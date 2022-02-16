This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule *
9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
3:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Camp David
VPOTUS' Schedule *
The White House did not release the Vice President's formal schedule for Friday. Note: The Vice President and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan are to travel to Newark, New Jersey, on Friday to highlight the success the city has had replacing lead service lines and to discuss the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead services lines across America.
Looking Ahead: On February 18-20, The Vice President will travel to Munich, Germany, to attend the Munich Security Conference.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Thursday, February 10, 2022
The White House
- Statement by President Biden on January Consumer Price Index Report
- "Prices Week" Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Plan to Boost the Capacity of the Economy and Lower Costs for Working Families
- Remarks by President Biden on the Biden-?Harris Administration's Work to Lower Healthcare Costs | Culpeper, Virginia
- Readout of the President and Vice President's Meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats (re: SCOTUS nomination process)
- Readout of Roundtable Discussion with Cabinet Officials
- Readout of Black Mental Health Roundtable
- Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Attend the Bicentennial Celebration of the Arrival of the First Free Black Americans to the Republic of Liberia
- Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate
- Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Houthi Attack Against Saudi Arabia
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the United States Hosting APEC in 2023
- Joint Statement Between the United States and France on the One Ocean Summit in France | February 11, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: National Guard Chief Returns From African Regional Security Talks
- Article: Austin Speaks Out on Importance of Diversity in White House Roundtable
- Article: Air Force's Daniel 'Chappie' James Jr. Was 1st Black 4-Star General
- Contracts for February 10, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: Lessons learned from '21 help Fort Hood prep for winter storm
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Trio of Black Senior Enlisted Leaders Reflect on Service
U.S. Space Force
- Press Release: Digital University to Develop Force for the Future
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: Military Sealift Command Supports Operation Deep Freeze
Marine Corps
- Press Release: Recruiters Discuss Marine Corps Spirit, Tradition
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, February 11
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii from February 7-13. Trip details available here.
SecState's Trip
- February 11: Statement | Joint Statement on Quad Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific
- February 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Payne
- February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne before Meeting
- February 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi
- February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi before Meeting
- February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before Meeting
- February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi before Meeting
- February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at a Joint Press Availability
- February 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Meeting
- February 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Health Security Partnerships Roundtable
- February 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at a Conversation at University of Melbourne with Students and U.S. Government and Exchange Alumni
- February 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Mission Australia Staff
- February 10: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Leigh Sales of ABC's 730 Report (RUS, UKR, Indo-Pacific, PRC, AUS, AUKUS, etc.)
Asia-Pacific
- February 10: Statement | Announcement of Matt Murray as U.S. Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
Europe, Russia, Ukraine
- February 10: Statement | Opening of U.S.-Denmark Defense Cooperation Agreement Negotiations
- February 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
- February 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
Middle East
- February 10: Statement | Houthi Terrorist Attack in Saudi Arabia
- February 10: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Hulata
Africa
- February 10: Statement | Troika Statement on Detentions of Political Figures in Sudan
Other Matters
- February 10: Statement | On the Release of the International Labor Organization's Committee of Experts Report
- February 10: Statement | Forbes Names U.S. Department of State as One of America's Best Employers 2022
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN General Assembly Informal Thematic Consultations on the Secretary-General's Report Entitled "Our Common Agenda"
- Advisory: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Travel to Liberia
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Laura Trevelyan of BBC World News America
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Bianna Golodryga on "CNN Newsroom"
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the 2022 Denver Democracy Summit, Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the JFK Presidential Library's Screening of the PBS Film "American Diplomat"
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Major Ecuadorian and Mexican Narcotics Traffickers with Ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG
- Sanctions List Updates: Removal of the Burundi Sanctions Regulations; Counter Narcotics Designations
- Regulations & Guidance: Issuance of Executive Order Protecting Certain Property of Da Afghanistan Bank for the Benefit of the People of Afghanistan | February 11, 2022
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Rule Amendments to Modernize Beneficial Ownership Reporting
- Press Release: SEC Charges Robo-Adviser with Misleading Clients
- Press Release: SEC Proposed Changes to Two Whistleblower Program Rules
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Former Government Contractor Executives Indicted for Unlawful Campaign Contributions
- Press Release: Kansas Man Pleads Guilty to Racially Motivated Federal Hate Crime Targeting Black Man
- Press Release: Maine Man Indicted for Hate Crime Offenses Relating to Arson of Massachusetts Predominately Black Church
- Press Release: California CEO Sentenced to Prison for Employment Tax Crimes
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: USCIS Updates Policy Guidance on VAWA Self-Petitions
- Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested in the RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: North Fork Rancheria Begins Issuing Enhanced Tribal Card Through Agreement with CBP (California)
- Press Release: CBP Tops 1B Valentine's Day Flower Inspections (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Valentine's Day Flowers Insect-Free (New York)
- Press Release: CBP's Baltimore Field Office Agriculture Specialists Protect Valentine's Day from Invading Horde of Destructive Insect Pests (Maryland)
- Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Seize $29K in Unreported Currency from Congolese Man (Virginia)
- Press Release: Indianapolis CBP Seizes Almost 50 Pounds of Ketamine in Three Days (Indiana)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
Friday's Schedule:
Ambassador Katherine Tai will hold meetings with staff
Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will meet with Indonesian Ambassador to the United States Rosan Perkasa Roeslani
- Press Release: USTR Announces USMCA Environment Consultations with Mexico
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for February 17 Open Commission Meeting
- Press Release: FTC Data Show Romance Scams Hit Record High; $547 Million Reported Lost in 2021
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Advisory: Save the Date | FCC to Hold Digital Health Symposium
- Press Release: FCC Issues Robocall Cease-and-Desist Letter to Great Choice Telecom
- Press Release: FCC Issues Robocall Cease-and-Desist Letter to TCA Voip
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: In Major Step to Implement American Rescue Plan, USDA Announces Membership of Newly Formed Equity Commission
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: President Biden, DOE and DOT Announce $5 Billion over Five Years for National EV Charging Network
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Advisory: February Commission Meeting | Sunshine Notice
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Investments in Water Infrastructure and Ecosystem Restoration During Utah Visit
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Region 10 Clean Water Act enforcement actions in 2021
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. DOT Delivers Additional Assistance from President Biden's American Rescue Plan to Keep Aviation Manufacturing Workers on the Job | February 11, 2022
- Press Release: National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program
- Press Release: President Biden, USDOT and USDOE Announce $5 Billion over Five Years for National EV Charging Network, Made Possible by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Department of Labor/Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)
- BLS Press Release: Consume Price Index
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor seeks to advance equity for Black women facing lower wages, less opportunity exacerbated by the pandemic
- Press Release: Indiana employer pays $154K in back wages to workers with disabilities at Jeffersonville non-profit industrial work center
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $61K in overtime back wages for 60 laborers at Livonia, Michigan, employer
- Press Release: Were you a Puerto Rico Police Department officer between 2010 and 2014? U.S. Department of Labor may have back wages you're owed
- Press Release: 2022 Summer Data Challenge offers researchers funding to study how federal labor policies, protections, programs reach underserved communities
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $26K in back wages for 16 workers after Flagler Beach restaurant violates federal labor laws
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Remarks by Secretary Xavier Becerra at the Germanna Community College
- Press Release: Secretary Becerra Announces HHS Purchase of 600,000 Treatment Courses of New Monoclonal Antibody That Works Against Omicron
- Press Release: New HHS Report Highlights How Antipoverty Efforts from the Administration Reduced Poverty in 2021
- Press Release: HHS Announces Winners of National Challenge to Increase Pediatric Vaccinations and Well-Child Visits
