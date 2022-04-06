ARTICLE

Both the House and Senate will be in session this week.

The Senate will be voting this week on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. The Judiciary Committee will vote on Monday, with a full floor vote expected by the end of the week. If the Judiciary Committee deadlocks along party lines as expected, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will schedule an expedited floor vote on a motion to discharge her nomination. Last week, Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) conveyed her support for Jackson, which ensured majority support for her nomination.

The upper chamber is also working to hold votes on repealing normal trade relations with Russia and funding to purchase COVID-19 vaccines and treatments through an additional aid package, although that is not guaranteed to happen before lawmakers leave for a two-week recess at the end of the week.

Additionally, leadership in both chambers are in the middle of the process to initiate a conference committee on the competing House and Senate versions of legislation (H.R. 4521) aimed at boosting manufacturing and technological innovation to better compete economically with China.

Administration

On Tuesday, President Biden, at an event with former President Barack Obama, will announce new action to shore up the Affordable Care Act and reduce health care costs.

House Side

Monday – Tuesday, the House will meet to consider multiple bills under suspension.

H.R. 1218 – Data Mapping to Save Moms' Lives Act, as amended (Rep. Butterfield – Energy and Commerce), which would require the Federal Communications Commission to incorporate maternal mortality and health outcome data into its broadband mapping platform.

– Data Mapping to Save Moms' Lives Act, as amended (Rep. Butterfield – Energy and Commerce), which would require the Federal Communications Commission to incorporate maternal mortality and health outcome data into its broadband mapping platform. H.R. 2501 – Spectrum Coordination Act, as amended (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce), which would require the federal agencies that regulate communications and spectrum to update their joint processes related to disputes in shared and adjacent frequency bands.

– Spectrum Coordination Act, as amended (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce), which would require the federal agencies that regulate communications and spectrum to update their joint processes related to disputes in shared and adjacent frequency bands. H.R. 5657 – Medical Marijuana Research Act (Rep. Blumenauer – Energy and Commerce), which would ease marijuana research regulations for researchers and manufacturers.

– Medical Marijuana Research Act (Rep. Blumenauer – Energy and Commerce), which would ease marijuana research regulations for researchers and manufacturers. H.R. 1916 – Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce). The bill would require private insurance plans to cover treatment of birth defects and congenital anomalies, including dental care.

– Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce). The bill would require private insurance plans to cover treatment of birth defects and congenital anomalies, including dental care. H.R. 6387 – School and Daycare Protection Act, as amended (Rep. Payne – Homeland Security). The bill would create within the Department of Homeland Security a council that would coordinate efforts to secure daycare and school programs against terrorism and other threats.

– School and Daycare Protection Act, as amended (Rep. Payne – Homeland Security). The bill would create within the Department of Homeland Security a council that would coordinate efforts to secure daycare and school programs against terrorism and other threats. H.R. 5633 – Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Transparency Act, as amended (Rep. Bennie Thompson – Homeland Security). The bill would require the Homeland Security Department's Office of Inspector General to publish reports substantiating allegations of whistleblower retaliation or misconduct by senior personnel.

– Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Transparency Act, as amended (Rep. Bennie Thompson – Homeland Security). The bill would require the Homeland Security Department's Office of Inspector General to publish reports substantiating allegations of whistleblower retaliation or misconduct by senior personnel. H.R. 1540 – REPORT Act, as amended (Rep. Aguilar – Homeland Security), which would require federal agencies to report to Congress on any acts of terrorism that occur in the United States.

– REPORT Act, as amended (Rep. Aguilar – Homeland Security), which would require federal agencies to report to Congress on any acts of terrorism that occur in the United States. H.R. 4209 – DHS Illicit Cross-Border Tunnel Defense Act, as amended (Rep. Pfluger – Homeland Security). U.S. Customs and Border Protection would develop a strategic plan to identify and remediate illicit tunnels crossing the U.S. border.

– DHS Illicit Cross-Border Tunnel Defense Act, as amended (Rep. Pfluger – Homeland Security). U.S. Customs and Border Protection would develop a strategic plan to identify and remediate illicit tunnels crossing the U.S. border. H.R. 4476 – DHS Trade and Economic Security Council Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Meijer – Homeland Security). The legislation would formally authorize Homeland Security Department entities focused on economic security and trade risks.

– DHS Trade and Economic Security Council Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Meijer – Homeland Security). The legislation would formally authorize Homeland Security Department entities focused on economic security and trade risks. H.R. 5689 – Resilient AMERICA Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure), which would expand and amend the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster preparedness programs.

– Resilient AMERICA Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure), which would expand and amend the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster preparedness programs. H.R. 5641 – SPEED Recovery Act, as amended (Rep. Sam Graves – Transportation and Infrastructure), would increase to $1 million the threshold for disaster recovery projects to qualify as a small project for certain disaster and emergency assistance.

– SPEED Recovery Act, as amended (Rep. Sam Graves – Transportation and Infrastructure), would increase to $1 million the threshold for disaster recovery projects to qualify as a small project for certain disaster and emergency assistance. H.Res. 831 – Calling on the United States Government to uphold the founding democratic principles of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs).

Wednesday – Thursday, the House will meet for legislative business and to consider additional bills under suspension.

Bills expected under a rule. H.Res. __ – Resolution Recommending That the House of Representatives Find Peter K. Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr., in Contempt of Congress for Refusal to Comply with Subpoenas Duly Issued by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (Rep. Bennie Thompson – Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol). H.R. 3807 – Relief for Restaurants and Other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act of 2022 (Rep. Blumenauer – Small Business). The bill would grant the Small Business Administration additional funds to assist restaurants and small businesses that didn't receive relief from previous COVID-19 aid packages. The measure would allocate $42 billion to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and $13 billion to establish a new program for small businesses that lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bills under suspension. H.R. 5497 – BURMA Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs), which would authorize the State Department to provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar. H.R. 7276 – Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs), which would require the President to report to Congress on U.S. government efforts to collect, analyze, and preserve evidence related to war crimes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine for use in international courts and tribunals.



