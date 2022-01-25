This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House from Camp David | South Lawn

11:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

5:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets with members of his Administration on efforts to lower prices for working families | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

7:05 a.m. PST - THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Los Angeles, California, en route to Milwaukee, Wisconsin

1:20 p.m. CST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a tour of the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/Building Industry Group Skilled Trades Employment Program building

2:00 p.m. CST- THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead pipes in Wisconsin and across the country; Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will also deliver remarks

4:15 p.m. CST- THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Milwaukee, Wisconsin, en route to Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, January 21-23, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Statement by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade | January 22, 2022
  • Readout of White House Roundtable with Civil Rights Leaders on Equitable Implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | January 22, 2022
  • Transcript: Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On President Biden's Meeting With Prime Minister Kishida of Japan | January 21, 2022
  • Remarks by President Biden on Increasing the Supply of Semiconductors and Rebuilding Our Supply Chains | January 21, 2022
  • Remarks by President Biden at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Winter Meeting | January 21, 2022
  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Addresses Over 200 Mayors from Across the Country on the Strong Partnership between Federal and Local Government | January 21, 2022
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches Coalition of States and Local Governments to Strengthen Building Performance Standards | January 21, 2022
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 21, 2022
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | January 21, 2022
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Two Key Nominees | January 21, 2022 (FEC; SSA Board)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | January 21, 2022
  • Article: Neptune Strike '22 Kicks off Monday in Mediterranean
  • Article: Armed Services Blood Program Urges Donors to Step Up
  • Article: Groups Work to Eliminate, Diminish Barriers to Women's Military Service
  • Article: White House Praises DOD Acquisition Professionals for COVID-19 Efforts Around the World
  • Article: Air Force Medical Student Called to Work as Translator for Afghan Evacuees
  • Article: Artistic Expression at Sea
  • Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al Hadi al Iraqi Pre-Trial Hearing
  • Contracts for January 21, 2022

Department of State

Russia, Ukraine

  • January 23: Statement | Senior State Department Officials on Posture of U.S. Embassy Kyiv (re: authorized departure of American families of U.S. EMB personnel)
  • January 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Chuck Todd of NBC Meet the Press
  • January 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Margaret Brennan of CBS Face the Nation
  • January 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Dana Bash of CNN State of the Union
  • January 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
  • January 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Before Meeting
  • January 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Swiss President and Foreign Minister Cassis
  • January 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability | Geneva, Switzerland
  • January 21: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with George Stephanopoulos of ABC's Good Morning America

Asia-Pacific

  • January 23: Statement | On the Passing of Zen Master Thích Nh?t H?nh

Middle East

  • January 22: Statement | ISIS Attacks in Syria
  • January 22: Statement | Urging De-Escalation and Mitigation of Civilian Harm in Yemen
  • January 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (Houthis, Yemen, UAE)
  • January 21: Sanctions | Sanctioning International Hizballah Network

Western Hemisphere

  • January 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly (RUS, UKR, Haiti)
  • January 21: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Official On the Haiti Ministerial Meeting
  • January 21: Statement | 500 Days of Captivity in Venezuela for Matthew Heath

Other Development

  • January 21: Statement | New Initiatives Further Opportunity for International STEM Students, Scholars and Researchers, U.S. Entities

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Transcript: Administrator Power at a Press Conference in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)
  • Readout: Day Two of Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Readout: Day One of Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Press Release: Administrator Power at the Launch of BiH International Tourism Promotion Campaign
  • Interview: Administrator Power's Interview with N1's Nikola Vucic

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Russia

  • Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ioana Dumitrescu of Romanian Public Television
  • Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Claudio Pagliara of RAI, Italy
  • Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Xesco Reverter of TV3, Spain
  • Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Dumitru Misin of Jurnal TV, Moldova

Other Business

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Briefing on the Secretary-General's 2022 Priorities

Department of the Treasury

  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions International Hizballah Network
  • Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations
  • Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Call with Ukraine Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko
  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the 2022 'Virtual Davos Agenda' Hosted by the World Economic Forum

