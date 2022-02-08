This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDNT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with H.E. Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany | Oval Office

3:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESDENT and H.E. Scholz participate in a joint press conference | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:45 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, February 4-6, 2022

The White House

Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the German Chancellor's Visit

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel

Statement by President Joe Biden on 900,000 American Deaths from COVID-?19

by President Joe Biden on 900,000 American Deaths from COVID-?19 Executive Order on Use of Project Labor Agreements For Federal Construction Projects

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements

Remarks by Vice President Harris at Signing of an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements

Remarks by President Biden on the January Jobs Report

Statement from President Biden on House Passage of the America COMPETES Act

Proclamation to Continue Facilitating Positive Adjustment to Competition From Imports of Certain Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells (Whether or Not Partially or Fully Assembled Into Other Products)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Nominations: President Biden Announces Three Key Nominees (US AMB)

Press Release: October 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., Commander, U.S. Central Command, Holds a Press Briefing

Article: McKenzie Says ISIS Leader Who Died During U.S. Raid Was 'Evil'

Article: U.S. Central Command Releases Report on August Abbey Gate Attack (AFG)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton

Press Release: DOD Identifies Army Casualty (non-combat/Syria)

Readout of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. Defense Trilateral Call

Press Release: DoD Software Modernization Strategy Approved

Article: New DOD Chief Digital?Artificial Intelligence Office Launches

Article: Official Says DOD Is Seeking Pathways to Better Integrate Women Into Workforce

Press Release: Navy to Commission Future Littoral Combat Ship Savannah

Contracts for February 4, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, February 7

Europe, Russia, Ukraine

February 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

February 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

February 5: Statement | Joint Statement on the Strategic Dialogue Between the United States and Poland

February 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

February 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau Before Their Meeting

February 4: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Bulgaria, Romania, and Belgium

Asia-Pacific

February 4: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii (Feb. 7-13)

February 5: Transcript | Briefing on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii

February 6: Advisory | Travel of Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim to Honolulu, Hawaii

February 4: Statement | New Zealand Waitangi Day

February 4: Statement | Sri Lanka National Day

Africa

February 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Djiboutian Foreign Minister Youssouf

Middle East

February 4: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary of State Yael Lempert Travels to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait

Other Matters

February 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

February 6: Statement | Observance of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the USAID 2022 Black History Month Kick-Off

Press Release: USAID Appoints Partnership for Peace Fund Board Chair, Announces Board Members

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union"

Transcript: Deputy to the U.S. Representative Jeffrey Prescott's Interview with Iryna Solomko of Voice of America

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following Consultations on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Joint Statement on the January 30 Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Balgment: Reflections on the Work of ECOSOC Subsidiary Bodies

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Releases Study on Illicit Finance in the High-Value Art Market

Press Release: Financial Stability Oversight Council Statement on Nonbank Financial Intermediation February 4, 2022

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the Inaugural Meeting of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders

Press Release: Justice Department, ICE and the FBI Recognize International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

Press Release: Barrio Azteca Gunmen Who Committed Consulate Murders in Ciudad Juarez Found Guilty on All Counts

Press Release: National Institute of Justice Funded Research Amasses Details of a Half Century of United States Mass Shootings

Press Release: Former Executive Director of International Adoption Agency Pleads Guilty to Fraudulent Adoption Scheme

Press Release: Former Alabama Correctional Lieutenant Sentenced for Failing to Intervene in Unlawful Inmate Assault

Press Release: Federal Court Shuts Down South Florida Tax Preparers

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: 2021 | A Strong Year of Progress at the Department of Homeland Security

Press Release: CISA Supports Inaugural US Cyber Games as Founding Sponsor

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol Rescue a Lost Migrant in the Baboquivari Mountains (Arizona)

Press Release: Yuma Border Patrol Agents/AMO Break up Smuggling Ring (Arizona)

Press Release: Agents Arrest Wanted Felon with Two "Ghost Guns" (California)

Press Release: U.S. Citizen Arrested in an Attempt to Smuggle Meth in Spare Tire (California)

Press Release: Agents Arrest Undocumented Individual Wanted for Homicide (California)

Press Release: Carl E. Landrum Selected as Chief Patrol Agent, Laredo Sector (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Memphis, HSI and Gwinnett County Georgia Crush nearly $16 Million Counterfeit Goods Seller (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Passage of the America COMPETES Act

Press Release: United States and European Union to Resume Trade in Live, Bivalve Shellfish

Department of Commerce

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo on House passage of the America COMPETES Act

Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Passage of the America COMPETES Act

Press Release: What They Are Saying | WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Industry Leaders Applaud Swift House Passage of America COMPETES Act

Blog: NOAA Satellites Helped Save 330 Lives in 2021

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Rosenworcel Notifies Congress of Demand for Rip and Replace Program

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Helps Schools Build Back Better, Issues Transitional Nutrition Standards for Coming School Years

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $20 Million to Lower Costs of Geothermal Drilling

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Statement by Regional Administrator Martha Guzman on the Drinking Water Emergency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the Plan for EPA Inspections

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Reaches One Million Airspace Authorization for Drone Pilots

Press Release: Dangerous Laser Strikes Reach Highest Numbers

Department of Labor

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on January Jobs Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $47K in back wages for 30 workers after investigation finds Miramar Beach restaurant violated law

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of Bowling Green Home Instead operator reveals systemic wage violations in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Issues New Guidance for Health Care Providers on Civil Rights Protections for People with Disabilities

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | February 4, 2022

Press Release: FDA Sodium Reduction Efforts Underscored in USDA's Transitional Nutrition Standards for School Meals

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Releases 2021 Annual Homeless Assessment Report Part 1

