POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
2:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT participates in a roundtable with CEOs of electric utilities to discuss his Build Back Better agenda; The Secretary of Energy also attends | State Dining Room
Looking Ahead: On Thursday, February 10, The President will travel to Culpeper County, Virginia, to discuss efforts to lower the price of prescription drugs; Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia) will join The President.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday
Looking Ahead: On Friday, February 11, The Vice President and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will travel to Newark, New Jersey, to highlight the success the city has had replacing lead service lines and to discuss the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead services lines across America.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday, February 8, 2022
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Rebuilding Our Manufacturing to Make More in America
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Ensuring Future is Made in America
- Remarks by Vice President Harris Encouraging All Americans to Take Advantage of Critical Tax Credits
- Fact Sheet: Vice President Kamala Harris Leads Biden-?Harris Administration Day of Action to Ensure Americans Get the Tax Credits They Deserve
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Economists on the Benefits of Infrastructure Investment
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
- OSTP Blog: Technologies for American Innovation and National Security
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 8, 2022
- Press Release: President Biden Honors 117 Individuals and Organizations with Highest U.S. Award for Science and Mathematics Teachers and Mentors
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Deputy CIO for Information Enterprise Danielle Metz and DoD Chief Software Officer Jason Weiss Hold a Media Briefing on the DOD Software Modernization Strategy
- Article: DOD Releases Software Modernization Strategy
- Article: Artificial Intelligence, Autonomy Will Play Crucial Role in Warfare, General Says
- Article: S. Needs More Icebreakers for Arctic
- Article: Increasing Production Is Important for Hypersonics, Defense Official Says
- Article: Military Personnel Chiefs Discuss People Issues Before HASC Panel
- Article: Strengthening, Empowering the Acquisition Workforce Through Modernization
- Publication: Federal Resources for Veterans Pursuing Careers in Trucking
- Advisory: Department of Defense to Host Hackathon for Off-Road Mobility
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Renowned Tennis Player Served in 2 Wars and Became Secretary of War
- DARPA Article: ALIAS equipped Black Hawk helicopter completes first uninhabited flight
- Contracts for February 8, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, February 9
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii from February 7-13. Trip details available here.
Asia-Pacific
- February 8: Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the Press En Route Melbourne, Australia
- February 8: Fact Sheet | The United States and Australia: A Vital Partnership for the Indo-Pacific Region and the World
- February 8: Statement | Media Freedom Coalition Statement on Closure of Media Outlets in Hong Kong
Africa
- February 8: Statement | Promoting Sustainable Peace and Responsive Governance in Somalia
- February 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with African Union Commission Chairperson Faki
Middle East
- February 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu
Other Matters
- February 8: Statement | United States Releases Updated List of Critical and Emerging Technologies
- February 8: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya and Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson Travel to the Global Conference for Media Freedom Hosted by Estonia (Feb. 9-11)
- February 8: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Monica Medina's Travel to France for the One Ocean Summit (re: oceans governance, IUU fishing, plastic pollution, etc.)
- February 8: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID).
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Opening Segment of the UNICEF Executive Board Meeting
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the White House Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit Day of Action
- Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang before the Committee on Financial Services, U.S. House
- Press Release: Issuance of Ethiopia Sanctions Regulations; Implementation of the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) Winter Conference
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) Winter Conference
- Press Release: Two Arrested for Alleged Conspiracy to Launder $4.5 Billion in Stolen Cryptocurrency
- Press Release: Two Oklahoma Men Indicted for Hate Crimes
- Press Release: Justice Department and FTC Sue to Stop Fast-Casual Burger Restaurant Franchisor's Deceptive Sales Practices
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: USCIS Issues Policy Guidance Regarding Exemptions from the Temporary Need Requirement for H-2B Workers on Guam and the CNMI under the FY 2021 National Defense Authorization Act
- Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo Bridge Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Indecency with a Child (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Announces Global Entry Partnership with Brazil (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport (Montana)
- Press Release: CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Missoula International Airport (Montana)
- Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Monopolize $263K in Fake Miami-Bound Euros from Russia (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: Dulles CBP EMTs, Airport EMS Help Revive Unresponsive Woman (Virginia)
- Press Release: Louisville CBP Intercepted Over 2,000 Pounds of Narcotics in January (Kentucky)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Department of Commerce
- Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Industry and Labor Applaud U.S. Trade Deal with Japan to Counter Unfair Trade Practices by China
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sues Burger Franchise Company That Targets Veterans and Others With False Promises and Misleading Documents
- Press Release: FTC Sends Full Refunds to Consumers who Bought Deceptively Marketed Fish Oil Supplement
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Commits Nearly $126M in ECF Funds for Schools & Libraries
- Press Release: Rosenworcel Announces Task Force to Prevent Digital Discrimination
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: American Agricultural Exports Shattered Records in 2021
- Press Release: USDA Seeks Nominations for Members to Science and Research Advisory Board
- Press Release: USDA Allows Resumption of Prince Edward Island Tablestock Potatoes into Puerto Rico
- Press Release: Climate-Smart Commodities, Expanding Markets | Hear What They're Saying
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Appointment of Robin Morris Collin as EPA Senior Advisor to the Administrator for Environmental Justice
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. DOT Announces Funding Opportunity for Small Business Innovation Research Program
Department of Labor
- Press Release: As workers' injury and illness rates soar, U.S. Department of Labor urges healthcare facilities, providers to employ effective safety, health programs
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces worker initiative to safeguard rights, ensure protections for workers in warehouse, logistics industries
- Press Release: Federal court orders New Jersey company, co-managers who deliberately denied workers' overtime wages to pay $711K to 89 workers
- Press Release: Indiana home healthcare provider ordered to pay $432K in back wages, damages to 171 caregivers following U.S. Department of Labor investigation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K in funding to provide pandemic-related employment, training services for coastal communities in Maine
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $1.7M incremental award for pandemic-related employment, workforce training, humanitarian support in Guam
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Continues to Prioritize Response to the 2022 Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption and Tsunami
- Remarks by Secretary Xavier Becerra at the Health Affairs Journal Virtual Symposium on Racism and Health
- Press Release: HHS Provides $66.5 Million to Expand Community-Based Outreach Efforts to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | February 8, 2022
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Approves Agreement with Las Vegas Housing Providers Resolving Claims of Disability Discrimination
