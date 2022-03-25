This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
Tomorrow, the President will travel to Belgium; he will travel to Poland on Friday.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House did not release the Vice President's schedule for Tuesday.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Press Secretary Jen Psaki
Recap of Monday, March 21, 2022
The White House
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom
- Readout of the Administration's Briefing of CEOs on Russia's War against Ukraine
- Statement by President Biden on our Nation's Cybersecurity
- Fact Sheet: Act Now to Protect Against Potential Cyberattacks
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy NSA for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger, March 21, 2022
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Proclamation on National Agriculture Day, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing
- Article: Defense Official Says Ukrainians Continue Strong Resistance Against Russian Invaders
- Article: Russian Military Activities in Ukraine Conducted 'In Silos.'
- Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks' Meeting With Mr. Benedikt Zimmer, State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, Federal Republic of Germany
- Press Release: DoD Announces $2.1 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement with Nalas Engineering Services to Strengthen the Domestic Critical Chemicals Industrial Base
- Article: Wearable Sensors May Be Future Option for Assessing Toxin Exposures
- Article: JADC2 Implementation Plan Finalized, Signed by Defense Leadership
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army MSgt. Charles Hosking Jr.
- Contracts for March 21, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: New policy helps Guard members coming off COVID duty
- Press Release: Illinois Army National Guard Soldier helps save man's life
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: CNO Visits Norfolk for 100 Years of Carrier Aviation Celebration, Visits Local Commands
U.S. Air Force
- Press Release: Ideas wanted for 2022 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo; at least $1M up for grabs
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, March 22
Asia-Pacific
- March 21: Sanctions | Promoting Accountability for Transnational Repression Committed by People's Republic of China (PRC) Officials
Africa
- March 21: Sanctions | The United States Sanctions Security Forces in Sudan for Serious Human Rights Abuses
- March 21: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield Travel to Ethiopia (Mar. 21-22)
Europe
- March 21: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Paris (Mar. 23-25)
Middle East, Near East, North Africa
- March 21: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Pakistan, Tunisia, and the UAE (Mar. 21-30)
Other Matters
- March 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
- March 21: Statement | OECD Hosts Executive Consultation Group Meeting on Blue Dot Network
- March 21: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with World Bank Group President David Malpass
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Journalists and Leaders in the Business Community in Miami
- Press Release: USAID Providing Immediate Assistance to Respond to Tropical Cyclone Gombe in Mozambique
Department of the Treasury
- Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on SEC Proposal to Enhance and Standardize Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors
- Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) Hollywood Conference
- Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Sudanese Central Reserve Police for Serious Human Rights Abuse
- Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designation
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Rules to Enhance and Standardize Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Court Imposes Restrictions on Credit Repair Company to Protect Consumers
- Press Release: Addiction Treatment Facility Operators Sentenced in $112 Million Addiction Treatment Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: UPS to Pay $5.3 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations for Falsely Reporting Delivery Times of U.S. Mail Carried Internationally
- Press Release: Utah Dentist Found Guilty of Tax Crimes
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Cybersecurity Preparedness
- Statement from CISA Director Easterly on Potential Russian Cyberattacks Against the United States
- Press Advisory: CBP Continues Travel Media Virtual Roundtable Series with Focus on Trusted Traveler Programs (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Child Fondling at Anzalduas International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Criminal Migrants Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
- Video Release: Air and Marine Operations Black Hawk Rescue from the Huachuca Mountains (Arizona)
- Press Release: Gibraltar Station Apprehends Previously Deported Felon (Michigan)
- Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Discover 18 Pounds of Cocaine from Jamaica in Airplane Cargo Hold (Pennsylvania)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
Tuesday's Schedule
- 9:00 a.m. ET, Ambassador Katherine Tai will have a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan on the second day of the U.S.-UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade | Baltimore, Marylan
- 10:30 a.m. ET, Ambassador Tai and Secretary Trevelyan will visit Fearless, a digital services firm that using cutting-edge technology to help organizations and customers solve problems and develop innovative software.
- 2:30 p.m. ET, Ambassador Tai and Secretary Trevelyan will participate in a joint press conference at the conclusion of the Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade.
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Visit to the Port of Baltimore
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at Opening Plenary of the U.S.-UK Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Bipartisan National Security Experts Urge Congress to Pass Competitiveness Legislation to Boost Semiconductor Production and Domestic Manufacturing
- Press Release: Vice President Harris, Commerce Deputy Secretary Graves Travel to Louisiana to Highlight Historic Broadband Infrastructure Investments Coming to the State
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Halts Deceptive Credit Repair Operation that Filed Fake Identity Theft Complaints
- Press Release: FTC Finalizes Order with Fashion Nova Over Allegations It Blocked Negative Reviews
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Next 5G Mid-Band Spectrum Auction to Start on July 29
- Press Release: FCC Launches Auction 108 Mapping Tool
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Urges Communities, Farmers, Ranchers to be Prepared for Severe Weather
- Press Release: USDA Expands Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program for Meat Processors in Montana
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to West Virginia to Highlight Clean Energy Investments in Appalachia
- Press Release: DOE Awards $9 Million to Tribal Communities To Enhance Energy Security And Resilience
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Availability of up to $1.6 Million in Environmental Justice Grants for Tribal Public Participation Project
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: DBE Community of Practice Training Sessions
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Readout: Final Women in Aviation Advisory Board Meeting
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposed rule for modifying procedures to identify, remedy discrimination in federal contracting
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces webinar on best practices for increasing competitive integrated employment for people with disabilities
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $108K in back wages, damages for 21 Goose Creek restaurant workers after finding child labor, pay violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Massachusetts manufacturer for safety violations after hot liquid plastic burns worker
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.8M in funding to provide employment, training services to combat Ohio's opioid crisis
Department of Education
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Partners with Aspen Institute on Latino Regional Economic Summits to Connect Local Latino Community Members with Federal Leaders and Resources
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Recognizes One-Year Anniversary of Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program to Advance Equity in Pandemic Response
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting on COVID-19 Vaccines to Discuss Future Boosters (Apr. 6)
