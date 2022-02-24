Brandon Van Grack spoke to Axios about the U.S. Department of Justice soliciting comments from stakeholders and the public on proposed changes to Foreign Agents Registration Act regulations, prompting nonprofits to warn that American charities and advocacy groups could be branded "foreign agents" unless the department changes its approach.

"Given the number and breadth of comments received by nonprofits and think tanks, I would anticipate the department feeling compelled to respond to the issues raised," Brandon said.

Originally published by Axios

