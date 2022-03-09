Both the House and Senate will be in session this week.

Lawmakers are still working on finalizing a $1.5 trillion government funding package before the latest iteration of the Continuing Resolution expires on Friday. Lead negotiators have stated they are working to have the 12-bill spending package ready early in the week, and House leadership has indicated they are hoping to hold a vote on Tuesday. The bill will likely have $10 billion to aid Ukraine and a $22.5 billion measure to provide COVID relief, although that has received some pushback from Republican members. Democratic members will then leave Wednesday to attend their three-day issues conference in Philadelphia.

Further, the United States and Europe are considering a possible ban of Russian oil imports to tighten the economic squeeze on President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing war in Ukraine. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated through a Dear Colleague letter circulated Sunday night that the House is exploring legislation that would ban Russian oil imports, end trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and curtail Russia's access to the World Trade Organization. It would also authorize the White House to hike tariffs on Russian imports.

Administration

On Tuesday, President Biden will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to speak with veterans, caregivers, and survivors about the health effects of environmental exposure to burn pits, which were widely used by U.S. military forces during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. On Thursday, he will welcome Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez to the White House. Then, Biden will travel to Philadelphia to deliver remarks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference.

House Side

On Monday, the House will meet to consider multiple bills under suspension.

H.R. 5615 – Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Act (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security), which would require DHS to submit a plan to provide federal assistance to jurisdictions that lost grant funding from the Urban Area Security Initiative.

– Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Act (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security), which would require DHS to submit a plan to provide federal assistance to jurisdictions that lost grant funding from the Urban Area Security Initiative. H.R. 5616 – DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security). The bill would require DHS to annually report to Congress on the accreditation status of each of its basic training programs until all programs are accredited.

– DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security). The bill would require DHS to annually report to Congress on the accreditation status of each of its basic training programs until all programs are accredited. S. 658 – National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium Act of 2021, as amended (Sen. Cornyn – Homeland Security), which would allow DHS to help state and local governments train for and respond to cybersecurity risks in coordination with one or more consortia of nonprofit and academic entities.

– National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium Act of 2021, as amended (Sen. Cornyn – Homeland Security), which would allow DHS to help state and local governments train for and respond to cybersecurity risks in coordination with one or more consortia of nonprofit and academic entities. H.R. 5681 – Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security). This bill would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to promote tactical officers in an American Indian enforcement unit in Arizona, known as the "Shadow Wolves," to special agents when they meet certain training requirements.

Tuesday – Wednesday, the House will meet for legislative business.

Bills expected under a rule H.Con.Res. 70 – Condemning threats of violence against historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and reaffirming support for HBCUs and their students, as amended (Rep. Adams – Education and Labor). H.Res. 881 – Condemning the heinous terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15, 2022, as amended (Rep. Van Duyne – Oversight and Reform).



Senate Side

On Monday, the Senate will resume consideration of H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022, a package of House-approved U.S. Postal Service changes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has also set up cloture votes for Ed Gonzalez to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Maria L. Pagán to be a deputy U.S. trade representative.

