POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on his Administration's actions to reduce the impact of Putin's price hike on energy prices and lower gas prices at the pump for American families | South Court Auditorium

VPOTUS' Schedule*

Note: The White House did not release the Vice President's full schedule for Thursday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET - Press Briefing with Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The White House

Fact Sheet: President Biden's Plan to Respond to Putin's Price Hike at the Pump | March 31, 2022

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Plan to Respond to Putin's Price Hike at the Pump | March 31, 2022

Remarks by President Biden on the Status of the Country's Fight Against COVID-?19

by President Biden on the Status of the Country's Fight Against COVID-?19 Fact Sheet : Biden Administration Launches COVID.gov, a New One-Stop Shop Website for Vaccines, Tests, Treatments, Masks, and the Latest COVID-?19 Information

: Biden Administration Launches COVID.gov, a New One-Stop Shop Website for Vaccines, Tests, Treatments, Masks, and the Latest COVID-?19 Information Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Meeting with Joey and Paula Reed (re: detention of Trevor Reed in RUS)

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine

Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel

Remarks by Vice President Harris at Greater Washington Inclusive Growth Announcement

Transcript: Press Briefing by Communications Director Kate Bedingfield

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities

Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to South Sudan

Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to South Sudan

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Somalia

Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Somalia

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Proclamation on Transgender Day Of Visibility, 2022

Proclamation on César Chávez Day, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing, March 30, 2022

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Christine Lambrecht, Federal Minister of Defense, Federal Republic of Germany

Opening Remarks for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Germany's Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht

Article: Austin Thanks Chancellor for Germany Boosting Defense Spending

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Canadian Minister of National Defence Anand

Transcript: DoD Officials Hold a Press Briefing on the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability Procurement

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update March 30, 2022

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update March 30, 2022 Contracts for March 30, 2022

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Alaska Guard conducts exercise on Arctic sea ice

Press Release: Oregon Guard supports Bangladesh Tiger Lightning 22 exercise

U.S. Navy

Press Release: USS Forrest Sherman Arrives In Gdansk (Poland)

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Eielson AFB exercises readiness, capability

U.S. Space Force

Press Release: Department of the Air Force budget proposal focuses on transformation, modernization

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, March 31

Middle East, North Africa

March 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Algerian President Tebboune

March 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Before Meeting

March 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability | Algiers, Algeria

March 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Algiers International Trade Fair Launch Event with U.S. Companies

March 30: Fact Sheet | Commitments to Regional Security and Prosperity Underscore Secretary Blinken's Travel to Algeria

March 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission Algeria

March 30: Sanctions | United States Imposes Sanctions on Iran's Ballistic Missile-Related Activities

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

March 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

March 30: Statement | U.S.-EU Joint Press Release by the EEAS and Department of State on the First U.S.-EU High-Level Dialogue on Russia

March 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with North Macedonia Prime Minister Kovachevski

March 30: Statement | Joint Statement from the U.S.-Czech Republic Strategic Dialogue

Western Hemisphere

March 30: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Mexico

March 30: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Medina's Travel to Houston, Texas

Asia-Pacific

March 30: Readout | Secretary of State Blinken's Call with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Other Matters

March 30: Appointment | Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie D. Jenkins Announces Kenneth D. Ward as U.S. Special Representative to the Biological Weapons Convention

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release : Washington Post Opinion | 'Failing to fund the U.S. covid response bodes trouble for the entire world' by Atul Gawande

: Washington Post Opinion | 'Failing to fund the U.S. covid response bodes trouble for the entire world' by Atul Gawande Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Hailemariam Dessalegn, Board Chair, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with UnidosUS

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Visit to London, United Kingdom

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Key Actors in Iran's Ballistic Missile Program

Press Release: Treasury Announces $30 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Spent or Obligated with Over 4.7 Million Payments Made to Households Through February 2022

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Division of Examinations Announces 2022 Examination Priorities

Press Release: SEC Proposes Rules to Enhance Disclosure and Investor Protection Relating to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, Shell Companies, and Projections

Department of Justice

Press Release: Vermont Man Sentenced to 27 Years for Murder- and Kidnap-for-Hire Scheme and Child Pornography Offenses

Press Release: Nine Defendants Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Conspiracy and Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) Offenses for Obstructing Patients and Providers of a Reproductive Health Services Facility

Press Release: Man Charged with Transnational Repression Campaign While Acting as an Illegal Agent of the Chinese Government in the United States

Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Appoints 12 Members to Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Meeting with Home Minister Andrews of Australia

Fact Sheet: DHS Preparations for a Potential Increase in Migration

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Has a Busy 24-Hours

Press Release: El Paso Sector agents apprehend a U.S. citizen wanted for Murder (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Congressional Testimony of Ambassador Katherine Tai Before the House Ways & Means Committee Hearing on the President's 2022 Trade Policy Agenda

Thursday's Schedule :

Ambassador Tai will testify before the Senate Finance Committee on the President's 2022 Trade Policy Agenda.

Ambassador Tai and Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will meet with the Republic of Korea's Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo.

Ambassador Jayme White will participate in several roundtables and meetings in São Paulo, Brazil, with a diverse range of stakeholders. He will meet with experts on labor, corporate social responsibility, and the environment. He will also meet with the American Chamber of Commerce in Brazil and the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (FIESP).

Ambassador Bianchi will also meet with Vietnam's Ambassador to the United States Nguyen Quoc Dzung.

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan

Joint Statement | Inaugural Australia-U.S. Strategic Commercial Dialogue (AUSSCD)

Press Release: FCC, NTIA Leaders Hold Inaugural Monthly Meeting Under Spectrum Coordination Initiative

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Core Orientation Systems, Products Containing Core Orientation Systems, Components Thereof, and Methods of Using the Same

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC, NTIA Leaders Hold Inaugural Monthly Meeting

Press Release: FCC Announces Second Public Hearing On Broadband Consumer Labels

Press Release:

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Sanctions Edfinancial for Lying about Student Loan Cancellation

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Releases FY 2021 Annual Report "Building a Better America"

Statement from Export-Import Bank of the United States President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis on the Confirmation of Judith Pryor to EXIM's Board of Directors

Readout: EXIM Advisory Committee Meets to Discuss Supply Chain Resiliency, Subcommittee Recommendations

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Investments to Make Homes More Energy Efficient and Lower Costs for American Families

Press Release: DOE Releases Energy-Saving Rules for Federal Buildings and Proposes New Standards for Consumer Appliances

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Makes Major Investments in US Territories

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Appointment of Senior Advisor for Equity to Help Advance Environmental Justice and Embed Equity in EPA Work

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $106K in wages, damages for 37 underpaid employees of Erie, Niagara County restaurants

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Awards $256.6 Million to Expand and Restore Access to Equitable and Affordable Title X Family Planning Services Nationwide

Press Release: Settlement Agreement Reached with Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families to Address Discrimination Against Parents with Disabilities

