This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on his Administration's work to rebuild our manufacturing to make more in America, create good-paying union jobs, and lower energy costs for Americans; the Secretary of Transportation and the Secretary of Energy attend | South Court Auditorium

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Ensuring Future is Made in America

2:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Roosevelt Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT and Secretary Yellen will deliver remarks at a Day of Action with non-profits and community-based organizations to encourage all Americans to take advantage of critical tax credits, including the expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit

Fact Sheet: Vice President Kamala Harris Leads Biden-?Harris Administration Day of Action to Ensure Americans Get the Tax Credits They Deserve

10:15 a.m. EST -THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT has lunch with THE PRESIDENT | Private Dining Room

2:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Roosevelt Room

6:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to a Democratic National Committee Virtual Fundraiser

Looking Ahead: On Friday, February 11, The Vice President and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will travel to Newark, New Jersey, to highlight the success the city has had replacing lead service lines and to discuss the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead services lines across America.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Monday, February 7, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

German Chancellor's Visit

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany (RUS, UKR, G7, Bilat, PRC, COVID, etc.)

Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Scholz of the Federal Republic of Germany at Press Conference

Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Scholz of the Federal Republic of Germany Before Bilateral Meeting

Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the German Chancellor's Visit

Burma

Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Situation in and in Relation to Burma

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to the Situation in and in Relation to Burma

Other Matters

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the Community College National Legislative Summit

Press Release: White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment Report

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 7, 2022

Readout of Stakeholder Call on the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program

Nominations and Withdrawal Sent to the Senate

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointees

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Putin Continues to Add Military Capabilities Along Ukraine's Borders

Article: DOD Focused on Protecting the Defense Industrial Base From Cyber Threats

Press Release: Acquisition and Sustainment Leadership Transition

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri Pre-Trial Hearing

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Cmdr. Howard Walter Gilmore

Article: Ready, Set, Replenish!

Article: Military Mentors Selected to Serve as Student Role Models

Contracts for February 7, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, February 8

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii from February 7-13. Trip details available here.

Europe, Russia, Ukraine

February 7: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-EU Energy Council

February 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the U.S.-EU Energy Council Ministerial

February 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell at a Joint Press Availability

February 7: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America Cleverly

Western Hemisphere

February 7: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to Bogotá, Colombia (Feb. 7-8)

February 7: Sanctions | U.S. Actions Against Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for Corruption

February 7: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Mexico (Feb. 9)

February 7: Statement | Grenada Independence Day

Africa

February 7: Advisory | Ambassador Hussain Travels to Mauritania (Feb. 7-9)

February 7: Statement | On the Passing of Rayan Oram (Morocco)

Other Matters

February 7: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Spain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Global Issues Angeles Moreno Bau

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Sanctions and Humanitarian Consequences

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: NCTC Releases First-of-its-Kind Mobile App to Federal and Military Partners

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Advisory Committee Meeting to Explore Small Business Investment Issues

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Federal Indictment Charges PRC-Based Telecommunications Company with Conspiring with Former Motorola Solutions Employees to Steal Technology

Press Release : Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Sending Violent Threats to Maryland Doctor Who Had Been a Vocal Advocate of the Covid-19 Vaccine

: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Sending Violent Threats to Maryland Doctor Who Had Been a Vocal Advocate of the Covid-19 Vaccine Press Release: Justice Department Finds that Pennsylvania Courts Discriminated Against People with Opioid Use Disorder

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS, VA Launch New Online Services for Noncitizen Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families

Press Release: DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin

Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested Attempting Illegal Entry (California)

Press Release: Agents Seize Over $202K of Meth in Over the Weekend (California)

Press Release: Two Lost Migrants Rescued in the Mountains Over the Weekend (California)

Press Release: McAllen Border Patrol Agents Arrest Three Gang Members (Texas)

Press Release: Mexican Mother and Four-Year-Old Son Rescued (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Tai, Raimondo Statements on 232 Tariff Agreement with Japan

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Deputy Secretary Graves and NEC Director Deese Meet with U.S. CEOs Ahead of Special Session of the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum

Press Release: Raimondo, Tai Statements on 232 Tariff Agreement with Japan

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA to Invest $1 Billion in Climate Smart Commodities, Expanding Markets, Strengthening Rural America

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement: Joint Statement on the U.S.-EU Energy Council

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Nearly $725 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Coal Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces release of White House Task Force report on promoting worker organizing, collective bargaining

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor provides states with updated guidance to waive recovery of certain unemployment insurance benefits overpayments

Press Release: West Fargo (North Dakota) door manufacturer earns 'star level designation' for exemplary workplace safety, health programs

Press Release: Winter Park (Florida) bakery employed 13-year-old as unpaid 'volunteer,' allowed minor to operate dangerous slicer, in violation of federal laws

Department of Education

Press Release: New Updates to College Scorecard Make Tool More Useful for Students and Families With Data About College Costs, Graduation Rates, and Post-College Earnings

