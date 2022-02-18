This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:15 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Cynthia Ann Telles to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Costa Rica | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.
1:40 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Reta Jo Lewis to be President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.
Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Munich, Germany, to attend the Munich Security Conference (February 18-20).White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
1:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, February 15, 2022
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden Providing an Update on Russia and Ukraine
- Readout of President Biden's Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Council Frédéric Bernard
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Polish Head of the International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch
- Remarks by President Biden at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Sandy Hook Settlement
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 15, 2022
- Fact Sheet: Department of Defense Releases New Report on Safeguarding our National Security by Promoting Competition in the Defense Industrial Base
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Cleaner Industrial Sector to Reduce Emissions and Reinvigorate American Manufacturing
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Hawaii Disaster Declaration
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Ukraine Will Dominate Defense Secretary's Europe Trip
- Press Release: State of Competition in the Defense Industrial Base
- Publication: State of Competition Within the Defense Industrial Base
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | WWII Marine Was First Black MLB Pitcher
- Contracts for February 15, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: Presidio of Monterey Dental Clinic leads the way in digital dentistry
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: More U.S. troops deploying to Europe, Guard leaving Ukraine
- Press Release: Papua New Guinea military leaders visit Wisconsin Guard
- Press Release: Utah National Guard supports hospitals facing COVID surge
U.S. Marine Corps
- Press Release: Marines Conduct Amphibious Combat Vehicle Testing in Recent Exercises
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: USS Anchorage, 1st Marine Division Exercise Waterborne Capabilities of ACVs
U.S. Air Force
- Press Release: 1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates
- Press Release: DAF COVID-19 Statistics – Feb. 15, 2022
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, February 16
Russia, Ukraine, Europe
- February 16: Statement | Russian Duma Resolution on Eastern Ukraine
- February 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
- February 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers
- February 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian and UK Counterparts
- February 15: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Ambassador Julianne Smith, U.S. Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
- February 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Rama (AFG Refugees, UKR/RUS, Combatting Corruption)
- February 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama Before Meeting
- February 15: Readout | Counselor Chollet and Under Secretary Fernandez Meet with Bulgarian Energy Delegation (Energy Diversification, Clean Energy Transition)
- February 15: Statement | Lithuania National Day
- February 15: Statement | Serbia National Day
Asia-Pacific
- February 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori (UKR, RUS, DPRK, Other Matters)
Western Hemisphere
- February 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgan (UKR, RUS, Amb. Bridge)
Africa
- February 15: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield's Travel to the UAE and Sudan
- February 15: Statement | On the Lifting of the State of Emergency in Ethiopia
Other Matters
- February 15: Statement | Announcement of Dilawar Syed as the State Department's Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs
- February 15: Statement | First Anniversary of the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations
- February 15: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Acting Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Mary Beth Goodman
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Ukrainian Journalists and Media Experts
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
Ukraine, Russia
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with James Bays of Al Jazeera
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Pamela Falk of CBS News
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Patrícia Kordiaková of TA3, Slovakia
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Jeroen Wollaars of Nieuwsuur
- Transcript: Deputy to the U.S. Representative to the United Nations Jeffrey Prescott's Interview with Danylo Terletskyy of Ukrainian Independent Radio, Chic
- Transcript: Deputy to the U.S. Representative to the United Nations Jeffrey Prescott's Interview with Talal Al-Haj of Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath News Networks
Africa, Middle East
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Somalia
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East
Other Matters
- Remarks at the 60th session of the UN Commission on Social Development
- Remarks at the UN Women Executive Board Meeting on Protection Against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and Sexual Harassment
Department of the Treasury/Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
- Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for December
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag
- Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang before Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, U.S. Senate
- OFAC Guidance: Issuance of Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Sanctions Regulations; Amendment of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferators Sanctions Regulations
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges 12 Additional Financial Firms for Failure to Meet Form CRS Obligations
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Issues Guidance on Ballot Drop Box Accessibility Requirements Under the Americans with Disabilities Act
- Press Release: Columbus Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Local Reproductive Health Services Facility
- Press Release: Three Men Sentenced for $2.7 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Two Former Federal Correctional Officers Plead Guilty to Bribery and Contraband Smuggling Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Fort McCoy, Wisconsin
- Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.6 Million Worth of Narcotics in Three Seizures (Texas)
- Press Release: Uvalde Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrants Trapped in Train (Texas)
- Press Release: K-9 Assists Task Force in Seizing Narcotics Inside of Storage Unit (California)
- Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Intercepts Shipments of Unapproved Injectable Cosmetics (Ohio)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
Daily Schedule
On Wednesday, February 16:
- Ambassador Katherine Tai is in New York City for meetings with business leaders and stakeholders.
- Ambassador Jayme White will co-chair the fourth meeting of the U.S.-Ecuador Trade and Investment Council with Ecuador's Minister for Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries, Julio José Prado in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
- Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Europe and the Middle East Dan Mullaney will participate in an event hosted by the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce at 1:00 PM ET: "Navigating an Evolving Global Trade Landscape: What's Ahead in 2022."
- Report: USTR Releases Annual Report on China's WTO Compliance | February 16, 2022
Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)
- Press Release: Commerce Announces Competitive Grant Program to Promote U.S. Exports
- Blog: National Black History Month | Commerce Home to Black Leaders in STEM Education and Research
- Press Release: FCC, NTIA Establish Spectrum Coordination Initiative
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Statement Regarding Termination of Lockheed Martin Corporation's Attempted Acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Acts to Increase Broadband Competition in Apartment Buildings
- Press Release: Starks Announces Connecting Black Communities Event
- Press Release: FCC, NTIA Establish Spectrum Coordination Initiative
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Takes Action to Halt Prepaid Card Providers Siphoning Government Benefits
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Establishes Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's $9.5 Billion Clean Hydrogen Initiatives
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Tours Significant Civil Rights Sites in Mississippi, Highlights Administration's Commitment to Telling America's Story
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Tours Significant Civil Rights Sites in Mississippi, Highlights Administration's Commitment to Telling America's Story
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Announces Internship Opportunities for Students
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Federal investigators find Texas residential builder owed $163K in overtime to employees
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $79K in wages for 39 healthcare workers serving individuals with disabilities in Louisiana
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor certifies Molson Coors' beverage container manufacturing facility as Voluntary Protections Program 'Star' site
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor announces proposed rule to update powered industrial trucks standard for general industry, construction
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | February 15, 2022
