This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
In the morning, the President will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the U.S. Mission in Brussels, Belgium. Following their meeting, the President and President von der Leyen will make a joint press statement.
Then, the President will travel to Rzeszów, Poland, where he will be greeted by President Andrzej Duda of Poland.
In the afternoon, the President will receive a briefing Rzeszów, Poland, on the humanitarian response to ease the suffering of civilians inside Ukraine and to respond to the growing flow of refugees.
After, the President will meet in Rzeszów, Poland, with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who are contributing alongside our Polish Ally to deterrence on the Alliance's Eastern Flank.
In the evening, the President will travel to Warsaw, Poland.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
3:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Thursday, March 24, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments
The White House
March 25
- Remarks by President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Joint Press Statement
- Joint Statement between the United States and the European Commission on European Energy Security
- Fact Sheet: United States and European Commission Announce Task Force to Reduce Europe's Dependence on Russian Fossil Fuels
March 24
- Statement from President Biden on the Extraordinary NATO Summit
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
- Transcript: Background Press Call on President Biden's Meetings at NATO
- Statement by Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh on Russia's Plans to Partially Re-Open Stock Market
- Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Announces New Humanitarian, Development, and Democracy Assistance to Ukraine and the Surrounding Region
- Fact Sheet: United States and Allies and Partners Impose Additional Costs on Russia
- G7 Leaders' Statement
- Transcript: Background Press Call on President Biden's Meetings with the G7 and the European Council
- Joint Readout by the United States and the European Council
- Joint Statement by President Biden and President von der Leyen
- Remarks by President Biden and European Council President Charles Michel Upon Arrival at the European Council
- Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Releases Report on Native American Voting Rights
- Press Release: Greek Independence Day | A National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy, 2022
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Alaska Disaster Declaration
- Press Release: The White House Announces 2022 Springtime Events
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Biden | 'NATO Never Been More United'
- Article: NATO Leaders Discuss Responses to Russia's Ukraine Invasion
- Article: Battle in Eastern Ukraine Heats Up as Russians Are Driven Back East of Capital
- Article: Generals Say China, Russia Persist in Western Hemisphere Meddling
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call With Ukraine Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
- Statement: United States-Republic of Korea Joint Statement on the Call Between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Minister of National Defense Suh Wook
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Japan Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo
- Readout of U.S.-Oman Joint Military Commission
- Press Release: DoD Cyber College Presenting Prestigious Grace Hopper Award to Jen Easterly
- Contracts for March 24, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: Secretary approves implementation of revised Army Combat Fitness Test
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: 134th Infantry's lone WWII Medal of Honor recipient a 'One Man Army'
- Press Release: DC Air Guard conducts readiness exercise
U.S. Marine Corps
- Press Release: CLB-3 Concludes Support to Operation Kuleana
U.S. Air Force
- Press Release: COMACC certifies Thunderbirds for 2022 show season
U.S. Space Force
- Press Release: In Australia, Raymond highlights importance of space, need for allies
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, March 25
North Korea
- March 24: Statement | The Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch
- March 24: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori (DPRK)
- March 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi
- March 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung
- March 24: Statement | New Sanctions Under the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA)
Europe, RUS, UKR
- March 24: Statement | Sanctioning Additional Members of Russia's Duma, Russian Elites, Bank Board Members, and Defense Entities
- March 24: Fact Sheet | Targeting Elites of the Russian Federation
Africa
- March 24: Statement | Declaration of a Humanitarian Truce by the Government of Ethiopia
South Asia
- March 24: Statement | Joint Statement on the Recent Taliban Decision to Deny Afghan Girls the Right to an Education
Middle East, North Africa
- March 24: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Israel, the West Bank, Morocco, and Algeria (Mar. 26-30)
- March 24: Transcript | Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Israel, the West Bank, Morocco, and Algeria
- March 24: Statement | Iran Military Presence at the Doha Defense Show
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Travel to Brussels, Belgium
- Press Release: USAID and TBC Bank Sign MOU to Strengthen Economic Resilience (Tbilisi, Georgia)
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power Commission on the Status of Women Side Event | Measuring What Matter
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Florida International University
- Press Release: USAID Teams Up with Hello Kitty to End Pediatric Tuberculosis
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following the Adoption of a UN General Assembly Resolution on the Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ahmed Khir Eldon Mohammed of AlHurra
- Remarks at the UN Commission on the Status of Women Peace Track Initiative Parallel Event
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situation in Syria
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: U.S. Treasury Sanctions Russia's Defense-Industrial Base, the Russian Duma and Its Members, and Sberbank CEO
- Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations; Publication of new Frequently Asked Question
- Guidance: Issuance of Russia-related General Licenses; Publication of amended Frequently Asked Questions
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Women's History Month Event | SEC to Host Free Virtual Financial Fraud Webinar
- Press Release: SEC Announces New Leadership in Examinations Division and New York Regional Office
- Press Release: Martha Legg Miller, Director of Small Business Advocate Office, to Leave SEC
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security Issue Rule to Efficiently and Fairly Process Asylum Claims
- Press Release: Four Russian Government Employees Charged in Two Historical Hacking Campaigns Targeting Critical Infrastructure Worldwide
- Press Release: Addiction Treatment Facilities' Medical Director Convicted in $112 Million Addiction Treatment Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Physician Sentenced to Prison for Health Care Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Voting Rights Lawsuit Against Galveston County, Texas, to Challenge County Redistricting Plan
- Press Release: Texas Man Charged with Civil Rights Violations for Setting Fire to Synagogue
- Press Release: Real Estate Consultant Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Return
- Press Release: Operators of Key West Labor Staffing Company Plead Guilty to Tax Conspiracy and Immigration Charges
- Press Release: Two Promoters of a Nationwide Tax Scheme Sentenced to Prison
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS and DOJ Issue Rule to Efficiently and Fairly Process Asylum Claims
- Feature Article: S&T Report Peers into the Future of 5G & 6G
- Press Release: CISA, FBI and DOE Publish Advisory With Historical Cyber Activity Used by Indicted Russian State-Sponsored Actors
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol and local law enforcement halt a human smuggling attempt (Texas)
- Press Release: Del Rio Agents, Texas DPS Respond to Failure to Yield (Texas)
- Press Release: Del Rio Station Border Patrol Agents Arrest Previously Deported Sex Offender (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents stop a human smuggling attempt involving a box truck (Texas)
- Press Release: Over $450K Worth of Narcotics Seized by Border Patrol (Texas)
- Press Release: Relocation of SENTRI Enrollment Office and I-94 Office (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: United States and Japan Reach an Agreement to Increase Beef Safeguard Trigger Level Under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement
Friday's Schedule
- Ambassador Katherine Tai and Ambassador Jayme White will meet with stakeholders to discuss the trajectory of Mexico's energy policies
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Certain Mobile Access Equipment and Subassemblies from China Threaten U.S. Industry, Says USITC
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: 2021 HMDA Data on Mortgage Lending Now Available
- Statement from CFPB Director Chopra on Appraisal Task Force Report
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm Chairs International Energy Agency's 2022 Ministerial
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Kevin Sligh Joins Interior Department as Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Director
- Press Release: Interior Department Takes Steps to Increase Voter Registration in Indigenous Communities
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA WIFIA Annual Report Celebrates over $5 Billion in Water Infrastructure Loans
- Link to other EPA press releases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: Charted | FAA Releases New Maps for Alaska's Brooks Range
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor urges workers, employers, public to recognize hazards, ensure safety after recent storms in Texas, Louisiana
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues $139K in penalties to address workplace safety deficiencies after six workers injured in flash fire
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Pensacola custom cabinetmaker again after inspectors find workers exposed to fire risks
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of External Convening on 988 State-Level Plans, Featuring Remarks from Secretary Becerra
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona Announce a Joint Effort to Develop and Share Resources to Ensure Children Have Access to School-based Health Services
- Press Release: HHS Announces Dramatic Increase in Funding to Expand the Availability of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Across the Nation
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Issues Decisions on Additional E-Cigarette Products
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Stakeholders, Advocates, Elected Officials Applaud Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity Task Force Action Plan
- Press Release: HUD Announces $72 Million Funding Opportunity to Help Youth Experiencing Homelessness
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.