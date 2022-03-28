This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:40 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews

3:50 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Brussels, Belgium

4:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT meets with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium

On Friday, the President will travel to Poland.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on addressing bias in home valuations. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice will also deliver remark

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

March 23

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure (EUR, RUS)

Statement by President Joe Biden on the 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Releases Action Plan to Address Racial and Ethnic Bias in Home Valuations

March 22

Transcript: Press Briefing by Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, March 22, 2022

Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki (COVID-19 positive test)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing

Article: DOD Official: Ukrainian Fighters Continue to Hold Off Russia From Invading Kyiv

Press Release: DoD Announces DACOWITS Restoration and New Leadership Cadre

Press Release: DoD Announces the Establishment of the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee

Publication: Establishment of the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee

Contracts for March 22, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: U.S. Army Soldiers compete in Great Britain physical training competition

Press Release: New commissary systems look to reduce lines, add online payments

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Groundbreaking Wisconsin National Guard leader retiring

U.S. Navy

Press Release: Exercise Obangame Express 2022 Concludes

U.S. Marine Corps

Press Release: U.S. Marines Conduct Joint Casualty Hoist Training Drills

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Tyndall AFB's Hololab debuts virtual gateway to Installation of the Future

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, March 23

Europe, RUS, UKR

March 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

March 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

March 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

March 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

March 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

March 22: Statement | The Evacuation of (UKR) Pediatric Oncology Patients to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

March 22: Statement | Aleksey Navalny Unjustly Convicted Again (RUS)

Western Hemisphere

March 22: Statement | U.S. Government Support for the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor

March 22: Fact Sheet | U.S. Government Activities in the Eastern Tropical Pacific Seascape

Asia-Pacific

March 22: Statement | Announcing the Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations (Freely Associated States)

Other Matters

March 22: Statement | The United States Highlights Its Commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention

March 22: Statement | World Water Day

March 22: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Florida International University

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power's at Florida International University MOU Signing

Transcript: Administrator Samantha Power's Interview on MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes"

Press Release: World Water Day

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on Russian Disinformation and Its War Against Ukraine

Remarks Delivered at ECOSOC Briefing on Our Common Agenda

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Press Release: PDDNI Connects with New Audiences at SXSW

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang to the National Association for Business Economics

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: The U.S. and Canada Reestablish the Cross-Border Crime Forum

Press Release: United States and Canada Welcome Negotiations of a CLOUD Act Agreement

Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Participation in Reestablishing the United States-Canada Cross-Border Crime Forum

Press Release: Notorious Gang Leader and Members of His Enterprise Convicted on Racketeering Charges in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Press Release: Former IRS Employee Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: The U.S. and Canada Reestablish the Cross-Border Crime Forum

Readout: CISA Call with Critical Infrastructure Partners on Potential Russian Cyberattacks Against the United States

Press Release: Multiple Large Groups Encountered in Del Rio Sector (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $587K Worth of Narcotics in Three Seizures (Texas)

Press Release: Seven Failed Smuggling Attempts Lead to 106 Arrests (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Cocaine Worth Over $327K at the Camino Real International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations ASTAR finds a Pair of Migrants Abandoned in the West Desert (Arizona)

Press Release: U.S. Citizen Arrested Attempting to Smuggle Heroin, Meth & Fentanyl Through the Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: Migrant Struggling in Briar Canal Rescued by Agents (California)

Press Release: Truck Driver Caught with Gun and Meth at Ambassador Bridge (Michigan)

Press Release: CBP Arrests Fugitive from Justice on the Peace Bridge After a Wrong Turn (New York)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Remove Saudi National in Possession of Child Pornography (Virginia)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint Statement on the U.S./UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade

Statements from USTR Tai, Commerce Secretary Raimondo on 232 Tariff Agreement with United Kingdom

Joint Press Conference Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the U.S./UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade

Wednesday's Schedule:

Ambassador Katherine Tai will participate in a virtual G7 meeting.

Ambassador Jayme White will meet with Mexico's Under Secretary for Foreign Trade Luz María de la Mora.

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Raimondo, Tai Statements on 232 Tariff Agreement with United Kingdom

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC to Investigate U.S.-Haiti Trade and the Impact of U.S. Preference Programs

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Statement of Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition Deputy Director John M. Newman on Federal Appeals Court Ruling Affirming Preliminary Injunction to Halt Merger of New Jersey Hospital Networks

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Warns Robocall Facilitators to Remove Illegal Traffic

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Policy on Contractual 'Gag' Clauses and Fake Review Fraud

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: U.K. Export Finance (UKEF), the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM), and Export Development Canada (EDC) Joint Statement | March 23, 2022

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Invests $100 Million in First Dam Safety Project Through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: New EPA Tool Provides the Public with Customized Updates on Local Enforcement and Compliance Activities

Statement by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan on National Agriculture Day

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: Building a Better America Major Grant Programs Announcement | March 23, 2022

Press Release: President Biden, U.S. DOT Announce $2.9 Billion of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Major Infrastructure Projects of Regional or National Significance | March 23, 2022

Department of Labor

Press Release : U.S. Department of Labor reopens rulemaking record, schedules public hearing on proposed final rule to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19 exposure

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $71M available to support employment readiness for American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians

Statement from Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda on amicus brief filed with National Labor Relations Board

Press Release: UPDATED | U.S. Department of Labor issues $167K in penalties to address workplace safety deficiencies after 29-year-old worker's electrocution at Clinton TVA

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Steps to Hold Institutions Accountable for Taxpayer Losses | March 23, 2022

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Distributing an Additional $413 Million in Provider Relief Fund Payments to Health Care Providers Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 22, 2022

Statement on Medical Device User Fee Amendments (MDUFA)

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces $3 Billion to Advance Equitable Disaster Recovery, Build Climate Resilience

