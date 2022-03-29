This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

4:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives at NATO Headquarters | Brussels, Belgium

4:45 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT is greeted by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

5:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT attends and delivers remarks at an Extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State to discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine

9:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT attends and delivers remarks at a G7 Leaders' Meeting to further discuss the consequences we are imposing on Russia | NATO Headquarters

11:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with European Council President Charles Michel

12:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a European Council Summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine; Europa Building

3:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT holds a press conference | NATO Headquarters

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver virtual remarks at the one-year commemoration of the President's Executive Order on Promoting Access to Voting

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Brussels, Belgium

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Statement by President Joe Biden on the 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Releases Action Plan to Address Racial and Ethnic Bias in Home Valuations

Statement of President Joe Biden On the Passing of Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Proclamation on the Death of Madeleine Korbel Albright

Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Idaho Law Restricting Women's Access to Health Care

Appointments: President Biden Announces Appointments to Federal Salary Council

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Stoltenberg Expects NATO Leaders to Strengthen Alliance Posture

Article: Russian Forces Invading Ukraine Suffer Low Morale

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks's Call with U.K. Permanent Under Secretary for the Ministry of Defence David Williams

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Article: Department Seeks Greater Partnerships With University Research Centers

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update March 23, 2022

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update March 23, 2022 Contracts for March 23, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: U.S. Soldier earns top NATO award

U.S. National Guard

Press Release : Pennsylvania National Guard ends COVID-19 response mission

: Pennsylvania National Guard ends COVID-19 response mission Press Release: Pennsylvania Guard is first Guard to field new SIGINT system

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, March 24, 2022

Africa

March 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with South African Foreign Minister Pandor

March 23: Statement | Recent Increase in Violence in Darfur and the Two Areas

South Asia

March 23: Statement | Women and Girls' Education in Afghanistan

Asia-Pacific

March 23: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with New Zealand Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Seed

Europe, UKR, RUS

March 23: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Estonian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Vseviov

March 23: Statement | War Crimes by Russia's Forces in Ukraine

March 23: Statement | Joint Statement on Kosovo

Other Matters

March 23: Statement on the Passing of Madeleine K. Albright

March 23: Statement | Extension of Temporary Measure Allowing Return Travel to the United States on Expired U.S. Passport

March 23: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement: The World Madeleine Albright Worked to Build

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the CDRI Governing Council Meeting

Advisory: USAID Announces Administrator Samantha Power Will Co-Lead a Global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to Protect Communities Vulnerable to Disasters

Press Release: USAID Provides Nearly $64 Million in Emergency Food Assistance for Vulnerable People Affected by the Crisis in Lebanon

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Response to Russia at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine

Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on a Russian Drafted UN Security Council Resolution on the Humanitarian Situation (UKR)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab State

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Statement: DNI Haines Statement on the Passing of Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Department of the Treasury

Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Secretary Madeleine Albright

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Remove References to Credit Ratings from Regulation M

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Chinese Government Employee Convicted of Participating in Conspiracy to Defraud the United States and Fraudulently Obtain U.S. Visas

Press Release: Four Men Indicted for $16 Million Investment Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Correctional Officer at FCI Dublin Charged for Abusive Sexual Contact with Female Inmate

Press Release: Former Defense Contractor Executive Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Press Release: Florida Return Preparer Sentenced to 97 Months in Prison

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Swears in New Members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council

Press Release: Three Smuggling Interdictions Lead To 36 Arrests (Texas)

Press Release: Drug Smugglers Float a Chevy Trailblazer Across the Rio Grande (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Discovers Balut Eggs, Poppy Seed Pods (Texas)

Press Release: AMO Interdicts Vessel Transporting 695 Pounds of Cocaine headed to Cabo Rojo (Puerto Rico)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Issues Determination of Reinstatement of Certain Exclusions from China Section 301 Tariffs

Thursday's Schedule:

Ambassador Katherine Tai will join European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis for a fireside chat hosted by AmCham EU: "Shared values, shared impact: the power of the transatlantic relationship."

Ambassador Tai will participate in an Interagency Working Group Meeting for the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova

Readout of Deputy Secretary Don Graves Meeting with Argentine Minister of Productive Development Matías Kulfas

Press Release: What They Are Saying | American Businesses, Industry and Labor Groups, Praise Historic U.S. – U.K. Tariff Agreement

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Revokes Pacific Networks' & ComNet's Telecom Service Authority

Press Release: New Emergency Connectivity Fund Application Window, Awardees Announced

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: U.K. Export Finance (UKEF), the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM), and Export Development Canada (EDC) Joint Statement

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Leadership Delivers Message of Partnership and Climate Ambition at CERAWeek 2022

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA National, Regional Officials Touring Pa. Dairy Farms to Highlight Clean Water, Climate and Farm Benefits of Corporate Partnerships

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Building a Better America Major Grant Programs Announcement

Press Release: President Biden, U.S. DOT Announce $2.9 Billion of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Major Infrastructure Projects of Regional or National Significance

Department of Labor

Press Release: Federal court orders 3 restaurants, owners to pay $1.45M in back wages, damages to 116 workers denied overtime wages

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Steps to Hold Institutions Accountable for Taxpayer Losses

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: G7 Health Ministers condemn attacks on health facilities in Ukraine

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Becerra Talks to NBC News About Latino Successes in His First Year as HHS Secretary

Remarks by Secretary Xavier Becerra at Livestream Event Celebrating the 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

Press Release: On 12-Year Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, New HHS Report Shows Ways the Biden-Harris Administration's American Rescue Plan Investments Are Lowering Health Care Costs and Expanding Coverage

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in February 2022

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Unveils Action Plan of Wide-Ranging Set of Reforms to Advance Equity in Appraisals

