This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT speaks with His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China | Situation Room

11:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

1:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT meets with researchers and patients to discuss ARPA-H, a new cutting-edge health research agency that will accelerate progress on curing cancer and other health innovations | South Court Auditorium

5:10 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

6:10 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Sunset, Louisiana, on Monday, March 21, (instead of today) to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investments in affordable, accessible high-speed internet.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, March 17, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

Readout of President Biden's Virtual Meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Martin of Ireland Before Virtual Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by President Biden at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon

Remarks by President Biden at the Presentation of the Shamrocks

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, March 17, 2022

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Call with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (Mar. 18)

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, FEMA, and HUD

Statement by President Joe Biden on the White House COVID-?19 Response Coordinator

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Launches Effort to Improve Ventilation and Reduce the Spread of COVID-?19 in Buildings

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing (UKR, RUS)

Article: No Russian Shelling on Ukraine Observed in Last 24 Hours, DOD Official Says

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Slovakia Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nad' Hold A Press Conference, Bratislava, Slovakia, March 17, 2022

Article: Slovakian Defense Minister Says Military Spending at 2% Should Be Base, Not Target

Article: General Says China Is Seeking a Naval Base in West Africa

Article: Commander Details How U.S. Africa Command Furthers Defense Goals

Article: AFRICOM Working to Help Nations Develop Professional NCOs

Press Release: DoD Announces Release of JADC2 Implementation Plan

Publication: Summary of the Joint All-Domain Command (JADC2) and Control Strategy

Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Releases Workplace Guidance for Reentry of Department of Defense Civilian Personnel to DoD Workplaces

Publication: DoD Workplace Guidance for Final Reentry of DoD Civilian Personnel

Article: TRICARE Pharmacy's Home Delivery Offers Safe, Convenient Option to Get Medicines

Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced March 22, 2022

Contracts for March 17, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: SETAF-AF, 173rd Paratroopers strengthen interoperability with Tunisian partners

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Nebraska Guard shares NCO leadership in Rwanda SPP exchange

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, March 18

Europe

March 17: Statement | U.S.-Croatia Joint Statement

March 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability (UKR, RUS)

March 17: Statement | On the Occasion of St. Patrick's Day

Middle East

March 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani (UKR, AFG)

Africa

March 17: Statement | The United States Imposes Sanctions for Illicit Gold Trade in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

COVID-19

March 17: Statement | The United States Shares 500 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Worldwide

Climate Change

March 17: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Monaco, France, and Qatar

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with United Nations World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley

Interview: Administrator Samantha Power on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360

Press Release : Marking Delivery of Half a Billion U.S.-Donated COVID-19 Vaccines

Press Release: USAID and Mastercard Partnership Fosters Digital Empowerment of Women (India)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Humanitarian Crisis Caused by Russia's War Against Ukraine

Remarks by Amb. Thomas-Greenfield in Response to Russia at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Humanitarian Crisis Caused by Russia's War in Ukraine

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ronald Kato of AfricaNews (UKR)

Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with?Bahamian Minister for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming

Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of UN Security Council Resolution on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan

Explanation of Position at the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (Part 1)

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force Ministerial Joint Statement

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Alain Goetz and a Network of Companies Involved in the Illicit Gold Trade [DRC]

Sanctions List Updates: Democratic Republic of the Congo-Related Designations

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Consumer Brands Association

Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Visit to South Africa

Readout: Treasury Climate Counselor and SPEC Senior Advisor Discuss Collaboration to Accelerate Energy Transition

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force Ministerial Joint Statement

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at Awards Ceremony for Recipients of Fifth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing in DeKalb County, Georgia

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at Awards Ceremony for Recipients of Fifth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing in DeKalb County, Georgia

Press Release: Justice Department Honors Fifth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium

Press Release: Contractors Indicted for Rigging Bids on Subcontract Work and Defrauding U.S. Military Bases in South Korea

Press Release: Justice Department and FTC Launch Listening Forums on Firsthand Effects of Mergers and Acquisitions

Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Block Verzatec's Proposed Acquisition of Crane

Press Release: Serial Child Sex Offender Sentenced to Life in Prison for Child Exploitation Offenses

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement to Resolve Disability Discrimination Against People with Opioid Use Disorder

Press Release: Father and Son Convicted of $1.7 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud

Press Release: Former West Virginia Police Officer Sentenced for Using Excessive Force

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs & Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces New Homeland Security Advisory Council Members

Press Release: USCIS Urges Eligible Individuals to Consider Applying for Adjustment of Status in the EB-2 Category Based on the April Visa Bulletin Date for Filing for India

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents shut down stash house (Texas)

Press Release: Law Enforcement Works Together to Arrest 34 Migrants in the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Del Rio Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Felons in One Day (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce

Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: The Federal Trade Commission's First Report on E-Cigarette Sales and Advertising Reveals Disturbing Trends Affecting the Health of Young Americans

Press Release: FTC and Justice Department Launch Listening Forums on Firsthand Effects of Mergers and Acquisitions

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Initiates Inquiry on Preventing Digital Discrimination

Press Release: FCC Announces Final Group of Connected Care Pilot Program Projects

Press Release: FCC Announces Meeting of CSRIC VIII on March 30, 2022

Press Release: FCC Announces Second Video Programming Accessibility Forum

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Chair's Council on China Competition Meets to Discuss Current State of Global Competition, Subcommittee Recommendations

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Partnership with Northwest Seaport Alliance to Ease Port Congestion and Restore Disrupted Shipping Services to U.S. Grown Agricultural Commodities

Press Release: USDA Announces Actions on Nutrition Security

Press Release: USDA Now Accepting Applications for the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, Providing Up To $200 Million to Purchase Local Food for Schools

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Takes Equity and Inclusion to the Next Level at SXSW

Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau Highlights Investments from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Western Tour

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Updates Superfund National Priorities List to Clean Up Pollution, Address Public Health Risks, and Build a Better America

Press Release: EPA Announces the "Clean Air in Buildings Challenge" to Help Building Owners and Operators Improve Indoor Air Quality and Protect Public Health

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues New York ophthalmologist, practice for firing employee who reported COVID-19 hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor education, enforcement campaign seeks to increase Southeast agricultural industry's compliance

Department of Education

Press Release: Secretary Cardona, Admiral Levine Hold Virtual Listening, Learning Roundtable with LGBTQI+ Students and Families from Florida

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA, Reagan-Udall Foundation to Hold Important Public Workshop to Discuss Naloxone Access

