanity Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary). The bill would codify the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patents for Humanity competitive program to accelerate patent reviews for inventions that address global humanitarian needs. S. 3059 – Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary), which would require federal judges to disclose securities transactions valued at more than $1,000 within 45 days of making them.

– Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary), which would require federal judges to disclose securities transactions valued at more than $1,000 within 45 days of making them. H.R. 4133 – Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act (Rep. Espaillat – Foreign Affairs), which would authorize the initiative to receive $374 million over five years.

– Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act (Rep. Espaillat – Foreign Affairs), which would authorize the initiative to receive $374 million over five years. H.R. 6089 – Stop Iranian Drones Act (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs). Those who knowingly support Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle program would be subject to sanctions.

– Stop Iranian Drones Act (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs). Those who knowingly support Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle program would be subject to sanctions. H.R. 4693 – Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act of 2021 (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs), which would direct the U.S. Agency for International Development to coordinate federal agencies' work to address malnutrition around the world.

– Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act of 2021 (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs), which would direct the U.S. Agency for International Development to coordinate federal agencies' work to address malnutrition around the world. S. 812 – To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs).

– To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs). H.R. 7311 – Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs), which would direct the State Department to develop and report on a strategy to counter Russian malign influence in Africa.

– Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs), which would direct the State Department to develop and report on a strategy to counter Russian malign influence in Africa. H.R. 3344 – Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act (Rep. Kaptur – Foreign Affairs). The State Department would assist Central and Eastern European countries – particularly Ukraine – in strengthening the security of their telecommunications networks.

– Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act (Rep. Kaptur – Foreign Affairs). The State Department would assist Central and Eastern European countries – particularly Ukraine – in strengthening the security of their telecommunications networks. H.R. 7314 – AXIS Act, as amended (Rep. Barr – Foreign Affairs), which would require the State Department to report to Congress on whether China has provided support to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

– AXIS Act, as amended (Rep. Barr – Foreign Affairs), which would require the State Department to report to Congress on whether China has provided support to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. H.R. 7372 – Protecting Semiconductor Supply Chain Materials from Authoritarians Act (Rep. Titus – Foreign Affairs). An interagency working group responsible for addressing semiconductor supply chain issues caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine would be created.

– Protecting Semiconductor Supply Chain Materials from Authoritarians Act (Rep. Titus – Foreign Affairs). An interagency working group responsible for addressing semiconductor supply chain issues caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine would be created. H.Res. 336 – Calling on the government of the Russian Federation to provide evidence or to release U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Foreign Affairs).

– Calling on the government of the Russian Federation to provide evidence or to release U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Foreign Affairs). H.R. 923 – Georgia Support Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs). The bill would impose sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations in Russian-occupied regions of Georgia.

– Georgia Support Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs). The bill would impose sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations in Russian-occupied regions of Georgia. H.R. 496 – Ukraine Religious Freedom Support Act, as amended (Rep. Joe Wilson – Foreign Affairs), which would establish as U.S. policy to impose visa restrictions and deny entry to Russian government officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom in Ukrainian territory that Russia illegally occupies or recognizes as independent.

– Ukraine Religious Freedom Support Act, as amended (Rep. Joe Wilson – Foreign Affairs), which would establish as U.S. policy to impose visa restrictions and deny entry to Russian government officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom in Ukrainian territory that Russia illegally occupies or recognizes as independent. H.R. 6930 – Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs). The bill would require the President to determine whether to impose sanctions on the remaining members of the Russian State Duma and Russian Federal Council who voted to recognize two breakaway states in Ukraine, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic.

Thursday – Friday, the House will meet for legislative business.

Bills expected under a rule H.R. 350 – Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 (Rep. Schneider – Judiciary), which would authorize offices within the Homeland Security and Justice Departments dedicated to monitoring, investigating, and prosecuting perpetrators of domestic terrorism. S. 3522 – Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Foreign Affairs). The legislation would permit the President to expedite the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries affected by Russia's invasion through lend-lease agreements. The Senate passed the measure by voice vote on April 6.



Senate Side

On Monday, the Senate will resume consideration of Lael Brainard to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has also filed for cloture on Lisa Cook to join the Fed board and Alvaro Bedoya to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. Republicans have been strongly opposed to both of those nominees.

