United States:
‘A Collective Sigh Of Relief': Garland Brings Comfort To DOJ Lawyers, But Morale Challenges Remain
31 March 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Brandon Van Grack spoke to The National Law Journal for
an article discussing morale among career lawyers in the U.S.
Department of Justice after a change in administration.
"The Department of Justice exercises one of the most
critical and impactful powers of the federal government,"
Brandon said. "It in part controls the ability to take away
someone's freedom. And so, career staff at the Justice
Department and the FBI take that responsibility and their mission
incredibly seriously. They care about the institution, not just the
specific investigation or prosecution."
Read the full article
(subscription required).
