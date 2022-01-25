This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House from Camp David | South Lawn

11:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

5:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets with members of his Administration on efforts to lower prices for working families | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

7:05 a.m. PST - THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Los Angeles, California, en route to Milwaukee, Wisconsin

1:20 p.m. CST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a tour of the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/Building Industry Group Skilled Trades Employment Program building

2:00 p.m. CST- THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead pipes in Wisconsin and across the country; Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will also deliver remarks

4:15 p.m. CST- THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Milwaukee, Wisconsin, en route to Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, January 21-23, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Statement by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade | January 22, 2022

Readout of White House Roundtable with Civil Rights Leaders on Equitable Implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | January 22, 2022

Transcript: Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On President Biden's Meeting With Prime Minister Kishida of Japan | January 21, 2022

Remarks by President Biden on Increasing the Supply of Semiconductors and Rebuilding Our Supply Chains | January 21, 2022

Remarks by President Biden at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Winter Meeting | January 21, 2022

Fact Sheet: President Biden Addresses Over 200 Mayors from Across the Country on the Strong Partnership between Federal and Local Government | January 21, 2022

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches Coalition of States and Local Governments to Strengthen Building Performance Standards | January 21, 2022

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 21, 2022

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | January 21, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | January 21, 2022

Article: Neptune Strike '22 Kicks off Monday in Mediterranean

Article: Armed Services Blood Program Urges Donors to Step Up

Article: Groups Work to Eliminate, Diminish Barriers to Women's Military Service

Article : White House Praises DOD Acquisition Professionals for COVID-19 Efforts Around the World

Article: Artistic Expression at Sea

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al Hadi al Iraqi Pre-Trial Hearing

Contracts for January 21, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, January 24

Russia, Ukraine

January 23: Statement | Senior State Department Officials on Posture of U.S. Embassy Kyiv (re: authorized departure of American families of U.S. EMB personnel)

January 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Chuck Todd of NBC Meet the Press

January 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Margaret Brennan of CBS Face the Nation

January 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Dana Bash of CNN State of the Union

January 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

January 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Before Meeting

January 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Swiss President and Foreign Minister Cassis

January 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability | Geneva, Switzerland

January 21: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with George Stephanopoulos of ABC's Good Morning America

Asia-Pacific

January 23: Statement | On the Passing of Zen Master Thích Nh?t H?nh

Middle East

January 22: Statement | ISIS Attacks in Syria

January 22: Statement | Urging De-Escalation and Mitigation of Civilian Harm in Yemen

January 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (Houthis, Yemen, UAE)

January 21: Sanctions | Sanctioning International Hizballah Network

Western Hemisphere

January 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly (RUS, UKR, Haiti)

January 21: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Official On the Haiti Ministerial Meeting

January 21: Statement | 500 Days of Captivity in Venezuela for Matthew Heath

Other Development

January 21: Statement | New Initiatives Further Opportunity for International STEM Students, Scholars and Researchers, U.S. Entities

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Transcript: Administrator Power at a Press Conference in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)

Readout: Day Two of Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Readout: Day One of Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Press Release: Administrator Power at the Launch of BiH International Tourism Promotion Campaign

Interview: Administrator Power's Interview with N1's Nikola Vucic

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Russia

Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ioana Dumitrescu of Romanian Public Television

Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Claudio Pagliara of RAI, Italy

Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Xesco Reverter of TV3, Spain

Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Dumitru Misin of Jurnal TV, Moldova

Other Business

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Briefing on the Secretary-General's 2022 Priorities

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions International Hizballah Network

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Call with Ukraine Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the 2022 'Virtual Davos Agenda' Hosted by the World Economic Forum

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Issues Awards Totaling More Than $40 Million to Four Whistleblowers

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: University of Arkansas Professor Pleads Guilty to Lying to Federal Agents about Patents in China

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. Remarks at Media Availability on the Election Threats Task Force

Press Release: Former Tennessee Clinic Owner Sentenced for Opioid Distribution

Press Release: Justice Department Seeks Permanent Injunction Against San Antonio-Area Pharmacist for Controlled Substances Act Violations

Press Release: Texas Man Arrested for Making Election-Related Threats to Government Officials

Press Release: Federal Government and State of Colorado Settlement with Mining Companies Paves Way for Additional Cleanup at Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund Site

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure

Press Release: DHS Expands Opportunities in U.S. for STEM Professionals

Press Release: USCIS Provides Clarifying Guidance for O-1 Petitions with a Focus on STEM Fields

Press Release: USCIS Updates Guidance on National Interest Waivers

Press Release: San Diego CBP Officers Discover Two People Hiding in Locked Trunk Compartment (California)

Press Release: Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer Attempting Illegal Entry (California)

Press Release: CBP Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol Team Up to Evacuate a Woman from the Baboquivari Mountains (Arizona)

Press Release: CBP Seizes Over 1 Ton of Marijuana in Port Huron (Michigan)

Press Release: Indianapolis CBP Intercepts 1,207 Counterfeit Driver's Licenses (Indiana)

Press Release: CBP New Orleans Seizes 1,807 Copyright Infringing Pop Fidget Toys (Louisiana)

Press Release: CBP Officers in Massena Discover 11 lbs. of Marijuana in Trunk (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of January 24-28, 2022

Press Release: USTR Releases Biannual Report to Congress on the Caribbean Basin Initiative

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Virtual Meeting with WTO Ministers

Department of Commerce

Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the Intel Groundbreaking in Newark, Ohio

Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the White House Intel Announcement

Statements from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves on Intel's Announcement of a Semiconductor Facility in Columbus, Ohio

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Automated Put Walls and Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Associated Vehicles, Associated Control Software, and Component Parts Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Marks Identity Theft Awareness Week for 2022 January 31-February 4

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Releases Rules To Implement Affordable Connectivity Program

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Aims to Promote Broadband Choice in Apartments

Press Release: FCC Urges Communications Companies to Review Cyber Practices

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $1 Billion in Disaster Relief Funds for Post-Wildfire and Hurricane Recovery

Press Release: Office of the Chief Economist Contributes to Creating Better Markets, Addressing Climate Change, and Advancing USDA Goals

Press Release: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Highlights Key Work in 2021 to Promote Food and Nutrition Security

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm on Travel to Mexico City, Mexico

Press Release: DOE Welcomes New Biden-Harris Appointees and Announces Promotions

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: New EPA Initiatives Will Help State and Local Governments Cut Climate Pollution from Commercial Buildings

Link to daily EPA press releases

Department of Labor

Readout: Secretary Walsh addresses US Conference of Mayors' Winter Meeting

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Labor announces Biden-Harris administration's coordinated effort to improve job quality nationwide

Press Release: Federal court paves way for 16 employees of defunct Bay Area construction company to access $1M in retirement assets

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit after investigation finds federal contractor failed to ensure subcontractors paid $3.3M in wages, fringe benefits

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra Takes Action to Protect Reproductive Health Care

Fact Sheet: HHS Reproductive Healthcare Access Task Force

Press Release: HHS Awards $6.6 Million to Address Increased Need for Title X Family Planning Services

Press Release: ONC Seeks Public Comment on Electronic Prior Authorization Standards, Implementation Specifications and Certification Criteria

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : FDA Takes Actions to Expand Use of Treatment for Outpatients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

