This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT speaks with His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China | Situation Room
11:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
1:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT meets with researchers and patients to discuss ARPA-H, a new cutting-edge health research agency that will accelerate progress on curing cancer and other health innovations | South Court Auditorium
5:10 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
6:10 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.
Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Sunset, Louisiana, on Monday, March 21, (instead of today) to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investments in affordable, accessible high-speed internet.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:30 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, March 17, 2022
The White House
- Readout of President Biden's Virtual Meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Martin of Ireland Before Virtual Bilateral Meeting
- Remarks by President Biden at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon
- Remarks by President Biden at the Presentation of the Shamrocks
- Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, March 17, 2022
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Call with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (Mar. 18)
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, FEMA, and HUD
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the White House COVID-?19 Response Coordinator
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Launches Effort to Improve Ventilation and Reduce the Spread of COVID-?19 in Buildings
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing (UKR, RUS)
- Article: No Russian Shelling on Ukraine Observed in Last 24 Hours, DOD Official Says
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Slovakia Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nad' Hold A Press Conference, Bratislava, Slovakia, March 17, 2022
- Article: Slovakian Defense Minister Says Military Spending at 2% Should Be Base, Not Target
- Article: General Says China Is Seeking a Naval Base in West Africa
- Article: Commander Details How U.S. Africa Command Furthers Defense Goals
- Article: AFRICOM Working to Help Nations Develop Professional NCOs
- Press Release: DoD Announces Release of JADC2 Implementation Plan
- Publication: Summary of the Joint All-Domain Command (JADC2) and Control Strategy
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Releases Workplace Guidance for Reentry of Department of Defense Civilian Personnel to DoD Workplaces
- Publication: DoD Workplace Guidance for Final Reentry of DoD Civilian Personnel
- Article: TRICARE Pharmacy's Home Delivery Offers Safe, Convenient Option to Get Medicines
- Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced March 22, 2022
Contracts for March 17, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: SETAF-AF, 173rd Paratroopers strengthen interoperability with Tunisian partners
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Nebraska Guard shares NCO leadership in Rwanda SPP exchange
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, March 18
Europe
- March 17: Statement | U.S.-Croatia Joint Statement
- March 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability (UKR, RUS)
- March 17: Statement | On the Occasion of St. Patrick's Day
Middle East
- March 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani (UKR, AFG)
Africa
- March 17: Statement | The United States Imposes Sanctions for Illicit Gold Trade in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
COVID-19
- March 17: Statement | The United States Shares 500 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Worldwide
Climate Change
- March 17: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Monaco, France, and Qatar
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with United Nations World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley
- Interview: Administrator Samantha Power on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360
- Press Release: Marking Delivery of Half a Billion U.S.-Donated COVID-19 Vaccines
- Press Release: USAID and Mastercard Partnership Fosters Digital Empowerment of Women (India)
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Humanitarian Crisis Caused by Russia's War Against Ukraine
- Remarks by Amb. Thomas-Greenfield in Response to Russia at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Humanitarian Crisis Caused by Russia's War in Ukraine
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ronald Kato of AfricaNews (UKR)
- Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with?Bahamian Minister for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming
- Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of UN Security Council Resolution on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
- Explanation of Position at the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (Part 1)
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force Ministerial Joint Statement
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Alain Goetz and a Network of Companies Involved in the Illicit Gold Trade [DRC]
- Sanctions List Updates: Democratic Republic of the Congo-Related Designations
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Consumer Brands Association
- Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Visit to South Africa
- Readout: Treasury Climate Counselor and SPEC Senior Advisor Discuss Collaboration to Accelerate Energy Transition
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force Ministerial Joint Statement
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at Awards Ceremony for Recipients of Fifth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing in DeKalb County, Georgia
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at Awards Ceremony for Recipients of Fifth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing in DeKalb County, Georgia
- Press Release: Justice Department Honors Fifth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium
- Press Release: Contractors Indicted for Rigging Bids on Subcontract Work and Defrauding U.S. Military Bases in South Korea
- Press Release: Justice Department and FTC Launch Listening Forums on Firsthand Effects of Mergers and Acquisitions
- Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Block Verzatec's Proposed Acquisition of Crane
- Press Release: Serial Child Sex Offender Sentenced to Life in Prison for Child Exploitation Offenses
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement to Resolve Disability Discrimination Against People with Opioid Use Disorder
- Press Release: Father and Son Convicted of $1.7 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud
- Press Release: Former West Virginia Police Officer Sentenced for Using Excessive Force
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs & Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces New Homeland Security Advisory Council Members
- Press Release: USCIS Urges Eligible Individuals to Consider Applying for Adjustment of Status in the EB-2 Category Based on the April Visa Bulletin Date for Filing for India
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents shut down stash house (Texas)
- Press Release: Law Enforcement Works Together to Arrest 34 Migrants in the RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: Del Rio Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Felons in One Day (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: The Federal Trade Commission's First Report on E-Cigarette Sales and Advertising Reveals Disturbing Trends Affecting the Health of Young Americans
- Press Release: FTC and Justice Department Launch Listening Forums on Firsthand Effects of Mergers and Acquisitions
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Initiates Inquiry on Preventing Digital Discrimination
- Press Release: FCC Announces Final Group of Connected Care Pilot Program Projects
- Press Release: FCC Announces Meeting of CSRIC VIII on March 30, 2022
- Press Release: FCC Announces Second Video Programming Accessibility Forum
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Chair's Council on China Competition Meets to Discuss Current State of Global Competition, Subcommittee Recommendations
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Partnership with Northwest Seaport Alliance to Ease Port Congestion and Restore Disrupted Shipping Services to U.S. Grown Agricultural Commodities
- Press Release: USDA Announces Actions on Nutrition Security
- Press Release: USDA Now Accepting Applications for the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, Providing Up To $200 Million to Purchase Local Food for Schools
- Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Takes Equity and Inclusion to the Next Level at SXSW
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau Highlights Investments from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Western Tour
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Updates Superfund National Priorities List to Clean Up Pollution, Address Public Health Risks, and Build a Better America
- Press Release: EPA Announces the "Clean Air in Buildings Challenge" to Help Building Owners and Operators Improve Indoor Air Quality and Protect Public Health
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues New York ophthalmologist, practice for firing employee who reported COVID-19 hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor education, enforcement campaign seeks to increase Southeast agricultural industry's compliance
Department of Education
- Press Release: Secretary Cardona, Admiral Levine Hold Virtual Listening, Learning Roundtable with LGBTQI+ Students and Families from Florida
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA, Reagan-Udall Foundation to Hold Important Public Workshop to Discuss Naloxone Access
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Insures $12 Million Mortgage for Urban Redevelopment of Affordable Multifamily Housing in Baltimore
