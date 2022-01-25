This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

The White House did not release the President's schedule for Friday. However, the President is supposed to have a virtual meeting with Japan's Prime Minister today.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT AND SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Washington, D.C., en route San Bernardino, California

1:25 p.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a briefing on wildfire prevention and mitigation with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack | Forest Service Del Rosa Fire Station

1:55 p.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the historic investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in wildfire preparedness and resilience; Sec. Vilsack will also deliver remarks

4:15 p.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart San Bernardino en route Los Angeles, California

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Thursday, January 20, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST)

Remarks by President Biden before the PCAST Meeting

Readout of the President's Infrastructure Implementation Task Force Meeting

Remarks by President Biden before the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force Meeting

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with B9 Counterparts (RUS, UKR)

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Secretary General of Japan's National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 20, 2022

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Summit of the Americas

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 1192, the "Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act of 2021" or "PRRADA"

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Supports Puerto Rico's Recovery and Renewal in its First Year in Office

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Actions to Attract STEM Talent and Strengthen our Economy and Competitiveness | January 21, 2022

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Bringing Semiconductor Manufacturing Back to America

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Equity and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities Across the Country

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, FEMA, and HUD

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Guard Chief Details Changes to Combat Sexual Assault, Harassment

Article : Medical Leaders Address COVID-19 Concerns During Blue Star Families Forum

Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced January 25, 2022

Contracts for January 20, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, January 21

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Kyiv, Berlin, and Geneva, from January 18-21, 2022

Russia, Ukraine

January 21 : Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability | Geneva, Switzerland

January 21 : Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their Meeting

: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their Meeting January 20: SecState Speech | The Stakes of Russian Aggression for Ukraine and Beyond

January 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Chancellor Scholz

January 20: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Bettina Schausten of ZDF "Heute Journal"

January 20: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy (Jan. 21)

January 20: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy (Jan. 25)

January 20: Statement | Russia's Top Five Persistent Disinformation Narratives

January 20: Statement | Fact vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine

January 20: Statement | Taking Action to Expose and Disrupt Russia's Destabilization Campaign in Ukraine

January 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a Joint Press Availability

January 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers

January 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell, and Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak

Asia-Pacific

January 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Australian Secretary Campbell (Tonga, Indo-Pacific)

January 20: Statement | U.S.-Japan Joint Statement on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Africa

January 20: Statement | United States and Nigeria Sign Cultural Property Agreement

Western Hemisphere

January 21: Statement | 500 Days of Captivity in Venezuela for Matthew Heath

Other Developments

January 21: Statement | New Initiatives Further Opportunity for International STEM Students, Scholars and Researchers, U.S. Entities

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Day One of Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina | January 21, 2022

Transcript: Administrator Power's Interview with N1's Nikola Vucic (BiH) | January 21, 2022

Transcript: Administrator Power at a Press Availability in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Press Release: USAID Receives Fifth "A" on FITARA Scorecard 13.0

Press Release: One Year into Biden-Harris Administration, USAID Reflects on Life-Saving Work; Commits to a Bold New Vision for Inclusive Development

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Joint Statement on the January 11, 14, and 17 Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following the Delivery of a Joint Statement on the DPRK

Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's InSTEP Discussion with Myron Brilliant of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Aaron David Miller on the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Podcast "Carnegie

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Tom Burges Watson of France 24 News

Explanation of Vote at a General Assembly Plenary Meeting on Agenda Item 109

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Year in Review: Treasury's Top Accomplishments During Year One of the Biden-Harris Administration

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russian-Backed Actors Responsible for Destabilization Activities in Ukraine

Sanctions List Updates: Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Designations

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions International Hizballah Network | January 21, 2022

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations | January 21, 2022

Guidance: Issuance of Venezuela-related General License 5I and Updated Frequently Asked Question; Issuance of Amended Transnational Criminal Organizations Sanctions Regulations; Amendment of the definition of the term "Applicable Schedule Amount"

Department of Justice

Press Release: United States Files Civil Forfeiture Complaint for Proceeds of Alleged Fraud and Theft from PrivatBank in Ukraine

Press Release: Belarusian Government Officials Charged with Aircraft Piracy for Diverting Ryanair Flight 4978 to Arrest Dissident Journalist in May 2021

Press Release: Second Man Charged in Connection with Plot to Kill Haitian President

Press Release: Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Images of Child Sexual Abuse

Press Release: Florida Study Coordinator Sentenced in Scheme to Falsify Clinical Drug Trial Data

Press Release: Federal Court Shuts Down Michigan Tax Return Preparer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Commerce

Statements from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves on Intel's Announcement of a Semiconductor Facility in Columbus, Ohio | January 21, 2022

Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Winter Meeting

Readout of Secretary Gina Raimondo and National Economic Council Chair Brian Deese's Meeting with the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness (ACSCC)

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Carbon Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings from Brazil, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Issues Advisory Opinion on the Holder Rule and Attorneys' Fees and Costs

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, January 27, 2022

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to Examine Colleges' In-House Lending Practices

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Areas in Boulder County, Colorado

Press Release: Opening Statement of Thomas J. Vilsack Before the House Committee on Agriculture – Remarks as Delivered

Press Release: USDA's Office of Tribal Relations Highlights 2021 Accomplishments to Advance Equity and Opportunity for Tribal Nations and Communities

Press Release: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Highlights Key Work in 2021 to Advance Equity

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Releases Screening Methodology to Evaluate Chemical Exposures and Risks to Fenceline Communities

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor conducts outreach, enforcement to ensure wage and hour compliance as cleanup continues after December tornadoes in Kentucky

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure | January 21, 2022

Fact Sheet: In One Year of the Biden-Harris Administration, the U.S. Department of Education Has Helped Schools Safely Reopen and Meet Students' Needs

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Actions to Support Students' Basic Needs and Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 at Colleges and Universities

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Marks One-Year Anniversary of Biden-Harris Administration

Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with the European Union Commissioner for Health and Food Safety

Readout of Secretary Becerra's Virtual Roundtable on the Provider Workforce and Pipeline

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $103 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Reduce Burnout and Promote Mental Health and Wellness Among Health Care Workforce

