This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
4:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives at NATO Headquarters | Brussels, Belgium
4:45 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT is greeted by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg
5:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT attends and delivers remarks at an Extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State to discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine
9:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT attends and delivers remarks at a G7 Leaders' Meeting to further discuss the consequences we are imposing on Russia | NATO Headquarters
11:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with European Council President Charles Michel
12:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a European Council Summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine; Europa Building
3:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT holds a press conference | NATO Headquarters
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver virtual remarks at the one-year commemoration of the President's Executive Order on Promoting Access to Voting
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Brussels, Belgium
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Releases Action Plan to Address Racial and Ethnic Bias in Home Valuations
- Statement of President Joe Biden On the Passing of Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
- Proclamation on the Death of Madeleine Korbel Albright
- Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Idaho Law Restricting Women's Access to Health Care
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Appointments to Federal Salary Council
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Stoltenberg Expects NATO Leaders to Strengthen Alliance Posture
- Article: Russian Forces Invading Ukraine Suffer Low Morale
- Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks's Call with U.K. Permanent Under Secretary for the Ministry of Defence David Williams
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
- Article: Department Seeks Greater Partnerships With University Research Centers
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update March 23, 2022
- Contracts for March 23, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: U.S. Soldier earns top NATO award
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Pennsylvania National Guard ends COVID-19 response mission
- Press Release: Pennsylvania Guard is first Guard to field new SIGINT system
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, March 24, 2022
Africa
- March 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with South African Foreign Minister Pandor
- March 23: Statement | Recent Increase in Violence in Darfur and the Two Areas
South Asia
- March 23: Statement | Women and Girls' Education in Afghanistan
Asia-Pacific
- March 23: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with New Zealand Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Seed
Europe, UKR, RUS
- March 23: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Estonian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Vseviov
- March 23: Statement | War Crimes by Russia's Forces in Ukraine
- March 23: Statement | Joint Statement on Kosovo
Other Matters
- March 23: Statement on the Passing of Madeleine K. Albright
- March 23: Statement | Extension of Temporary Measure Allowing Return Travel to the United States on Expired U.S. Passport
- March 23: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Statement: The World Madeleine Albright Worked to Build
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the CDRI Governing Council Meeting
- Advisory: USAID Announces Administrator Samantha Power Will Co-Lead a Global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to Protect Communities Vulnerable to Disasters
- Press Release: USAID Provides Nearly $64 Million in Emergency Food Assistance for Vulnerable People Affected by the Crisis in Lebanon
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Response to Russia at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine
- Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on a Russian Drafted UN Security Council Resolution on the Humanitarian Situation (UKR)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab State
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Statement: DNI Haines Statement on the Passing of Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
Department of the Treasury
- Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Secretary Madeleine Albright
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Remove References to Credit Ratings from Regulation M
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Chinese Government Employee Convicted of Participating in Conspiracy to Defraud the United States and Fraudulently Obtain U.S. Visas
- Press Release: Four Men Indicted for $16 Million Investment Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Correctional Officer at FCI Dublin Charged for Abusive Sexual Contact with Female Inmate
- Press Release: Former Defense Contractor Executive Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
- Press Release: Florida Return Preparer Sentenced to 97 Months in Prison
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Swears in New Members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council
- Press Release: Three Smuggling Interdictions Lead To 36 Arrests (Texas)
- Press Release: Drug Smugglers Float a Chevy Trailblazer Across the Rio Grande (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Discovers Balut Eggs, Poppy Seed Pods (Texas)
- Press Release: AMO Interdicts Vessel Transporting 695 Pounds of Cocaine headed to Cabo Rojo (Puerto Rico)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USTR Issues Determination of Reinstatement of Certain Exclusions from China Section 301 Tariffs
Thursday's Schedule:
- Ambassador Katherine Tai will join European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis for a fireside chat hosted by AmCham EU: "Shared values, shared impact: the power of the transatlantic relationship."
- Ambassador Tai will participate in an Interagency Working Group Meeting for the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova
- Readout of Deputy Secretary Don Graves Meeting with Argentine Minister of Productive Development Matías Kulfas
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | American Businesses, Industry and Labor Groups, Praise Historic U.S. – U.K. Tariff Agreement
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Revokes Pacific Networks' & ComNet's Telecom Service Authority
- Press Release: New Emergency Connectivity Fund Application Window, Awardees Announced
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: U.K. Export Finance (UKEF), the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM), and Export Development Canada (EDC) Joint Statement
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Leadership Delivers Message of Partnership and Climate Ambition at CERAWeek 2022
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA National, Regional Officials Touring Pa. Dairy Farms to Highlight Clean Water, Climate and Farm Benefits of Corporate Partnerships
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Building a Better America Major Grant Programs Announcement
- Press Release: President Biden, U.S. DOT Announce $2.9 Billion of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Major Infrastructure Projects of Regional or National Significance
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Federal court orders 3 restaurants, owners to pay $1.45M in back wages, damages to 116 workers denied overtime wages
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Steps to Hold Institutions Accountable for Taxpayer Losses
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: G7 Health Ministers condemn attacks on health facilities in Ukraine
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Becerra Talks to NBC News About Latino Successes in His First Year as HHS Secretary
- Remarks by Secretary Xavier Becerra at Livestream Event Celebrating the 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act
- Press Release: On 12-Year Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, New HHS Report Shows Ways the Biden-Harris Administration's American Rescue Plan Investments Are Lowering Health Care Costs and Expanding Coverage
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in February 2022
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Unveils Action Plan of Wide-Ranging Set of Reforms to Advance Equity in Appraisals
