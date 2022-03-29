This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

4:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives at NATO Headquarters | Brussels, Belgium

4:45 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT is greeted by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

5:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT attends and delivers remarks at an Extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State to discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine

9:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT attends and delivers remarks at a G7 Leaders' Meeting to further discuss the consequences we are imposing on Russia | NATO Headquarters

11:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with European Council President Charles Michel

12:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a European Council Summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine; Europa Building

3:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT holds a press conference | NATO Headquarters

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver virtual remarks at the one-year commemoration of the President's Executive Order on Promoting Access to Voting

Recap of Wednesday, March 23, 2022

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
  • Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Brussels, Belgium
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on the 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Releases Action Plan to Address Racial and Ethnic Bias in Home Valuations
  • Statement of President Joe Biden On the Passing of Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
  • Proclamation on the Death of Madeleine Korbel Albright
  • Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Idaho Law Restricting Women's Access to Health Care
  • Appointments: President Biden Announces Appointments to Federal Salary Council
  • Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Article: Stoltenberg Expects NATO Leaders to Strengthen Alliance Posture
  • Article: Russian Forces Invading Ukraine Suffer Low Morale
  • Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks's Call with U.K. Permanent Under Secretary for the Ministry of Defence David Williams
  • Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
  • Article: Department Seeks Greater Partnerships With University Research Centers
  • Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update March 23, 2022
  • Contracts for March 23, 2022

U.S. Army

U.S. National Guard

  • Press Release: Pennsylvania National Guard ends COVID-19 response mission
  • Press Release: Pennsylvania Guard is first Guard to field new SIGINT system

Department of State

Africa

  • March 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with South African Foreign Minister Pandor
  • March 23: Statement | Recent Increase in Violence in Darfur and the Two Areas

South Asia

  • March 23: Statement | Women and Girls' Education in Afghanistan

Asia-Pacific

  • March 23: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with New Zealand Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Seed

Europe, UKR, RUS

  • March 23: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Estonian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Vseviov
  • March 23: Statement | War Crimes by Russia's Forces in Ukraine
  • March 23: Statement | Joint Statement on Kosovo

Other Matters

  • March 23: Statement on the Passing of Madeleine K. Albright
  • March 23: Statement | Extension of Temporary Measure Allowing Return Travel to the United States on Expired U.S. Passport
  • March 23: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Statement: The World Madeleine Albright Worked to Build
  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the CDRI Governing Council Meeting
  • Advisory: USAID Announces Administrator Samantha Power Will Co-Lead a Global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to Protect Communities Vulnerable to Disasters
  • Press Release: USAID Provides Nearly $64 Million in Emergency Food Assistance for Vulnerable People Affected by the Crisis in Lebanon

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Response to Russia at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine
  • Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on a Russian Drafted UN Security Council Resolution on the Humanitarian Situation (UKR)
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab State

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

  • Statement: DNI Haines Statement on the Passing of Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Department of the Treasury

  • Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Secretary Madeleine Albright
  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Remove References to Credit Ratings from Regulation M

Department of Justice

  • Press Release: Chinese Government Employee Convicted of Participating in Conspiracy to Defraud the United States and Fraudulently Obtain U.S. Visas
  • Press Release: Four Men Indicted for $16 Million Investment Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Correctional Officer at FCI Dublin Charged for Abusive Sexual Contact with Female Inmate
  • Press Release: Former Defense Contractor Executive Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
  • Press Release: Florida Return Preparer Sentenced to 97 Months in Prison

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Swears in New Members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council
  • Press Release: Three Smuggling Interdictions Lead To 36 Arrests (Texas)
  • Press Release: Drug Smugglers Float a Chevy Trailblazer Across the Rio Grande (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Discovers Balut Eggs, Poppy Seed Pods (Texas)
  • Press Release: AMO Interdicts Vessel Transporting 695 Pounds of Cocaine headed to Cabo Rojo (Puerto Rico)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: USTR Issues Determination of Reinstatement of Certain Exclusions from China Section 301 Tariffs

Thursday's Schedule:

  • Ambassador Katherine Tai will join European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis for a fireside chat hosted by AmCham EU: "Shared values, shared impact: the power of the transatlantic relationship."
  • Ambassador Tai will participate in an Interagency Working Group Meeting for the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

Department of Commerce

  • Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova
  • Readout of Deputy Secretary Don Graves Meeting with Argentine Minister of Productive Development Matías Kulfas
  • Press Release: What They Are Saying | American Businesses, Industry and Labor Groups, Praise Historic U.S. – U.K. Tariff Agreement

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Revokes Pacific Networks' & ComNet's Telecom Service Authority
  • Press Release: New Emergency Connectivity Fund Application Window, Awardees Announced

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

  • Press Release: U.K. Export Finance (UKEF), the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM), and Export Development Canada (EDC) Joint Statement

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Leadership Delivers Message of Partnership and Climate Ambition at CERAWeek 2022

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA National, Regional Officials Touring Pa. Dairy Farms to Highlight Clean Water, Climate and Farm Benefits of Corporate Partnerships
Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: Building a Better America Major Grant Programs Announcement
  • Press Release: President Biden, U.S. DOT Announce $2.9 Billion of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Major Infrastructure Projects of Regional or National Significance

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Federal court orders 3 restaurants, owners to pay $1.45M in back wages, damages to 116 workers denied overtime wages

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Steps to Hold Institutions Accountable for Taxpayer Losses

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: G7 Health Ministers condemn attacks on health facilities in Ukraine
  • Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Becerra Talks to NBC News About Latino Successes in His First Year as HHS Secretary
  • Remarks by Secretary Xavier Becerra at Livestream Event Celebrating the 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act
  • Press Release: On 12-Year Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, New HHS Report Shows Ways the Biden-Harris Administration's American Rescue Plan Investments Are Lowering Health Care Costs and Expanding Coverage

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in February 2022
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Unveils Action Plan of Wide-Ranging Set of Reforms to Advance Equity in Appraisals

