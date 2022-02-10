This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

2:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT participates in a roundtable with CEOs of electric utilities to discuss his Build Back Better agenda; The Secretary of Energy also attends | State Dining Room

Looking Ahead: On Thursday, February 10, The President will travel to Culpeper County, Virginia, to discuss efforts to lower the price of prescription drugs; Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia) will join The President.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday

Looking Ahead: On Friday, February 11, The Vice President and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will travel to Newark, New Jersey, to highlight the success the city has had replacing lead service lines and to discuss the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead services lines across America.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Rebuilding Our Manufacturing to Make More in America

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Ensuring Future is Made in America

Remarks by Vice President Harris Encouraging All Americans to Take Advantage of Critical Tax Credits

Fact Sheet: Vice President Kamala Harris Leads Biden-?Harris Administration Day of Action to Ensure Americans Get the Tax Credits They Deserve

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Economists on the Benefits of Infrastructure Investment

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

OSTP Blog: Technologies for American Innovation and National Security

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 8, 2022

Press Release: President Biden Honors 117 Individuals and Organizations with Highest U.S. Award for Science and Mathematics Teachers and Mentors

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Deputy CIO for Information Enterprise Danielle Metz and DoD Chief Software Officer Jason Weiss Hold a Media Briefing on the DOD Software Modernization Strategy

Article: DOD Releases Software Modernization Strategy

Article: Artificial Intelligence, Autonomy Will Play Crucial Role in Warfare, General Says

Article: S. Needs More Icebreakers for Arctic

Article: Increasing Production Is Important for Hypersonics, Defense Official Says

Article: Military Personnel Chiefs Discuss People Issues Before HASC Panel

Article: Strengthening, Empowering the Acquisition Workforce Through Modernization

Publication: Federal Resources for Veterans Pursuing Careers in Trucking

Advisory: Department of Defense to Host Hackathon for Off-Road Mobility

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Renowned Tennis Player Served in 2 Wars and Became Secretary of War

DARPA Article: ALIAS equipped Black Hawk helicopter completes first uninhabited flight

Contracts for February 8, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, February 9

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii from February 7-13. Trip details available here.

Asia-Pacific

February 8: Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the Press En Route Melbourne, Australia

February 8: Fact Sheet | The United States and Australia: A Vital Partnership for the Indo-Pacific Region and the World

February 8: Statement | Media Freedom Coalition Statement on Closure of Media Outlets in Hong Kong

Africa

February 8: Statement | Promoting Sustainable Peace and Responsive Governance in Somalia

February 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with African Union Commission Chairperson Faki

Middle East

February 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

Other Matters

February 8: Statement | United States Releases Updated List of Critical and Emerging Technologies

February 8: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya and Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson Travel to the Global Conference for Media Freedom Hosted by Estonia (Feb. 9-11)

February 8: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Monica Medina's Travel to France for the One Ocean Summit (re: oceans governance, IUU fishing, plastic pollution, etc.)

February 8: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Opening Segment of the UNICEF Executive Board Meeting

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the White House Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit Day of Action

Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang before the Committee on Financial Services, U.S. House

Press Release: Issuance of Ethiopia Sanctions Regulations; Implementation of the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) Winter Conference

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) Winter Conference

Press Release: Two Arrested for Alleged Conspiracy to Launder $4.5 Billion in Stolen Cryptocurrency

Press Release: Two Oklahoma Men Indicted for Hate Crimes

Press Release: Justice Department and FTC Sue to Stop Fast-Casual Burger Restaurant Franchisor's Deceptive Sales Practices

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: USCIS Issues Policy Guidance Regarding Exemptions from the Temporary Need Requirement for H-2B Workers on Guam and the CNMI under the FY 2021 National Defense Authorization Act

Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo Bridge Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Indecency with a Child (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Announces Global Entry Partnership with Brazil (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport (Montana)

Press Release: CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Missoula International Airport (Montana)

Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Monopolize $263K in Fake Miami-Bound Euros from Russia (Pennsylvania)

Press Release: Dulles CBP EMTs, Airport EMS Help Revive Unresponsive Woman (Virginia)

Press Release: Louisville CBP Intercepted Over 2,000 Pounds of Narcotics in January (Kentucky)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Commerce

Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Industry and Labor Applaud U.S. Trade Deal with Japan to Counter Unfair Trade Practices by China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sues Burger Franchise Company That Targets Veterans and Others With False Promises and Misleading Documents

Press Release: FTC Sends Full Refunds to Consumers who Bought Deceptively Marketed Fish Oil Supplement

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Commits Nearly $126M in ECF Funds for Schools & Libraries

Press Release: Rosenworcel Announces Task Force to Prevent Digital Discrimination

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: American Agricultural Exports Shattered Records in 2021

Press Release: USDA Seeks Nominations for Members to Science and Research Advisory Board

Press Release: USDA Allows Resumption of Prince Edward Island Tablestock Potatoes into Puerto Rico

Press Release: Climate-Smart Commodities, Expanding Markets | Hear What They're Saying

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Appointment of Robin Morris Collin as EPA Senior Advisor to the Administrator for Environmental Justice

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. DOT Announces Funding Opportunity for Small Business Innovation Research Program

Department of Labor

Press Release: As workers' injury and illness rates soar, U.S. Department of Labor urges healthcare facilities, providers to employ effective safety, health programs

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces worker initiative to safeguard rights, ensure protections for workers in warehouse, logistics industries

Press Release: Federal court orders New Jersey company, co-managers who deliberately denied workers' overtime wages to pay $711K to 89 workers

Press Release: Indiana home healthcare provider ordered to pay $432K in back wages, damages to 171 caregivers following U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Press Release : U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K in funding to provide pandemic-related employment, training services for coastal communities in Maine

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.7M incremental award for pandemic-related employment, workforce training, humanitarian support in Guam

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden Administration Continues to Prioritize Response to the 2022 Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption and Tsunami

Remarks by Secretary Xavier Becerra at the Health Affairs Journal Virtual Symposium on Racism and Health

Press Release: HHS Provides $66.5 Million to Expand Community-Based Outreach Efforts to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | February 8, 2022

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Approves Agreement with Las Vegas Housing Providers Resolving Claims of Disability Discrimination

