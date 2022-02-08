On January 24, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began soliciting comments on a strategy to ensure goods alleged to have been made with forced labor are not imported into the United States from China, including the Xinjiang region. The comment window reflects the first major requirement of a law passed by Congress addressing forced labor risks in these supply chains, known as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA, Pub. L. 117-78).

