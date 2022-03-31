Brandon Van Grack spoke to The National Law Journal for an article discussing morale among career lawyers in the U.S. Department of Justice after a change in administration.

"The Department of Justice exercises one of the most critical and impactful powers of the federal government," Brandon said. "It in part controls the ability to take away someone's freedom. And so, career staff at the Justice Department and the FBI take that responsibility and their mission incredibly seriously. They care about the institution, not just the specific investigation or prosecution."

Read the full article

