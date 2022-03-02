Click here to watch the video.

For the past three plus years, the issue of foreign influence over U.S. government-sponsored research has been front and center for the research community. There have been numerous high-profile prosecutions of professors, and civil enforcement actions against research institutions. Presidential Memorandum 33 (NSPM-33) set forth the goal of "strengthen[ing] protections of United States Government-supported R&D against foreign government interference and exploitation" while "maintaining an open environment to foster research discoveries and innovation that benefit our nation and the world." In August 2021, the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) tasked the National Science and Technology Council with promulgating "clear and effective" NSPM implementation guidance. NSTC issued its guidance document on January 3, 2022, which includes a five-part platform to enhance research security.

We have released a video series which discusses key elements of the NSTC guidance and how it may impact the U.S. research community. We have set up this video series in chapters, so that you can skip to the topic or topics that most interest you. Each chapter can be viewed at the links below.

