This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck
- An overview of President Biden's biggest policy priorities, including what was covered in the State of the Union (SOTU), and potential next steps.
- Highlights of other SOTU priorities.
- The policy and political timeline for March, and a look at the remaining 2022 congressional calendar.
- A best-case scenario for both political parties to win in November.
- A look at some key historical polling trends for midterm elections.
President Biden's Policy Priorities
Policy Priority: Ukraine/Russia War
What President Biden Said in the SOTU
- "Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated....From President Zelensky to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, literally inspires the world....We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people."
- "We are cutting off Russia's largest banks from the international financial system, preventing Russia's central bank from defending the Russian ruble, making Putin's $630 billion war fund worthless....We are choking Russia's access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come."
- "But let me be clear: Our forces are not engaged and will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine."
