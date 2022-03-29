This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

In the morning, the President will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the U.S. Mission in Brussels, Belgium. Following their meeting, the President and President von der Leyen will make a joint press statement.

Then, the President will travel to Rzeszów, Poland, where he will be greeted by President Andrzej Duda of Poland.

In the afternoon, the President will receive a briefing Rzeszów, Poland, on the humanitarian response to ease the suffering of civilians inside Ukraine and to respond to the growing flow of refugees.

After, the President will meet in Rzeszów, Poland, with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who are contributing alongside our Polish Ally to deterrence on the Alliance's Eastern Flank.

In the evening, the President will travel to Warsaw, Poland.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

Recap of Thursday, March 24, 2022

The White House

March 25

Remarks by President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Joint Press Statement

Joint Statement between the United States and the European Commission on European Energy Security

Fact Sheet: United States and European Commission Announce Task Force to Reduce Europe's Dependence on Russian Fossil Fuels

March 24

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Biden | 'NATO Never Been More United'

Article: NATO Leaders Discuss Responses to Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Article: Battle in Eastern Ukraine Heats Up as Russians Are Driven Back East of Capital

Article: Generals Say China, Russia Persist in Western Hemisphere Meddling

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call With Ukraine Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Statement: United States-Republic of Korea Joint Statement on the Call Between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Minister of National Defense Suh Wook

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Japan Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo

Readout of U.S.-Oman Joint Military Commission

Press Release: DoD Cyber College Presenting Prestigious Grace Hopper Award to Jen Easterly

Contracts for March 24, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: Secretary approves implementation of revised Army Combat Fitness Test

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: 134th Infantry's lone WWII Medal of Honor recipient a 'One Man Army'

Press Release: DC Air Guard conducts readiness exercise

U.S. Marine Corps

Press Release: CLB-3 Concludes Support to Operation Kuleana

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: COMACC certifies Thunderbirds for 2022 show season

U.S. Space Force

Press Release: In Australia, Raymond highlights importance of space, need for allies

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, March 25

North Korea

March 24: Statement | The Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

March 24: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori (DPRK)

March 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

March 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

March 24: Statement | New Sanctions Under the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA)

Europe, RUS, UKR

March 24: Statement | Sanctioning Additional Members of Russia's Duma, Russian Elites, Bank Board Members, and Defense Entities

March 24: Fact Sheet | Targeting Elites of the Russian Federation

Africa

March 24: Statement | Declaration of a Humanitarian Truce by the Government of Ethiopia

South Asia

March 24: Statement | Joint Statement on the Recent Taliban Decision to Deny Afghan Girls the Right to an Education

Middle East, North Africa

March 24: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Israel, the West Bank, Morocco, and Algeria (Mar. 26-30)

March 24: Transcript | Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Israel, the West Bank, Morocco, and Algeria

March 24: Statement | Iran Military Presence at the Doha Defense Show

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Travel to Brussels, Belgium

Press Release: USAID and TBC Bank Sign MOU to Strengthen Economic Resilience (Tbilisi, Georgia)

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power Commission on the Status of Women Side Event | Measuring What Matter

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Florida International University

Press Release: USAID Teams Up with Hello Kitty to End Pediatric Tuberculosis

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following the Adoption of a UN General Assembly Resolution on the Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ahmed Khir Eldon Mohammed of AlHurra

Remarks at the UN Commission on the Status of Women Peace Track Initiative Parallel Event

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situation in Syria

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: U.S. Treasury Sanctions Russia's Defense-Industrial Base, the Russian Duma and Its Members, and Sberbank CEO

Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations; Publication of new Frequently Asked Question

Guidance: Issuance of Russia-related General Licenses; Publication of amended Frequently Asked Questions

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Women's History Month Event | SEC to Host Free Virtual Financial Fraud Webinar

Press Release: SEC Announces New Leadership in Examinations Division and New York Regional Office

Press Release: Martha Legg Miller, Director of Small Business Advocate Office, to Leave SEC

Department of Justice

Press Release: Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security Issue Rule to Efficiently and Fairly Process Asylum Claims

Press Release: Four Russian Government Employees Charged in Two Historical Hacking Campaigns Targeting Critical Infrastructure Worldwide

Press Release: Addiction Treatment Facilities' Medical Director Convicted in $112 Million Addiction Treatment Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Physician Sentenced to Prison for Health Care Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Files Voting Rights Lawsuit Against Galveston County, Texas, to Challenge County Redistricting Plan

Press Release: Texas Man Charged with Civil Rights Violations for Setting Fire to Synagogue

Press Release: Real Estate Consultant Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Return

Press Release: Operators of Key West Labor Staffing Company Plead Guilty to Tax Conspiracy and Immigration Charges

Press Release: Two Promoters of a Nationwide Tax Scheme Sentenced to Prison

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS and DOJ Issue Rule to Efficiently and Fairly Process Asylum Claims

Feature Article: S&T Report Peers into the Future of 5G & 6G

Press Release: CISA, FBI and DOE Publish Advisory With Historical Cyber Activity Used by Indicted Russian State-Sponsored Actors

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol and local law enforcement halt a human smuggling attempt (Texas)

Press Release: Del Rio Agents, Texas DPS Respond to Failure to Yield (Texas)

Press Release: Del Rio Station Border Patrol Agents Arrest Previously Deported Sex Offender (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents stop a human smuggling attempt involving a box truck (Texas)

Press Release: Over $450K Worth of Narcotics Seized by Border Patrol (Texas)

Press Release: Relocation of SENTRI Enrollment Office and I-94 Office (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: United States and Japan Reach an Agreement to Increase Beef Safeguard Trigger Level Under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement

Friday's Schedule

Ambassador Katherine Tai and Ambassador Jayme White will meet with stakeholders to discuss the trajectory of Mexico's energy policies

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Certain Mobile Access Equipment and Subassemblies from China Threaten U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: 2021 HMDA Data on Mortgage Lending Now Available

Statement from CFPB Director Chopra on Appraisal Task Force Report

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm Chairs International Energy Agency's 2022 Ministerial

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Kevin Sligh Joins Interior Department as Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Director

Press Release: Interior Department Takes Steps to Increase Voter Registration in Indigenous Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA WIFIA Annual Report Celebrates over $5 Billion in Water Infrastructure Loans

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Charted | FAA Releases New Maps for Alaska's Brooks Range

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor urges workers, employers, public to recognize hazards, ensure safety after recent storms in Texas, Louisiana

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues $139K in penalties to address workplace safety deficiencies after six workers injured in flash fire

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Pensacola custom cabinetmaker again after inspectors find workers exposed to fire risks

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of External Convening on 988 State-Level Plans, Featuring Remarks from Secretary Becerra

Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona Announce a Joint Effort to Develop and Share Resources to Ensure Children Have Access to School-based Health Services

Press Release: HHS Announces Dramatic Increase in Funding to Expand the Availability of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Across the Nation

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Issues Decisions on Additional E-Cigarette Products

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Stakeholders, Advocates, Elected Officials Applaud Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity Task Force Action Plan

Press Release: HUD Announces $72 Million Funding Opportunity to Help Youth Experiencing Homelessness

