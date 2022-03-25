This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

Tomorrow, the President will travel to Belgium; he will travel to Poland on Friday.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House did not release the Vice President's schedule for Tuesday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Recap of Monday, March 21, 2022

The White House

  • Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom
  • Readout of the Administration's Briefing of CEOs on Russia's War against Ukraine
  • Statement by President Biden on our Nation's Cybersecurity
  • Fact Sheet: Act Now to Protect Against Potential Cyberattacks
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy NSA for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger, March 21, 2022
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Proclamation on National Agriculture Day, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
  • Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing
  • Article: Defense Official Says Ukrainians Continue Strong Resistance Against Russian Invaders
  • Article: Russian Military Activities in Ukraine Conducted 'In Silos.'
  • Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks' Meeting With Mr. Benedikt Zimmer, State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, Federal Republic of Germany
  • Press Release: DoD Announces $2.1 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement with Nalas Engineering Services to Strengthen the Domestic Critical Chemicals Industrial Base
  • Article: Wearable Sensors May Be Future Option for Assessing Toxin Exposures
  • Article: JADC2 Implementation Plan Finalized, Signed by Defense Leadership
  • Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army MSgt. Charles Hosking Jr.
  • Contracts for March 21, 2022

U.S. Army

  • Press Release: OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program

U.S. National Guard

  • Press Release: New policy helps Guard members coming off COVID duty
  • Press Release: Illinois Army National Guard Soldier helps save man's life

U.S. Navy

  • Press Release: CNO Visits Norfolk for 100 Years of Carrier Aviation Celebration, Visits Local Commands

U.S. Air Force

  • Press Release: Ideas wanted for 2022 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo; at least $1M up for grabs

Department of State

Asia-Pacific

  • March 21: Sanctions | Promoting Accountability for Transnational Repression Committed by People's Republic of China (PRC) Officials

Africa

  • March 21: Sanctions | The United States Sanctions Security Forces in Sudan for Serious Human Rights Abuses
  • March 21: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield Travel to Ethiopia (Mar. 21-22)

Europe

  • March 21: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Paris (Mar. 23-25)

Middle East, Near East, North Africa

  • March 21: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Pakistan, Tunisia, and the UAE (Mar. 21-30)

Other Matters

  • March 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
  • March 21: Statement | OECD Hosts Executive Consultation Group Meeting on Blue Dot Network
  • March 21: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with World Bank Group President David Malpass
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Journalists and Leaders in the Business Community in Miami
  • Press Release: USAID Providing Immediate Assistance to Respond to Tropical Cyclone Gombe in Mozambique

Department of the Treasury

  • Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on SEC Proposal to Enhance and Standardize Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors
  • Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) Hollywood Conference
  • Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Sudanese Central Reserve Police for Serious Human Rights Abuse
  • Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designation

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Proposes Rules to Enhance and Standardize Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Court Imposes Restrictions on Credit Repair Company to Protect Consumers
  • Press Release: Addiction Treatment Facility Operators Sentenced in $112 Million Addiction Treatment Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: UPS to Pay $5.3 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations for Falsely Reporting Delivery Times of U.S. Mail Carried Internationally
  • Press Release: Utah Dentist Found Guilty of Tax Crimes

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Cybersecurity Preparedness
  • Statement from CISA Director Easterly on Potential Russian Cyberattacks Against the United States
  • Press Advisory: CBP Continues Travel Media Virtual Roundtable Series with Focus on Trusted Traveler Programs (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Child Fondling at Anzalduas International Bridge (Texas)
  • Press Release: Criminal Migrants Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
  • Video Release: Air and Marine Operations Black Hawk Rescue from the Huachuca Mountains (Arizona)
  • Press Release: Gibraltar Station Apprehends Previously Deported Felon (Michigan)
  • Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Discover 18 Pounds of Cocaine from Jamaica in Airplane Cargo Hold (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Tuesday's Schedule

  • 9:00 a.m. ET, Ambassador Katherine Tai will have a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan on the second day of the U.S.-UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade | Baltimore, Marylan
  • 10:30 a.m. ET, Ambassador Tai and Secretary Trevelyan will visit Fearless, a digital services firm that using cutting-edge technology to help organizations and customers solve problems and develop innovative software.
  • 2:30 p.m. ET, Ambassador Tai and Secretary Trevelyan will participate in a joint press conference at the conclusion of the Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade.
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Visit to the Port of Baltimore
  • Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at Opening Plenary of the U.S.-UK Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade

Department of Commerce

  • Press Release: Bipartisan National Security Experts Urge Congress to Pass Competitiveness Legislation to Boost Semiconductor Production and Domestic Manufacturing
  • Press Release: Vice President Harris, Commerce Deputy Secretary Graves Travel to Louisiana to Highlight Historic Broadband Infrastructure Investments Coming to the State

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Halts Deceptive Credit Repair Operation that Filed Fake Identity Theft Complaints
  • Press Release: FTC Finalizes Order with Fashion Nova Over Allegations It Blocked Negative Reviews

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Announces Next 5G Mid-Band Spectrum Auction to Start on July 29
  • Press Release: FCC Launches Auction 108 Mapping Tool

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Urges Communities, Farmers, Ranchers to be Prepared for Severe Weather
  • Press Release: USDA Expands Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program for Meat Processors in Montana

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to West Virginia to Highlight Clean Energy Investments in Appalachia
  • Press Release: DOE Awards $9 Million to Tribal Communities To Enhance Energy Security And Resilience

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Announces Availability of up to $1.6 Million in Environmental Justice Grants for Tribal Public Participation Project
Department of Transportation

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Readout: Final Women in Aviation Advisory Board Meeting

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposed rule for modifying procedures to identify, remedy discrimination in federal contracting
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces webinar on best practices for increasing competitive integrated employment for people with disabilities
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $108K in back wages, damages for 21 Goose Creek restaurant workers after finding child labor, pay violations
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Massachusetts manufacturer for safety violations after hot liquid plastic burns worker
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.8M in funding to provide employment, training services to combat Ohio's opioid crisis

Department of Education

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Partners with Aspen Institute on Latino Regional Economic Summits to Connect Local Latino Community Members with Federal Leaders and Resources

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Recognizes One-Year Anniversary of Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program to Advance Equity in Pandemic Response

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting on COVID-19 Vaccines to Discuss Future Boosters (Apr. 6)

