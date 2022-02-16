This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule *

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

3:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Camp David

VPOTUS' Schedule *

The White House did not release the Vice President's formal schedule for Friday. Note: The Vice President and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan are to travel to Newark, New Jersey, on Friday to highlight the success the city has had replacing lead service lines and to discuss the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead services lines across America.

Looking Ahead: On February 18-20, The Vice President will travel to Munich, Germany, to attend the Munich Security Conference.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, February 10, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Statement by President Biden on January Consumer Price Index Report

"Prices Week" Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Plan to Boost the Capacity of the Economy and Lower Costs for Working Families

Remarks by President Biden on the Biden-?Harris Administration's Work to Lower Healthcare Costs | Culpeper, Virginia

Readout of the President and Vice President's Meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats (re: SCOTUS nomination process)

Readout of Roundtable Discussion with Cabinet Officials

Readout of Black Mental Health Roundtable

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Attend the Bicentennial Celebration of the Arrival of the First Free Black Americans to the Republic of Liberia

Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Houthi Attack Against Saudi Arabia

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the United States Hosting APEC in 2023

Joint Statement Between the United States and France on the One Ocean Summit in France | February 11, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: National Guard Chief Returns From African Regional Security Talks

Article: Austin Speaks Out on Importance of Diversity in White House Roundtable

Article: Air Force's Daniel 'Chappie' James Jr. Was 1st Black 4-Star General

Contracts for February 10, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: Lessons learned from '21 help Fort Hood prep for winter storm

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Trio of Black Senior Enlisted Leaders Reflect on Service

U.S. Space Force

Press Release: Digital University to Develop Force for the Future

U.S. Navy

Press Release: Military Sealift Command Supports Operation Deep Freeze

Marine Corps

Press Release: Recruiters Discuss Marine Corps Spirit, Tradition

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, February 11

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii from February 7-13. Trip details available here.

SecState's Trip

February 11: Statement | Joint Statement on Quad Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

February 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Payne

February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne before Meeting

February 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi before Meeting

February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before Meeting

February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi before Meeting

February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at a Joint Press Availability

February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Meeting

February 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Health Security Partnerships Roundtable

February 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at a Conversation at University of Melbourne with Students and U.S. Government and Exchange Alumni

February 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Mission Australia Staff

February 10: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Leigh Sales of ABC's 730 Report (RUS, UKR, Indo-Pacific, PRC, AUS, AUKUS, etc.)

Asia-Pacific

February 10: Statement | Announcement of Matt Murray as U.S. Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)

Europe, Russia, Ukraine

February 10: Statement | Opening of U.S.-Denmark Defense Cooperation Agreement Negotiations

February 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

February 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

Middle East

February 10: Statement | Houthi Terrorist Attack in Saudi Arabia

February 10: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Hulata

Africa

February 10: Statement | Troika Statement on Detentions of Political Figures in Sudan

Other Matters

February 10: Statement | On the Release of the International Labor Organization's Committee of Experts Report

February 10: Statement | Forbes Names U.S. Department of State as One of America's Best Employers 2022

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN General Assembly Informal Thematic Consultations on the Secretary-General's Report Entitled "Our Common Agenda"

Advisory: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Travel to Liberia

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Laura Trevelyan of BBC World News America

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Bianna Golodryga on "CNN Newsroom"

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the 2022 Denver Democracy Summit, Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the JFK Presidential Library's Screening of the PBS Film "American Diplomat"

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Major Ecuadorian and Mexican Narcotics Traffickers with Ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG

Sanctions List Updates: Removal of the Burundi Sanctions Regulations; Counter Narcotics Designations

Regulations & Guidance: Issuance of Executive Order Protecting Certain Property of Da Afghanistan Bank for the Benefit of the People of Afghanistan | February 11, 2022

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Proposes Rule Amendments to Modernize Beneficial Ownership Reporting

Press Release: SEC Charges Robo-Adviser with Misleading Clients

Press Release: SEC Proposed Changes to Two Whistleblower Program Rules

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Former Government Contractor Executives Indicted for Unlawful Campaign Contributions

Press Release: Kansas Man Pleads Guilty to Racially Motivated Federal Hate Crime Targeting Black Man

Press Release: Maine Man Indicted for Hate Crime Offenses Relating to Arson of Massachusetts Predominately Black Church

Press Release: California CEO Sentenced to Prison for Employment Tax Crimes

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: USCIS Updates Policy Guidance on VAWA Self-Petitions

Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested in the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: North Fork Rancheria Begins Issuing Enhanced Tribal Card Through Agreement with CBP (California)

Press Release: CBP Tops 1B Valentine's Day Flower Inspections (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Valentine's Day Flowers Insect-Free (New York)

Press Release: CBP's Baltimore Field Office Agriculture Specialists Protect Valentine's Day from Invading Horde of Destructive Insect Pests (Maryland)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Seize $29K in Unreported Currency from Congolese Man (Virginia)

Press Release: Indianapolis CBP Seizes Almost 50 Pounds of Ketamine in Three Days (Indiana)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Friday's Schedule:

Ambassador Katherine Tai will hold meetings with staff

Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will meet with Indonesian Ambassador to the United States Rosan Perkasa Roeslani

Press Release: USTR Announces USMCA Environment Consultations with Mexico

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for February 17 Open Commission Meeting

Press Release: FTC Data Show Romance Scams Hit Record High; $547 Million Reported Lost in 2021

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Advisory: Save the Date | FCC to Hold Digital Health Symposium

Press Release: FCC Issues Robocall Cease-and-Desist Letter to Great Choice Telecom

Press Release: FCC Issues Robocall Cease-and-Desist Letter to TCA Voip

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: In Major Step to Implement American Rescue Plan, USDA Announces Membership of Newly Formed Equity Commission

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: President Biden, DOE and DOT Announce $5 Billion over Five Years for National EV Charging Network

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Advisory: February Commission Meeting | Sunshine Notice

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Investments in Water Infrastructure and Ecosystem Restoration During Utah Visit

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Region 10 Clean Water Act enforcement actions in 2021

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. DOT Delivers Additional Assistance from President Biden's American Rescue Plan to Keep Aviation Manufacturing Workers on the Job | February 11, 2022

Press Release: National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program

Press Release: President Biden, USDOT and USDOE Announce $5 Billion over Five Years for National EV Charging Network, Made Possible by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Department of Labor/Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

BLS Press Release: Consume Price Index

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release : U.S. Department of Labor seeks to advance equity for Black women facing lower wages, less opportunity exacerbated by the pandemic

: U.S. Department of Labor seeks to advance equity for Black women facing lower wages, less opportunity exacerbated by the pandemic Press Release: Indiana employer pays $154K in back wages to workers with disabilities at Jeffersonville non-profit industrial work center

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $61K in overtime back wages for 60 laborers at Livonia, Michigan, employer

Press Release: Were you a Puerto Rico Police Department officer between 2010 and 2014? U.S. Department of Labor may have back wages you're owed

Press Release: 2022 Summer Data Challenge offers researchers funding to study how federal labor policies, protections, programs reach underserved communities

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $26K in back wages for 16 workers after Flagler Beach restaurant violates federal labor laws

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Remarks by Secretary Xavier Becerra at the Germanna Community College

Press Release : Secretary Becerra Announces HHS Purchase of 600,000 Treatment Courses of New Monoclonal Antibody That Works Against Omicron

: Secretary Becerra Announces HHS Purchase of 600,000 Treatment Courses of New Monoclonal Antibody That Works Against Omicron Press Release: New HHS Report Highlights How Antipoverty Efforts from the Administration Reduced Poverty in 2021

Press Release: HHS Announces Winners of National Challenge to Increase Pediatric Vaccinations and Well-Child Visits

