POTUS' Schedule*
10:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House from Camp David | South Lawn
11:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
5:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets with members of his Administration on efforts to lower prices for working families | East Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
7:05 a.m. PST - THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Los Angeles, California, en route to Milwaukee, Wisconsin
1:20 p.m. CST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a tour of the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/Building Industry Group Skilled Trades Employment Program building
2:00 p.m. CST- THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead pipes in Wisconsin and across the country; Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will also deliver remarks
4:15 p.m. CST- THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Milwaukee, Wisconsin, en route to Washington, D.C.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Friday-Sunday, January 21-23, 2022
The White House
- Statement by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade | January 22, 2022
- Readout of White House Roundtable with Civil Rights Leaders on Equitable Implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | January 22, 2022
- Transcript: Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On President Biden's Meeting With Prime Minister Kishida of Japan | January 21, 2022
- Remarks by President Biden on Increasing the Supply of Semiconductors and Rebuilding Our Supply Chains | January 21, 2022
- Remarks by President Biden at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Winter Meeting | January 21, 2022
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Addresses Over 200 Mayors from Across the Country on the Strong Partnership between Federal and Local Government | January 21, 2022
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches Coalition of States and Local Governments to Strengthen Building Performance Standards | January 21, 2022
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 21, 2022
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | January 21, 2022
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Two Key Nominees | January 21, 2022 (FEC; SSA Board)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | January 21, 2022
- Article: Neptune Strike '22 Kicks off Monday in Mediterranean
- Article: Armed Services Blood Program Urges Donors to Step Up
- Article: Groups Work to Eliminate, Diminish Barriers to Women's Military Service
- Article: White House Praises DOD Acquisition Professionals for COVID-19 Efforts Around the World
- Article: Air Force Medical Student Called to Work as Translator for Afghan Evacuees
- Article: Artistic Expression at Sea
- Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al Hadi al Iraqi Pre-Trial Hearing
- Contracts for January 21, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, January 24
Russia, Ukraine
- January 23: Statement | Senior State Department Officials on Posture of U.S. Embassy Kyiv (re: authorized departure of American families of U.S. EMB personnel)
- January 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Chuck Todd of NBC Meet the Press
- January 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Margaret Brennan of CBS Face the Nation
- January 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Dana Bash of CNN State of the Union
- January 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
- January 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Before Meeting
- January 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Swiss President and Foreign Minister Cassis
- January 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability | Geneva, Switzerland
- January 21: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with George Stephanopoulos of ABC's Good Morning America
Asia-Pacific
- January 23: Statement | On the Passing of Zen Master Thích Nh?t H?nh
Middle East
- January 22: Statement | ISIS Attacks in Syria
- January 22: Statement | Urging De-Escalation and Mitigation of Civilian Harm in Yemen
- January 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (Houthis, Yemen, UAE)
- January 21: Sanctions | Sanctioning International Hizballah Network
Western Hemisphere
- January 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly (RUS, UKR, Haiti)
- January 21: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Official On the Haiti Ministerial Meeting
- January 21: Statement | 500 Days of Captivity in Venezuela for Matthew Heath
Other Development
- January 21: Statement | New Initiatives Further Opportunity for International STEM Students, Scholars and Researchers, U.S. Entities
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Transcript: Administrator Power at a Press Conference in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)
- Readout: Day Two of Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Readout: Day One of Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Press Release: Administrator Power at the Launch of BiH International Tourism Promotion Campaign
- Interview: Administrator Power's Interview with N1's Nikola Vucic
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
Russia
- Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ioana Dumitrescu of Romanian Public Television
- Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Claudio Pagliara of RAI, Italy
- Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Xesco Reverter of TV3, Spain
- Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Dumitru Misin of Jurnal TV, Moldova
Other Business
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Briefing on the Secretary-General's 2022 Priorities
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions International Hizballah Network
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Call with Ukraine Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the 2022 'Virtual Davos Agenda' Hosted by the World Economic Forum
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Issues Awards Totaling More Than $40 Million to Four Whistleblowers
Department of Justice
- Press Release: University of Arkansas Professor Pleads Guilty to Lying to Federal Agents about Patents in China
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. Remarks at Media Availability on the Election Threats Task Force
- Press Release: Former Tennessee Clinic Owner Sentenced for Opioid Distribution
- Press Release: Justice Department Seeks Permanent Injunction Against San Antonio-Area Pharmacist for Controlled Substances Act Violations
- Press Release: Texas Man Arrested for Making Election-Related Threats to Government Officials
- Press Release: Federal Government and State of Colorado Settlement with Mining Companies Paves Way for Additional Cleanup at Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund Site
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure
- Press Release: DHS Expands Opportunities in U.S. for STEM Professionals
- Press Release: USCIS Provides Clarifying Guidance for O-1 Petitions with a Focus on STEM Fields
- Press Release: USCIS Updates Guidance on National Interest Waivers
- Press Release: San Diego CBP Officers Discover Two People Hiding in Locked Trunk Compartment (California)
- Press Release: Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer Attempting Illegal Entry (California)
- Press Release: CBP Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol Team Up to Evacuate a Woman from the Baboquivari Mountains (Arizona)
- Press Release: CBP Seizes Over 1 Ton of Marijuana in Port Huron (Michigan)
- Press Release: Indianapolis CBP Intercepts 1,207 Counterfeit Driver's Licenses (Indiana)
- Press Release: CBP New Orleans Seizes 1,807 Copyright Infringing Pop Fidget Toys (Louisiana)
- Press Release: CBP Officers in Massena Discover 11 lbs. of Marijuana in Trunk (New York)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of January 24-28, 2022
- Press Release: USTR Releases Biannual Report to Congress on the Caribbean Basin Initiative
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Virtual Meeting with WTO Ministers
Department of Commerce
- Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the Intel Groundbreaking in Newark, Ohio
- Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the White House Intel Announcement
- Statements from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves on Intel's Announcement of a Semiconductor Facility in Columbus, Ohio
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Automated Put Walls and Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Associated Vehicles, Associated Control Software, and Component Parts Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Marks Identity Theft Awareness Week for 2022 January 31-February 4
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Releases Rules To Implement Affordable Connectivity Program
- Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Aims to Promote Broadband Choice in Apartments
- Press Release: FCC Urges Communications Companies to Review Cyber Practices
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $1 Billion in Disaster Relief Funds for Post-Wildfire and Hurricane Recovery
- Press Release: Office of the Chief Economist Contributes to Creating Better Markets, Addressing Climate Change, and Advancing USDA Goals
- Press Release: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Highlights Key Work in 2021 to Promote Food and Nutrition Security
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm on Travel to Mexico City, Mexico
- Press Release: DOE Welcomes New Biden-Harris Appointees and Announces Promotions
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: New EPA Initiatives Will Help State and Local Governments Cut Climate Pollution from Commercial Buildings
Department of Labor
- Readout: Secretary Walsh addresses US Conference of Mayors' Winter Meeting
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Labor announces Biden-Harris administration's coordinated effort to improve job quality nationwide
- Press Release: Federal court paves way for 16 employees of defunct Bay Area construction company to access $1M in retirement assets
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit after investigation finds federal contractor failed to ensure subcontractors paid $3.3M in wages, fringe benefits
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra Takes Action to Protect Reproductive Health Care
- Fact Sheet: HHS Reproductive Healthcare Access Task Force
- Press Release: HHS Awards $6.6 Million to Address Increased Need for Title X Family Planning Services
- Press Release: ONC Seeks Public Comment on Electronic Prior Authorization Standards, Implementation Specifications and Certification Criteria
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Takes Actions to Expand Use of Treatment for Outpatients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 21, 2022
