This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

2:10 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT addresses the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference

7:45 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT participates in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to publish the Vice President's schedule for Monday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 11-13, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

March 13

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Iran Missile Attack on Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Macron of France

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Upcoming Bilateral Meeting between President Joe Biden and Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland (Mar. 17)

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Travel to Rome

March 12

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the DNC Winter Meeting | Washington, D.C.

Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

March 11

American Rescue Plan

Remarks by President Biden at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fact Sheet: The American Rescue Plan People Difference

Fact Sheet: New Data Show Progress on Biden-?Harris Commitment to Equity in Emergency Small Business Relief

Fact Sheet: How The American Rescue Plan Is Keeping America's Schools Open Safely, Combating Learning Loss, And Addressing Student Mental Health

Europe; Ukraine, Russia

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine

Joint Statement by the G7 Announcing Further Economic Costs on Russia

Remarks by President Biden Announcing Actions to Continue to Hold Russia Accountable

Executive Order on Prohibiting Certain Imports, Exports, and New Investment with Respect to Continued Russian Federation Aggression

Letter to Congress on Prohibiting Certain Imports, Exports, and New Investment with Respect to Continued Russian Federation Aggression

Fact Sheet: United States, European Union, and G7 to Announce Further Economic Costs on Russia

Remarks by Vice President Harris to U.S. and Polish Troops | Warsaw, Poland

Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Iohannis of Romania in Joint Press Conference

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Meeting with U.K. Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss

Joint Statement on U.S.-UK Consultations on the Indo-Pacific

Africa

Fact Sheet: United States Partnership with the African Union - Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

Other Domestic Matters

Bill Signed into Law: H.J. Res. 75, the "Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act, 2022," which provides fiscal year 2022 appropriations to Federal agencies through March 15, 2022, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government, and for other purposes.

Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 960 and H.R. 3419 (re: renaming USPS facilities)

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Virginia Disaster Declaration

Press Release: November 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to the President's Advisory Committee on the Arts

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to the President's Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates En Route Philadelphia, PA

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing, March 11, 2022

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing, March 11, 2022 (UKR, RUS)

Article: Ukrainians United in Resisting Russian Invasion

Article: Russian Military Efforts Stymied by Blunders, Stiff Ukrainian Resistance, Defense Official Says

Fact Sheet: The Department of Defense's Cooperative Threat Reduction Program – Biological Threat Reduction Program Activities in Ukraine

Transcript: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks' Virtual Remarks at South by Southwest Kickoff (SxSW) at the Army Software Factory (As Delivered)

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks' Visit to Strategic Capabilities Office

Press Release: Convening Authority Takes Action on Sentence in U.S. v. Majid Khan

Article : New Application Helps DLA Track COVID-19 Test Kits for White House

Contracts for March 11, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: In Guam and Hawaii, Hokanson visits Guardsmen supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Cal Guard Soldier helps family evacuated from Ukraine

Press Release: 167th Airmen assist in West Virginia hospitals

Press Release: Pennsylvania National Guard medics train as they fight

Press Release: Alaska Air National Guard helps rescue plane crash victims

Press Release: Iowa National Guard KC-135 retired after 65 years' service

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Renowned test pilot Brig. Gen. Bob Cardenas passes away at 102

U.S. Space Force

Press Release: U.S. Space Force announces winners of University Consortium Research Opportunity

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, March 14

Middle East

March 13: Statement | Iran's missile strikes on the Kurdistan region of Iraq

March 13: Interview | Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman with Bret Baier of Fox News Sunday (RUS, Iran/Iraq)

March 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

March 11: Statement | Continuing to Hold the Kremlin to Account

March 11: Fact Sheet | Targeting Elites of the Russian Federation

March 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

March 12: Statement | $200 Million in New Security Assistance for Ukraine

March 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

March 13: Statement | On the Anniversary of the Election of His Holiness Pope Francis

Africa

March 12: Statement | Eighth Annual U.S.-AUC High-Level Dialogue Joint Statement

March 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with African Union Commission Chairperson Faki

March 11: Statement | The United States and the African Union Commission Sign Memorandum of Cooperation

March 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat at the Signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation Between the United States and the African Union

March 12: Statement | Mauritius National Day

March 13: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson's Trip to Burundi and Uganda (Mar. 14-17)

Asia-Pacific

March 13: Readout | Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ambassador Sung Kim's Call with The People's Republic of China (PRC) Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs Ambassador Liu Xiaoming

March 11: Sanctions | Sanctioning Network Supporting the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) Weapons Program

March 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi

March 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Malaysian Foreign Minister Abdullah

Other Matters

March 11: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

March 13: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the International Women of Courage Award Ceremony (Mar. 14)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Pawel Jablonski, Poland's Undersecretary of State for Economic and Development Cooperation

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Ukraine, Russia

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Taras Berezovets and Peter Zalmayev on TV Pryamyi's "The Week", Ukraine

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Meeting Called by Russia to Spread Disinformation About Ukraine

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield in Response to Russia at a UN Security Council Meeting Called by Russia to Spread Disinformation About Ukraine

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following Meeting Called by Russia to Spread Disinformation About Ukraine

Other Matters

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at the 11th Annual Women of Power National 2022 Summit, Black Women's Roundtable

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Omnibus Spending Bill

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: IARPA Launches New Biometric Technology Research Program

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Kremlin Elites, Leaders, Oligarchs, and Family for Enabling Putin's War Against Ukraine

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Russian Individuals and Entities Supporting DPRK Weapons of Mass Destruction and Ballistic Missile Programs

Sanctions List Updates: Issuance of new Russia-related Executive Order and related General Licenses; Publication of new and amended Frequently Asked Questions; Russia-related Designations; North Korea Designations

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Anniversary of the American Rescue Plan Act in Denver, Colorado

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Denver Mint

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Awards Approximately $14 Million to Whistleblower

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: U.S. Navy Reserves Officer Appeared on Charges of Alleged Bribery and Visa Fraud

Press Release: Florida Dietary Supplement Salesman Sentenced for Conspiring to Defraud the FDA and Conspiring to Distribute Anabolic Steroids

Press Release: Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Clean Air Act Violation

Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Lawsuit Against BayPort Credit Union for Violations of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act

Press Release: Patient Recruiter Pleads Guilty to $870,000 Kickback Scheme

Press Release: Former Law Enforcement Officer Sentenced for Bribery and Other Offenses

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Releases Report on Internal Review of Domestic Violent Extremism

Statement from CISA Director Easterly on the Passage of Cyber Incident Reporting Legislation

Press Release: CBP Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry Apprehend Man Sought for Sexual Assault of a Child (Texas)

Press Release: Over $676K Worth of Marijuana Seized Within 24 Hours (Texas)

Press Release: Interagency Collaboration Leads to 28 Arrests (Texas)

Press Release: Parrots, Drugs and Fugitives Among Items Encountered By Area CBP Officers This Week (Texas)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Arrest Baltimore Rape Suspect Fleeing to El Salvador (Virginia)

Press Release: Border Patrol foils human smuggling attempt in upstate New York (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Monday's Schedule

Ambassador Katherine Tai will meet with Poland's Minister of Economic Development and Technology Piotr Nowak.

Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will participate in a roundtable with members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia. She will also meet with representatives from Amazon Web Services.

Ambassador Jayme White will participate in a trilateral meeting with Mexico's Undersecretary for Foreign Trade Luz Maria de la Mora and Canada's Deputy Minister for International Trade David Morrison.

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Announcement of Additional Economic Actions Against Russia

Advisory: Ambassador Sarah Bianchi to Travel to Sydney and Canberra, Australia

Department of Commerce

Sanctions: Commerce Restricts the Export of Luxury Goods to Russia and Belarus and to Russian and Belarusian Oligarchs and Malign Actors in Latest Response to Aggression Against Ukraine

Press Release: Department of Commerce Requests Public Comment on President Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Sets July 31, 2022 Purchase Deadline for C-19 Telehealth Program

Press Release: WCB Implements ACP, Lifeline Integrity Measures to Protect Consumers

Press Release: Inspector General Advisory on Providers Deceiving Lifeline Consumers

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Plans for $250 Million Investment to Support Innovative American-made Fertilizer to give US Farmers more choices in the Marketplace

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: White House Announces Nomination to Lead Insular and International Affairs at the Department of the Interior

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments in Ecosystem Restoration During Maryland Visit

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

What They Are Saying: EPA Restoration of California Waiver Will Support State Climate Action, Improve Air Quality, and Advance our Electric Vehicle Future

Press Release: EPA Proposes "Good Neighbor" Plan to Cut Smog Across Much of the United States

Department of Labor

Press Release: For the first time in 40 years, U.S. Department of Labor proposes rulemaking for Davis-Bacon Act to reflect needs of today's construction industry

Press Release: Indiana non-profit providing services to homeless, at-risk veterans shortchanges 19 caregivers $87K in wages, overtime pay, benefits

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of amputation injury finds serious, repeat violations at Greensboro US Postal Service facility

Department of Education

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on One-Year Anniversary of the American Rescue Plan

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of Secretary Becerra's Virtual Roundtable on the American Rescue Plan Anniversary with Child Care Providers

Press Release: On One-Year Anniversary of the American Rescue Plan, Secretary Becerra and HHS Leaders Celebrate?Administration's Accomplishments in Building a Healthier America

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 11, 2022

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces Nearly $70 Million to Deliver Equitable COVID-19 Relief to 49 Tribal Communities

