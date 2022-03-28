This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:40 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews
3:50 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Brussels, Belgium
4:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT meets with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium
On Friday, the President will travel to Poland.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on addressing bias in home valuations. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice will also deliver remark
Recap of Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments
The White House
March 23
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure (EUR, RUS)
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Releases Action Plan to Address Racial and Ethnic Bias in Home Valuations
March 22
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, March 22, 2022
- Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki (COVID-19 positive test)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing
- Article: DOD Official: Ukrainian Fighters Continue to Hold Off Russia From Invading Kyiv
- Press Release: DoD Announces DACOWITS Restoration and New Leadership Cadre
- Press Release: DoD Announces the Establishment of the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee
- Publication: Establishment of the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee
- Contracts for March 22, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: U.S. Army Soldiers compete in Great Britain physical training competition
- Press Release: New commissary systems look to reduce lines, add online payments
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Groundbreaking Wisconsin National Guard leader retiring
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: Exercise Obangame Express 2022 Concludes
U.S. Marine Corps
- Press Release: U.S. Marines Conduct Joint Casualty Hoist Training Drills
U.S. Air Force
- Press Release: Tyndall AFB's Hololab debuts virtual gateway to Installation of the Future
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, March 23
Europe, RUS, UKR
- March 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
- March 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau
- March 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
- March 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts
- March 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino
- March 22: Statement | The Evacuation of (UKR) Pediatric Oncology Patients to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- March 22: Statement | Aleksey Navalny Unjustly Convicted Again (RUS)
Western Hemisphere
- March 22: Statement | U.S. Government Support for the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor
- March 22: Fact Sheet | U.S. Government Activities in the Eastern Tropical Pacific Seascape
Asia-Pacific
- March 22: Statement | Announcing the Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations (Freely Associated States)
Other Matters
- March 22: Statement | The United States Highlights Its Commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention
- March 22: Statement | World Water Day
- March 22: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Florida International University
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power's at Florida International University MOU Signing
- Transcript: Administrator Samantha Power's Interview on MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes"
- Press Release: World Water Day
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on Russian Disinformation and Its War Against Ukraine
- Remarks Delivered at ECOSOC Briefing on Our Common Agenda
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Press Release: PDDNI Connects with New Audiences at SXSW
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang to the National Association for Business Economics
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: The U.S. and Canada Reestablish the Cross-Border Crime Forum
- Press Release: United States and Canada Welcome Negotiations of a CLOUD Act Agreement
- Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Participation in Reestablishing the United States-Canada Cross-Border Crime Forum
- Press Release: Notorious Gang Leader and Members of His Enterprise Convicted on Racketeering Charges in the U.S. Virgin Islands
- Press Release: Former IRS Employee Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: The U.S. and Canada Reestablish the Cross-Border Crime Forum
- Readout: CISA Call with Critical Infrastructure Partners on Potential Russian Cyberattacks Against the United States
- Press Release: Multiple Large Groups Encountered in Del Rio Sector (Texas)
- Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $587K Worth of Narcotics in Three Seizures (Texas)
- Press Release: Seven Failed Smuggling Attempts Lead to 106 Arrests (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Cocaine Worth Over $327K at the Camino Real International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Air and Marine Operations ASTAR finds a Pair of Migrants Abandoned in the West Desert (Arizona)
- Press Release: U.S. Citizen Arrested Attempting to Smuggle Heroin, Meth & Fentanyl Through the Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: Migrant Struggling in Briar Canal Rescued by Agents (California)
- Press Release: Truck Driver Caught with Gun and Meth at Ambassador Bridge (Michigan)
- Press Release: CBP Arrests Fugitive from Justice on the Peace Bridge After a Wrong Turn (New York)
- Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Remove Saudi National in Possession of Child Pornography (Virginia)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Joint Statement on the U.S./UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade
- Statements from USTR Tai, Commerce Secretary Raimondo on 232 Tariff Agreement with United Kingdom
- Joint Press Conference Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the U.S./UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade
Wednesday's Schedule:
- Ambassador Katherine Tai will participate in a virtual G7 meeting.
- Ambassador Jayme White will meet with Mexico's Under Secretary for Foreign Trade Luz María de la Mora.
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Raimondo, Tai Statements on 232 Tariff Agreement with United Kingdom
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC to Investigate U.S.-Haiti Trade and the Impact of U.S. Preference Programs
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Statement of Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition Deputy Director John M. Newman on Federal Appeals Court Ruling Affirming Preliminary Injunction to Halt Merger of New Jersey Hospital Networks
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Warns Robocall Facilitators to Remove Illegal Traffic
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Issues Policy on Contractual 'Gag' Clauses and Fake Review Fraud
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: U.K. Export Finance (UKEF), the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM), and Export Development Canada (EDC) Joint Statement | March 23, 2022
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Invests $100 Million in First Dam Safety Project Through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: New EPA Tool Provides the Public with Customized Updates on Local Enforcement and Compliance Activities
- Statement by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan on National Agriculture Day
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: Building a Better America Major Grant Programs Announcement | March 23, 2022
- Press Release: President Biden, U.S. DOT Announce $2.9 Billion of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Major Infrastructure Projects of Regional or National Significance | March 23, 2022
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reopens rulemaking record, schedules public hearing on proposed final rule to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19 exposure
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $71M available to support employment readiness for American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians
- Statement from Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda on amicus brief filed with National Labor Relations Board
- Press Release: UPDATED | U.S. Department of Labor issues $167K in penalties to address workplace safety deficiencies after 29-year-old worker's electrocution at Clinton TVA
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Steps to Hold Institutions Accountable for Taxpayer Losses | March 23, 2022
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Distributing an Additional $413 Million in Provider Relief Fund Payments to Health Care Providers Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 22, 2022
- Statement on Medical Device User Fee Amendments (MDUFA)
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces $3 Billion to Advance Equitable Disaster Recovery, Build Climate Resilience
