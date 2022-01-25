This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

The White House did not release the President's schedule for Friday.  However, the President is supposed to have a virtual meeting with Japan's Prime Minister today.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT AND SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Washington, D.C., en route San Bernardino, California

1:25 p.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a briefing on wildfire prevention and mitigation with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack | Forest Service Del Rosa Fire Station

1:55 p.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the historic investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in wildfire preparedness and resilience; Sec. Vilsack will also deliver remarks

4:15 p.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart San Bernardino en route Los Angeles, California

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Thursday, January 20, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST)
  • Remarks by President Biden before the PCAST Meeting
  • Readout of the President's Infrastructure Implementation Task Force Meeting
  • Remarks by President Biden before the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force Meeting
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with B9 Counterparts (RUS, UKR)
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Secretary General of Japan's National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 20, 2022
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Summit of the Americas
  • Bill Signed into Law:  H.R. 1192, the "Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act of 2021" or "PRRADA"
  • Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Supports Puerto Rico's Recovery and Renewal in its First Year in Office
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Actions to Attract STEM Talent and Strengthen our Economy and Competitiveness | January 21, 2022
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Bringing Semiconductor Manufacturing Back to America
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Equity and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities Across the Country
  • Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, FEMA, and HUD
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Article: Guard Chief Details Changes to Combat Sexual Assault, Harassment
  • Article: Medical Leaders Address COVID-19 Concerns During Blue Star Families Forum
  • Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced January 25, 2022
  • Contracts for January 20, 2022

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Kyiv, Berlin, and Geneva, from January 18-21, 2022

Russia, Ukraine

  • January 21 Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability | Geneva, Switzerland
  • January 21 Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their Meeting
  • January 20:  SecState Speech | The Stakes of Russian Aggression for Ukraine and Beyond
  • January 20:  Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Chancellor Scholz
  • January 20:  Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Bettina Schausten of ZDF "Heute Journal"
  • January 20:   Advisory | Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy (Jan. 21)
  • January 20:  Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy (Jan. 25)
  • January 20:   Statement | Russia's Top Five Persistent Disinformation Narratives
  • January 20:   Statement | Fact vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine
  • January 20:   Statement | Taking Action to Expose and Disrupt Russia's Destabilization Campaign in Ukraine
  • January 20:   Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a Joint Press Availability
  • January 20:   Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers
  • January 20:   Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell, and Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak

Asia-Pacific

  • January 20:  Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Australian Secretary Campbell (Tonga, Indo-Pacific)
  • January 20:  Statement | U.S.-Japan Joint Statement on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Africa

  • January 20:  Statement | United States and Nigeria Sign Cultural Property Agreement

Western Hemisphere

  • January 21 Statement | 500 Days of Captivity in Venezuela for Matthew Heath

Other Developments

  • January 21 Statement | New Initiatives Further Opportunity for International STEM Students, Scholars and Researchers, U.S. Entities

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Day One of Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina | January 21, 2022
  • Transcript: Administrator Power's Interview with N1's Nikola Vucic (BiH) | January 21, 2022
  • Transcript: Administrator Power at a Press Availability in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Press Release: USAID Receives Fifth "A" on FITARA Scorecard 13.0
  • Press Release: One Year into Biden-Harris Administration, USAID Reflects on Life-Saving Work; Commits to a Bold New Vision for Inclusive Development

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Joint Statement on the January 11, 14, and 17 Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following the Delivery of a Joint Statement on the DPRK
  • Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's InSTEP Discussion with Myron Brilliant of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
  • Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Aaron David Miller on the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Podcast "Carnegie
  • Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Tom Burges Watson of France 24 News
  • Explanation of Vote at a General Assembly Plenary Meeting on Agenda Item 109

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: Year in Review: Treasury's Top Accomplishments During Year One of the Biden-Harris Administration
  • Sanctions:  Treasury Sanctions Russian-Backed Actors Responsible for Destabilization Activities in Ukraine
  • Sanctions List Updates:  Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Designations
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions International Hizballah Network | January 21, 2022
  • Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations | January 21, 2022
  • Guidance: Issuance of Venezuela-related General License 5I and Updated Frequently Asked Question; Issuance of Amended Transnational Criminal Organizations Sanctions Regulations; Amendment of the definition of the term "Applicable Schedule Amount"

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: United States Files Civil Forfeiture Complaint for Proceeds of Alleged Fraud and Theft from PrivatBank in Ukraine
  • Press Release: Belarusian Government Officials Charged with Aircraft Piracy for Diverting Ryanair Flight 4978 to Arrest Dissident Journalist in May 2021
  • Press Release: Second Man Charged in Connection with Plot to Kill Haitian President
  • Press Release: Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Images of Child Sexual Abuse
  • Press Release: Florida Study Coordinator Sentenced in Scheme to Falsify Clinical Drug Trial Data
  • Press Release: Federal Court Shuts Down Michigan Tax Return Preparer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Speech: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors
  • Press Release: DHS to Require?Non-U.S. Individual Travelers?Entering?the United States?at?Land?Ports of?Entry?and Ferry Terminals?to?be Fully Vaccinated?Against COVID-19
  • Press Release: DHS Expands Opportunities in U.S. for STEM Professionals | January 21, 2022
  • Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure | January 21, 2022
  • Press Release: CISA Releases Finalized IPv6 Guidance on TIC 3.0
  • Press Release: 31 Arrests from Five Vehicle Pursuits Within 24-Hours (Texas)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Encounter Felon in Possession of Firearm (Texas)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Five in Blizzard (North Dakota)
  • Press Release: CBP Warns Against Phone Scams (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer Attempting Illegal Entry (California) | January 21, 2022
  • Press Release: Indianapolis CBP Intercepts 1,207 Counterfeit Driver's Licenses (Indiana) | January 21, 2022

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce

  • Statements from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves on Intel's Announcement of a Semiconductor Facility in Columbus, Ohio | January 21, 2022
  • Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Winter Meeting
  • Readout of Secretary Gina Raimondo and National Economic Council Chair Brian Deese's Meeting with the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness (ACSCC)

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Carbon Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings from Brazil, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Issues Advisory Opinion on the Holder Rule and Attorneys' Fees and Costs

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, January 27, 2022

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to Examine Colleges' In-House Lending Practices

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
  • Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Areas in Boulder County, Colorado
  • Press Release: Opening Statement of Thomas J. Vilsack Before the House Committee on Agriculture – Remarks as Delivered
  • Press Release: USDA's Office of Tribal Relations Highlights 2021 Accomplishments to Advance Equity and Opportunity for Tribal Nations and Communities
  • Press Release: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Highlights Key Work in 2021 to Advance Equity

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Releases Screening Methodology to Evaluate Chemical Exposures and Risks to Fenceline Communities
  • Link to daily EPA press releases

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor conducts outreach, enforcement to ensure wage and hour compliance as cleanup continues after December tornadoes in Kentucky

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure | January 21, 2022
  • Fact Sheet: In One Year of the Biden-Harris Administration, the U.S. Department of Education Has Helped Schools Safely Reopen and Meet Students' Needs
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Actions to Support Students' Basic Needs and Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 at Colleges and Universities

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Marks One-Year Anniversary of Biden-Harris Administration
  • Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with the European Union Commissioner for Health and Food Safety
  • Readout of Secretary Becerra's Virtual Roundtable on the Provider Workforce and Pipeline
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $103 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Reduce Burnout and Promote Mental Health and Wellness Among Health Care Workforce

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.