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Issues Awards Totaling More Than $40 Million to Four Whistleblowers

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: University of Arkansas Professor Pleads Guilty to Lying to Federal Agents about Patents in China
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. Remarks at Media Availability on the Election Threats Task Force
  • Press Release: Former Tennessee Clinic Owner Sentenced for Opioid Distribution
  • Press Release: Justice Department Seeks Permanent Injunction Against San Antonio-Area Pharmacist for Controlled Substances Act Violations
  • Press Release: Texas Man Arrested for Making Election-Related Threats to Government Officials
  • Press Release: Federal Government and State of Colorado Settlement with Mining Companies Paves Way for Additional Cleanup at Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund Site

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

  • Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure
  • Press Release: DHS Expands Opportunities in U.S. for STEM Professionals
  • Press Release: USCIS Provides Clarifying Guidance for O-1 Petitions with a Focus on STEM Fields
  • Press Release: USCIS Updates Guidance on National Interest Waivers
  • Press Release: San Diego CBP Officers Discover Two People Hiding in Locked Trunk Compartment (California)
  • Press Release: Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer Attempting Illegal Entry (California)
  • Press Release: CBP Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol Team Up to Evacuate a Woman from the Baboquivari Mountains (Arizona)
  • Press Release: CBP Seizes Over 1 Ton of Marijuana in Port Huron (Michigan)
  • Press Release: Indianapolis CBP Intercepts 1,207 Counterfeit Driver's Licenses (Indiana)
  • Press Release: CBP New Orleans Seizes 1,807 Copyright Infringing Pop Fidget Toys (Louisiana)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers in Massena Discover 11 lbs. of Marijuana in Trunk (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of January 24-28, 2022
  • Press Release: USTR Releases Biannual Report to Congress on the Caribbean Basin Initiative
  • Readout of Ambassador Tai's Virtual Meeting with WTO Ministers

Department of Commerce

  • Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the Intel Groundbreaking in Newark, Ohio
  • Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the White House Intel Announcement
  • Statements from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves on Intel's Announcement of a Semiconductor Facility in Columbus, Ohio

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Automated Put Walls and Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Associated Vehicles, Associated Control Software, and Component Parts Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Marks Identity Theft Awareness Week for 2022 January 31-February 4

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Releases Rules To Implement Affordable Connectivity Program
  • Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Aims to Promote Broadband Choice in Apartments
  • Press Release: FCC Urges Communications Companies to Review Cyber Practices

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $1 Billion in Disaster Relief Funds for Post-Wildfire and Hurricane Recovery
  • Press Release: Office of the Chief Economist Contributes to Creating Better Markets, Addressing Climate Change, and Advancing USDA Goals
  • Press Release: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Highlights Key Work in 2021 to Promote Food and Nutrition Security

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm on Travel to Mexico City, Mexico
  • Press Release: DOE Welcomes New Biden-Harris Appointees and Announces Promotions

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: New EPA Initiatives Will Help State and Local Governments Cut Climate Pollution from Commercial Buildings
  • Link to daily EPA press releases

Department of Labor

  • Readout: Secretary Walsh addresses US Conference of Mayors' Winter Meeting
  • Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Labor announces Biden-Harris administration's coordinated effort to improve job quality nationwide
  • Press Release: Federal court paves way for 16 employees of defunct Bay Area construction company to access $1M in retirement assets
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit after investigation finds federal contractor failed to ensure subcontractors paid $3.3M in wages, fringe benefits

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra Takes Action to Protect Reproductive Health Care
  • Fact Sheet: HHS Reproductive Healthcare Access Task Force
  • Press Release: HHS Awards $6.6 Million to Address Increased Need for Title X Family Planning Services
  • Press Release: ONC Seeks Public Comment on Electronic Prior Authorization Standards, Implementation Specifications and Certification Criteria

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Takes Actions to Expand Use of Treatment for Outpatients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19
  • Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 21, 2022

