This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT hosts a secure call with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom to discuss their coordinated responses to Russia | Oval Office

6:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT joins Business Roundtable's CEO Quarterly Meeting to discuss the United States' response to Russia's conflict with Ukraine, and the President's plans to lower costs for working families, create union jobs, and tackle the climate crisis | Business Roundtable, Washington, D.C.

Looking Ahead: The President will travel to Belgium (Wednesday, Thursday) and Poland (Friday) later in the week.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Lafayette, Louisiana

11:30 a.m. CT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour a community library in Sunset, Louisiana, and meet with local residents to discuss the importance of high-speed internet

12:05 p.m. CT– THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks about the Biden-Harris Administration's historic funding to provide affordable, accessible high speed internet to all communities across the country

2:55 p.m. CT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Lafayette, Louisiana, en route Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 18-20, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

March 20

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Travel to Poland (Mar. 25)

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Houthi Attack Against Saudi Arabia

Statement by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Marking Nowruz

March 19

Readout of Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall's Visit to France (re: counterterrorism)

Readout of Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall's visit to Kosovo

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of Congressman Don Young

March 18

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden's Call with President Xi Jinping of China

Remarks by President Biden Before a Discussion with Researchers and Patients on Advanced Research Project Agency for Health (ARPA-H)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, March 18, 2022

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 189, the “John Lewis NIMHD Research Endowment Revitalization Act of 2021,” which allows former centers of excellence to be eligible for minority health research endowment; H.R. 1667, the “Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act,” which authorizes programs to improve mental and behavioral health among health care providers; and H.R. 2497, the “Amache National Historic Site Act,” which establishes the Amache National Historic Site in the State of Colorado as a unit of the National Park System, to preserve, protect, and interpret the incarceration of civilians of Japanese ancestry during World War II at the Amache site.

Proclamation on National Poison Prevention Week, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Visit to Bulgaria

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov Hold Joint Press Conference

Article: Bulgaria Stands Up Multinational Battle Group

Article: Ukraine-California Ties Show Worth of National Guard Program

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Visit to Slovakia

Transcript: CENTCOM Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie Holds a Press Briefing, March 18, 2022 (Middle East)

Article: Air and Missile Defense Vital to Region in Face of Iran Threats, General Says

Article: Ambassador Looks to Further Partnership with African Nations, DOD

Article: All-Black Female WWII Unit to Earn Congressional Gold Medal

Contracts for March 18, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: Fort Hood housing hosts clean-up, free lunch during power outage exercise

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: NY Army Guard's 69th Infantry Leads World's Largest St. Patrick's Day Parade

Press Release: Illinois Army National Guard receives UH-60V Black Hawks

Press Release: Vermont Guard participates in Canadian extreme cold exercise

U.S. Navy

Press Release: U.S., Japan Navy Chiefs Conduct Call, Discuss Defense Cooperation

Press Release: U.S., Japan, Australia Conduct Trilateral Naval Training in South China Sea

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Beshar swears in as Department of the Air Force general counsel

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, March 21

Europe

March 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Africa

March 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Malawian President Chakwera

March 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera Before Meeting

March 20: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Phee's Travel to Chad (Mar. 20-22)

Asia-Pacific

March 18: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka (Mar. 19-23)

Western Hemisphere

March 18: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Medina's Travel to Costa Rica and Mexico (Mar. 20-25)

March 18: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Guatemalan Drug Trafficker to Justice

March 18: Statement | Aruba National Day

Middle East, North Africa

March 20: Statement | Nowruz Greeting

March 20: Statement | Tunisia National Day

Other Matters

March 18: Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Roundtable with Journalists

March 18: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

March 18: Readout | Inaugural Meeting of the Clean Energy Resources Advisory Committee

March 20: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Tour and Deliver Remarks on Burma at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (Mar. 21)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera

Press Release: USAID Announces an Additional $12.8 million in Assistance to Malawi

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels To South Florida (Mar. 21-22)

Advisory: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Travels to Belgium and Georgia (Mar. 21-23)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC's “The Sunday Show”

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's “State of the Union”

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at another UN Security Council Meeting Called by Russia to Spread Disinformation About Ukraine

Remarks at a UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine and Neighboring Countries

Joint Statement Before a UN Security Council Meeting Highlighting Russia's Disinformation About Ukraine

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Anne Soy of BBC News Africa

Remarks by Amb. Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Commemorative Meeting on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Department of the Treasury

Guidance: Issuance of Russia-related General License 24; Publication of amended Frequently Asked Question

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Guatemala's Los Huistas Drug Trafficking Organization with Ties to Mexican Cartels

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations and Designation Removal

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Issues Awards Totaling Approximately $3 Million to Three Whistleblowers

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) 2022 Winter CEO Symposium

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) 2022 Winter CEO Symposium

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Ohio to Protect the Rights of Military and Overseas Voters in Ohio Primary Election

Press Release: Departments of Justice and State Launch International Program to Support Women in Leadership Roles in Counterterrorism

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Expansion of Technical Assistance Services Offered to Law Enforcement Agencies Through the Collaborative Reform Initiative

Press Release: Justice Department Issues Web Accessibility Guidance Under the Americans with Disabilities Act

Press Release: Leader of Guatemalan Drug Trafficking Organization and Guatemalan Politician Indicted for International Cocaine Trafficking

Press Release : California Man Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating COVID-19 Relief Funds

: California Man Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating COVID-19 Relief Funds Press Release: Two Individuals and Four Companies Indicted for Price Fixing DVDs and Blu-Ray Discs Sold on the Amazon Marketplace

Press Release: Former Prison Case Manager Sentenced and Former Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty in Bribery Schemes to Smuggle Contraband to Inmates

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Meeting with Foreign Minister Búcaro of Guatemala

Press Release: Human smuggling attempt in a tractor-trailer Intercepted by Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest criminals (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Arrests Multiple Criminal Migrants and Gang Members (Texas)

Press Release: El Centro Sector Opens New Facility for Horses (California)

Press Release: Surreños 13 Gang Member Arrested in the Mountains (California)

Press Release: U.S. Citizen Arrested Attempting to Smuggle Eight Undocumented Individuals (California)

Press Release: U.S. Citizens Rescued From Sinking Vessel (Florida)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Monday's Schedule:

Ambassador Katherine Tai will host the Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade with United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan on March 21-22.

Ambassador Tai and Secretary Trevelyan will tour the Port of Baltimore and deliver remarks alongside Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William Doyle, Senator Ben Cardin, Senator Chris Van Hollen, Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Ambassador Tai and Secretary Trevelyan will participate in the opening plenary of the Dialogue of the Future of Atlantic Trade. They will be joined by Cathy Feingold, Director of the International Department at the AFL-CIO, and Marjorie Chorlins, Senior Vice President for European Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director of the U.S.-UK Business Council.

Ambassador Tai will deliver remarks at a virtual Women's History Month event hosted by the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

Ambassador Tai and Secretary Trevelyan will lead a roundtable with labor leaders and a roundtable with business leaders.

Ambassador Tai and Secretary Trevelyan will lead a roundtable with labor and business leaders. The roundtable will help generate stakeholder input on how U.S.-UK trade can benefit workers, producers, and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Commerce Department Identifies Commercial and Private Aircraft Exported to Russia in Apparent Violation of U.S. Export Controls

Press Release: FCC, NTIA Name Staff Representatives to Advisory Committees to Further Technical Collaboration (re: Spectrum Coordination Initiative)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC, NTIA Name Staff Representatives to Advisory Committees (re: Spectrum Coordination Initiative)

Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on Resolving Disputes Over Pole Replacement Costs

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Names Chief of Staff and Adds New Biden-Harris Administration Appointees

Press Release: DOE Announces $5 Million to Launch Lithium-Battery Workforce Initiative

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: During West Virginia Visit, Secretary Haaland Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments in Legacy Pollution Clean-Up

Press Release: President Biden Designates Amache National Historic Site as America's Newest National Park

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Updates Superfund National Priorities List, Taking Action to Address Risks to Public Health and Build a Better America

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Proposed Rule to Improve Accessibility of Lavatories on Single-Aisle Aircraft

Department of Labor

Press Release: Virginia farm pays more than $55K in back wages, civil penalties after federal investigation, administrative law judge decision, order

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, industry stakeholders to co-host online webinar to help protect construction workers from electrical hazards

Department of Education

Press Release: Secretary Cardona Meets with Faith Leaders in New York to Highlight Importance of Community and Faith-based Organizations to Education

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on President Biden's Nomination of Nasser Paydar

Press Release: Education Department Launches Historic Real Pay for Real Jobs Initiative for People with Disabilities

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces Nearly $44 Million to Strengthen Mental Health and Substance Use Services for Populations at Risk for or Living with HIV/AIDS

Press Release: Ahead of Anniversary, Secretary Becerra and HHS Leaders Celebrate Twelve Years of the Affordable Care Act Advancing Health Equity for All Americans

Fact Sheet: Celebrating the Affordable Care Act

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 18, 2022

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Charges St. Louis Area Landlord with Sexually Harassing Female Tenant

