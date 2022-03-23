This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT speaks with His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China | Situation Room

11:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

1:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT meets with researchers and patients to discuss ARPA-H, a new cutting-edge health research agency that will accelerate progress on curing cancer and other health innovations | South Court Auditorium

5:10 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

6:10 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Sunset, Louisiana, on Monday, March 21, (instead of today) to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investments in affordable, accessible high-speed internet.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, March 17, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

  • Readout of President Biden's Virtual Meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland
  • Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Martin of Ireland Before Virtual Bilateral Meeting
  • Remarks by President Biden at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon
  • Remarks by President Biden at the Presentation of the Shamrocks
  • Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, March 17, 2022
  • Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Call with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (Mar. 18)
  • Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, FEMA, and HUD
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on the White House COVID-?19 Response Coordinator
  • Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Launches Effort to Improve Ventilation and Reduce the Spread of COVID-?19 in Buildings

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing (UKR, RUS)
  • Article: No Russian Shelling on Ukraine Observed in Last 24 Hours, DOD Official Says
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov
  • Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Slovakia Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nad' Hold A Press Conference, Bratislava, Slovakia, March 17, 2022
  • Article: Slovakian Defense Minister Says Military Spending at 2% Should Be Base, Not Target
  • Article: General Says China Is Seeking a Naval Base in West Africa
  • Article: Commander Details How U.S. Africa Command Furthers Defense Goals
  • Article: AFRICOM Working to Help Nations Develop Professional NCOs
  • Press Release: DoD Announces Release of JADC2 Implementation Plan
  • Publication: Summary of the Joint All-Domain Command (JADC2) and Control Strategy
  • Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Releases Workplace Guidance for Reentry of Department of Defense Civilian Personnel to DoD Workplaces
  • Publication: DoD Workplace Guidance for Final Reentry of DoD Civilian Personnel
  • Article: TRICARE Pharmacy's Home Delivery Offers Safe, Convenient Option to Get Medicines
  • Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced March 22, 2022
  • Contracts for March 17, 2022

U.S. Army

  • Press Release: SETAF-AF, 173rd Paratroopers strengthen interoperability with Tunisian partners

U.S. National Guard

  • Press Release: Nebraska Guard shares NCO leadership in Rwanda SPP exchange

Department of State

Europe

  • March 17: Statement | U.S.-Croatia Joint Statement
  • March 17:  Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability (UKR, RUS)
  • March 17: Statement | On the Occasion of St. Patrick's Day

Middle East

  • March 17:  Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani (UKR, AFG)

Africa

  • March 17:  Statement | The United States Imposes Sanctions for Illicit Gold Trade in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

COVID-19

  • March 17:  Statement | The United States Shares 500 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Worldwide

Climate Change

  • March 17:  Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Monaco, France, and Qatar

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with United Nations World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley
  • Interview: Administrator Samantha Power on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360
  • Press Release: Marking Delivery of Half a Billion U.S.-Donated COVID-19 Vaccines
  • Press Release: USAID and Mastercard Partnership Fosters Digital Empowerment of Women (India)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Humanitarian Crisis Caused by Russia's War Against Ukraine
  • Remarks by Amb. Thomas-Greenfield in Response to Russia at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Humanitarian Crisis Caused by Russia's War in Ukraine
  • Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ronald Kato of AfricaNews (UKR)
  • Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with?Bahamian Minister for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming
  • Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of UN Security Council Resolution on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
  • Explanation of Position at the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (Part 1)
  • Explanation of Position at the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (Part 1)

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force Ministerial Joint Statement
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Alain Goetz and a Network of Companies Involved in the Illicit Gold Trade [DRC]
  • Sanctions List Updates: Democratic Republic of the Congo-Related Designations
  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Consumer Brands Association
  • Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Visit to South Africa
  • Readout: Treasury Climate Counselor and SPEC Senior Advisor Discuss Collaboration to Accelerate Energy Transition

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force Ministerial Joint Statement
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at Awards Ceremony for Recipients of Fifth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing in DeKalb County, Georgia
  • Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at Awards Ceremony for Recipients of Fifth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing in DeKalb County, Georgia
  • Press Release: Justice Department Honors Fifth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium
  • Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium
  • Press Release: Contractors Indicted for Rigging Bids on Subcontract Work and Defrauding U.S. Military Bases in South Korea
  • Press Release: Justice Department and FTC Launch Listening Forums on Firsthand Effects of Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Block Verzatec's Proposed Acquisition of Crane
  • Press Release: Serial Child Sex Offender Sentenced to Life in Prison for Child Exploitation Offenses
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement to Resolve Disability Discrimination Against People with Opioid Use Disorder
  • Press Release: Father and Son Convicted of $1.7 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud
  • Press Release: Former West Virginia Police Officer Sentenced for Using Excessive Force

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs & Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release:  Secretary Mayorkas Announces New Homeland Security Advisory Council Members
  • Press Release: USCIS Urges Eligible Individuals to Consider Applying for Adjustment of Status in the EB-2 Category Based on the April Visa Bulletin Date for Filing for India
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents shut down stash house (Texas)
  • Press Release: Law Enforcement Works Together to Arrest 34 Migrants in the RGV (Texas)
  • Press Release: Del Rio Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Felons in One Day (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce

  • Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: The Federal Trade Commission's First Report on E-Cigarette Sales and Advertising Reveals Disturbing Trends Affecting the Health of Young Americans
  • Press Release: FTC and Justice Department Launch Listening Forums on Firsthand Effects of Mergers and Acquisitions

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Initiates Inquiry on Preventing Digital Discrimination
  • Press Release: FCC Announces Final Group of Connected Care Pilot Program Projects
  • Press Release: FCC Announces Meeting of CSRIC VIII on March 30, 2022
  • Press Release: FCC Announces Second Video Programming Accessibility Forum

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

  • Press Release: EXIM Chair's Council on China Competition Meets to Discuss Current State of Global Competition, Subcommittee Recommendations

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Announces Partnership with Northwest Seaport Alliance to Ease Port Congestion and Restore Disrupted Shipping Services to U.S. Grown Agricultural Commodities
  • Press Release: USDA Announces Actions on Nutrition Security
  • Press Release: USDA Now Accepting Applications for the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, Providing Up To $200 Million to Purchase Local Food for Schools
  • Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program
  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Takes Equity and Inclusion to the Next Level at SXSW
  • Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau Highlights Investments from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Western Tour

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Updates Superfund National Priorities List to Clean Up Pollution, Address Public Health Risks, and Build a Better America
  • Press Release: EPA Announces the "Clean Air in Buildings Challenge" to Help Building Owners and Operators Improve Indoor Air Quality and Protect Public Health
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues New York ophthalmologist, practice for firing employee who reported COVID-19 hazards
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor education, enforcement campaign seeks to increase Southeast agricultural industry's compliance

Department of Education

  • Press Release: Secretary Cardona, Admiral Levine Hold Virtual Listening, Learning Roundtable with LGBTQI+ Students and Families from Florida

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA, Reagan-Udall Foundation to Hold Important Public Workshop to Discuss Naloxone Access

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Insures $12 Million Mortgage for Urban Redevelopment of Affordable Multifamily Housing in Baltimore

