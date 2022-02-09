This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on his Administration's work to rebuild our manufacturing to make more in America, create good-paying union jobs, and lower energy costs for Americans; the Secretary of Transportation and the Secretary of Energy attend | South Court Auditorium
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Ensuring Future is Made in America
2:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Roosevelt Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT and Secretary Yellen will deliver remarks at a Day of Action with non-profits and community-based organizations to encourage all Americans to take advantage of critical tax credits, including the expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit
- Fact Sheet: Vice President Kamala Harris Leads Biden-?Harris Administration Day of Action to Ensure Americans Get the Tax Credits They Deserve
10:15 a.m. EST -THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
12:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT has lunch with THE PRESIDENT | Private Dining Room
2:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Roosevelt Room
6:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to a Democratic National Committee Virtual Fundraiser
Looking Ahead: On Friday, February 11, The Vice President and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will travel to Newark, New Jersey, to highlight the success the city has had replacing lead service lines and to discuss the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead services lines across America.White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, February 7, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
German Chancellor's Visit
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany (RUS, UKR, G7, Bilat, PRC, COVID, etc.)
- Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Scholz of the Federal Republic of Germany at Press Conference
- Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Scholz of the Federal Republic of Germany Before Bilateral Meeting
- Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the German Chancellor's Visit
Burma
- Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Situation in and in Relation to Burma
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to the Situation in and in Relation to Burma
Other Matters
- Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the Community College National Legislative Summit
- Press Release: White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment Report
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 7, 2022
- Readout of Stakeholder Call on the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program
- Nominations and Withdrawal Sent to the Senate
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointees
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Putin Continues to Add Military Capabilities Along Ukraine's Borders
- Article: DOD Focused on Protecting the Defense Industrial Base From Cyber Threats
- Press Release: Acquisition and Sustainment Leadership Transition
- Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri Pre-Trial Hearing
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Cmdr. Howard Walter Gilmore
- Article: Ready, Set, Replenish!
- Article: Military Mentors Selected to Serve as Student Role Models
- Contracts for February 7, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, February 8
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii from February 7-13. Trip details available here.
Europe, Russia, Ukraine
- February 7: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-EU Energy Council
- February 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the U.S.-EU Energy Council Ministerial
- February 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell at a Joint Press Availability
- February 7: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America Cleverly
Western Hemisphere
- February 7: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to Bogotá, Colombia (Feb. 7-8)
- February 7: Sanctions | U.S. Actions Against Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for Corruption
- February 7: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Mexico (Feb. 9)
- February 7: Statement | Grenada Independence Day
Africa
- February 7: Advisory | Ambassador Hussain Travels to Mauritania (Feb. 7-9)
- February 7: Statement | On the Passing of Rayan Oram (Morocco)
Other Matters
- February 7: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Spain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Global Issues Angeles Moreno Bau
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Sanctions and Humanitarian Consequences
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: NCTC Releases First-of-its-Kind Mobile App to Federal and Military Partners
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Advisory Committee Meeting to Explore Small Business Investment Issues
Department of Justice
- Press Release: Federal Indictment Charges PRC-Based Telecommunications Company with Conspiring with Former Motorola Solutions Employees to Steal Technology
- Press Release: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Sending Violent Threats to Maryland Doctor Who Had Been a Vocal Advocate of the Covid-19 Vaccine
- Press Release: Justice Department Finds that Pennsylvania Courts Discriminated Against People with Opioid Use Disorder
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS, VA Launch New Online Services for Noncitizen Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families
- Press Release: DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin
- Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested Attempting Illegal Entry (California)
- Press Release: Agents Seize Over $202K of Meth in Over the Weekend (California)
- Press Release: Two Lost Migrants Rescued in the Mountains Over the Weekend (California)
- Press Release: McAllen Border Patrol Agents Arrest Three Gang Members (Texas)
- Press Release: Mexican Mother and Four-Year-Old Son Rescued (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Tai, Raimondo Statements on 232 Tariff Agreement with Japan
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary Graves and NEC Director Deese Meet with U.S. CEOs Ahead of Special Session of the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum
- Press Release: Raimondo, Tai Statements on 232 Tariff Agreement with Japan
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA to Invest $1 Billion in Climate Smart Commodities, Expanding Markets, Strengthening Rural America
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Statement: Joint Statement on the U.S.-EU Energy Council
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Nearly $725 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Coal Communities
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces release of White House Task Force report on promoting worker organizing, collective bargaining
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor provides states with updated guidance to waive recovery of certain unemployment insurance benefits overpayments
- Press Release: West Fargo (North Dakota) door manufacturer earns 'star level designation' for exemplary workplace safety, health programs
- Press Release: Winter Park (Florida) bakery employed 13-year-old as unpaid 'volunteer,' allowed minor to operate dangerous slicer, in violation of federal laws
Department of Education
- Press Release: New Updates to College Scorecard Make Tool More Useful for Students and Families With Data About College Costs, Graduation Rates, and Post-College Earnings
