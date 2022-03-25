This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

Tomorrow, the President will travel to Belgium; he will travel to Poland on Friday.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House did not release the Vice President's schedule for Tuesday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Press Secretary Jen Psaki

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, March 21, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom

Readout of the Administration's Briefing of CEOs on Russia's War against Ukraine

Statement by President Biden on our Nation's Cybersecurity

Fact Sheet: Act Now to Protect Against Potential Cyberattacks

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy NSA for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger, March 21, 2022

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Proclamation on National Agriculture Day, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing

Article: Defense Official Says Ukrainians Continue Strong Resistance Against Russian Invaders

Article: Russian Military Activities in Ukraine Conducted 'In Silos.'

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks' Meeting With Mr. Benedikt Zimmer, State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, Federal Republic of Germany

Press Release: DoD Announces $2.1 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement with Nalas Engineering Services to Strengthen the Domestic Critical Chemicals Industrial Base

Article: Wearable Sensors May Be Future Option for Assessing Toxin Exposures

Article: JADC2 Implementation Plan Finalized, Signed by Defense Leadership

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army MSgt. Charles Hosking Jr.

Contracts for March 21, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: OKNG visits Azerbaijan as part of State Partnership Program

U.S. National Guard

Press Release : New policy helps Guard members coming off COVID duty

: New policy helps Guard members coming off COVID duty Press Release: Illinois Army National Guard Soldier helps save man's life

U.S. Navy

Press Release: CNO Visits Norfolk for 100 Years of Carrier Aviation Celebration, Visits Local Commands

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Ideas wanted for 2022 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo; at least $1M up for grabs

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, March 22

Asia-Pacific

March 21: Sanctions | Promoting Accountability for Transnational Repression Committed by People's Republic of China (PRC) Officials

Africa

March 21: Sanctions | The United States Sanctions Security Forces in Sudan for Serious Human Rights Abuses

March 21: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield Travel to Ethiopia (Mar. 21-22)

Europe

March 21: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Paris (Mar. 23-25)

Middle East, Near East, North Africa

March 21: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Pakistan, Tunisia, and the UAE (Mar. 21-30)

Other Matters

March 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

March 21: Statement | OECD Hosts Executive Consultation Group Meeting on Blue Dot Network

March 21: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with World Bank Group President David Malpass

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Journalists and Leaders in the Business Community in Miami

Press Release: USAID Providing Immediate Assistance to Respond to Tropical Cyclone Gombe in Mozambique

Department of the Treasury

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on SEC Proposal to Enhance and Standardize Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors

Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) Hollywood Conference

Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Sudanese Central Reserve Police for Serious Human Rights Abuse

Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designation

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Proposes Rules to Enhance and Standardize Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Court Imposes Restrictions on Credit Repair Company to Protect Consumers

Press Release: Addiction Treatment Facility Operators Sentenced in $112 Million Addiction Treatment Fraud Scheme

Press Release: UPS to Pay $5.3 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations for Falsely Reporting Delivery Times of U.S. Mail Carried Internationally

Press Release: Utah Dentist Found Guilty of Tax Crimes

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Cybersecurity Preparedness

Statement from CISA Director Easterly on Potential Russian Cyberattacks Against the United States

Press Advisory: CBP Continues Travel Media Virtual Roundtable Series with Focus on Trusted Traveler Programs (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Child Fondling at Anzalduas International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Criminal Migrants Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)

Video Release: Air and Marine Operations Black Hawk Rescue from the Huachuca Mountains (Arizona)

Press Release: Gibraltar Station Apprehends Previously Deported Felon (Michigan)

Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Discover 18 Pounds of Cocaine from Jamaica in Airplane Cargo Hold (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Tuesday's Schedule

9:00 a.m. ET, Ambassador Katherine Tai will have a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan on the second day of the U.S.-UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade | Baltimore, Marylan

10:30 a.m. ET, Ambassador Tai and Secretary Trevelyan will visit Fearless, a digital services firm that using cutting-edge technology to help organizations and customers solve problems and develop innovative software.

2:30 p.m. ET, Ambassador Tai and Secretary Trevelyan will participate in a joint press conference at the conclusion of the Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade.

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Visit to the Port of Baltimore

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at Opening Plenary of the U.S.-UK Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Bipartisan National Security Experts Urge Congress to Pass Competitiveness Legislation to Boost Semiconductor Production and Domestic Manufacturing

Press Release: Vice President Harris, Commerce Deputy Secretary Graves Travel to Louisiana to Highlight Historic Broadband Infrastructure Investments Coming to the State

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Halts Deceptive Credit Repair Operation that Filed Fake Identity Theft Complaints

Press Release: FTC Finalizes Order with Fashion Nova Over Allegations It Blocked Negative Reviews

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Next 5G Mid-Band Spectrum Auction to Start on July 29

Press Release: FCC Launches Auction 108 Mapping Tool

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Urges Communities, Farmers, Ranchers to be Prepared for Severe Weather

Press Release: USDA Expands Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program for Meat Processors in Montana

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to West Virginia to Highlight Clean Energy Investments in Appalachia

Press Release: DOE Awards $9 Million to Tribal Communities To Enhance Energy Security And Resilience

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Availability of up to $1.6 Million in Environmental Justice Grants for Tribal Public Participation Project

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: DBE Community of Practice Training Sessions

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Readout: Final Women in Aviation Advisory Board Meeting

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposed rule for modifying procedures to identify, remedy discrimination in federal contracting

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces webinar on best practices for increasing competitive integrated employment for people with disabilities

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $108K in back wages, damages for 21 Goose Creek restaurant workers after finding child labor, pay violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Massachusetts manufacturer for safety violations after hot liquid plastic burns worker

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.8M in funding to provide employment, training services to combat Ohio's opioid crisis

Department of Education

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Partners with Aspen Institute on Latino Regional Economic Summits to Connect Local Latino Community Members with Federal Leaders and Resources

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Recognizes One-Year Anniversary of Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program to Advance Equity in Pandemic Response

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting on COVID-19 Vaccines to Discuss Future Boosters (Apr. 6)

