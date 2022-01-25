This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
The White House did not release the President's schedule for Friday. However, the President is supposed to have a virtual meeting with Japan's Prime Minister today.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT AND SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Washington, D.C., en route San Bernardino, California
1:25 p.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a briefing on wildfire prevention and mitigation with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack | Forest Service Del Rosa Fire Station
1:55 p.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the historic investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in wildfire preparedness and resilience; Sec. Vilsack will also deliver remarks
4:15 p.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart San Bernardino en route Los Angeles, California
Recap of Thursday, January 20, 2022
The White House
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST)
- Remarks by President Biden before the PCAST Meeting
- Readout of the President's Infrastructure Implementation Task Force Meeting
- Remarks by President Biden before the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force Meeting
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with B9 Counterparts (RUS, UKR)
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Secretary General of Japan's National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 20, 2022
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Summit of the Americas
- Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 1192, the "Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act of 2021" or "PRRADA"
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Supports Puerto Rico's Recovery and Renewal in its First Year in Office
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Actions to Attract STEM Talent and Strengthen our Economy and Competitiveness | January 21, 2022
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Bringing Semiconductor Manufacturing Back to America
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Equity and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities Across the Country
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, FEMA, and HUD
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Guard Chief Details Changes to Combat Sexual Assault, Harassment
- Article: Medical Leaders Address COVID-19 Concerns During Blue Star Families Forum
- Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced January 25, 2022
- Contracts for January 20, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, January 21
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Kyiv, Berlin, and Geneva, from January 18-21, 2022
Russia, Ukraine
- January 21: Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability | Geneva, Switzerland
- January 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their Meeting
- January 20: SecState Speech | The Stakes of Russian Aggression for Ukraine and Beyond
- January 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Chancellor Scholz
- January 20: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Bettina Schausten of ZDF "Heute Journal"
- January 20: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy (Jan. 21)
- January 20: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy (Jan. 25)
- January 20: Statement | Russia's Top Five Persistent Disinformation Narratives
- January 20: Statement | Fact vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine
- January 20: Statement | Taking Action to Expose and Disrupt Russia's Destabilization Campaign in Ukraine
- January 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a Joint Press Availability
- January 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers
- January 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell, and Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak
Asia-Pacific
- January 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Australian Secretary Campbell (Tonga, Indo-Pacific)
- January 20: Statement | U.S.-Japan Joint Statement on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Africa
- January 20: Statement | United States and Nigeria Sign Cultural Property Agreement
Western Hemisphere
- January 21: Statement | 500 Days of Captivity in Venezuela for Matthew Heath
Other Developments
- January 21: Statement | New Initiatives Further Opportunity for International STEM Students, Scholars and Researchers, U.S. Entities
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Day One of Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina | January 21, 2022
- Transcript: Administrator Power's Interview with N1's Nikola Vucic (BiH) | January 21, 2022
- Transcript: Administrator Power at a Press Availability in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Press Release: USAID Receives Fifth "A" on FITARA Scorecard 13.0
- Press Release: One Year into Biden-Harris Administration, USAID Reflects on Life-Saving Work; Commits to a Bold New Vision for Inclusive Development
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Joint Statement on the January 11, 14, and 17 Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following the Delivery of a Joint Statement on the DPRK
- Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's InSTEP Discussion with Myron Brilliant of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Aaron David Miller on the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Podcast "Carnegie
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Tom Burges Watson of France 24 News
- Explanation of Vote at a General Assembly Plenary Meeting on Agenda Item 109
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Year in Review: Treasury's Top Accomplishments During Year One of the Biden-Harris Administration
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russian-Backed Actors Responsible for Destabilization Activities in Ukraine
- Sanctions List Updates: Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Designations
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions International Hizballah Network | January 21, 2022
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations | January 21, 2022
- Guidance: Issuance of Venezuela-related General License 5I and Updated Frequently Asked Question; Issuance of Amended Transnational Criminal Organizations Sanctions Regulations; Amendment of the definition of the term "Applicable Schedule Amount"
Department of Justice
- Press Release: United States Files Civil Forfeiture Complaint for Proceeds of Alleged Fraud and Theft from PrivatBank in Ukraine
- Press Release: Belarusian Government Officials Charged with Aircraft Piracy for Diverting Ryanair Flight 4978 to Arrest Dissident Journalist in May 2021
- Press Release: Second Man Charged in Connection with Plot to Kill Haitian President
- Press Release: Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Images of Child Sexual Abuse
- Press Release: Florida Study Coordinator Sentenced in Scheme to Falsify Clinical Drug Trial Data
- Press Release: Federal Court Shuts Down Michigan Tax Return Preparer
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Speech: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors
- Press Release: DHS to Require?Non-U.S. Individual Travelers?Entering?the United States?at?Land?Ports of?Entry?and Ferry Terminals?to?be Fully Vaccinated?Against COVID-19
- Press Release: DHS Expands Opportunities in U.S. for STEM Professionals | January 21, 2022
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure | January 21, 2022
- Press Release: CISA Releases Finalized IPv6 Guidance on TIC 3.0
- Press Release: 31 Arrests from Five Vehicle Pursuits Within 24-Hours (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Encounter Felon in Possession of Firearm (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Five in Blizzard (North Dakota)
- Press Release: CBP Warns Against Phone Scams (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer Attempting Illegal Entry (California) | January 21, 2022
- Press Release: Indianapolis CBP Intercepts 1,207 Counterfeit Driver's Licenses (Indiana) | January 21, 2022
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Department of Commerce
- Statements from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves on Intel's Announcement of a Semiconductor Facility in Columbus, Ohio | January 21, 2022
- Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Winter Meeting
- Readout of Secretary Gina Raimondo and National Economic Council Chair Brian Deese's Meeting with the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness (ACSCC)
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Carbon Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings from Brazil, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Issues Advisory Opinion on the Holder Rule and Attorneys' Fees and Costs
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, January 27, 2022
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to Examine Colleges' In-House Lending Practices
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
- Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Areas in Boulder County, Colorado
- Press Release: Opening Statement of Thomas J. Vilsack Before the House Committee on Agriculture – Remarks as Delivered
- Press Release: USDA's Office of Tribal Relations Highlights 2021 Accomplishments to Advance Equity and Opportunity for Tribal Nations and Communities
- Press Release: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Highlights Key Work in 2021 to Advance Equity
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Releases Screening Methodology to Evaluate Chemical Exposures and Risks to Fenceline Communities
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor conducts outreach, enforcement to ensure wage and hour compliance as cleanup continues after December tornadoes in Kentucky
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Education Release Toolkit of Federal Resources to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico's School Infrastructure | January 21, 2022
- Fact Sheet: In One Year of the Biden-Harris Administration, the U.S. Department of Education Has Helped Schools Safely Reopen and Meet Students' Needs
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Actions to Support Students' Basic Needs and Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 at Colleges and Universities
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Marks One-Year Anniversary of Biden-Harris Administration
- Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with the European Union Commissioner for Health and Food Safety
- Readout of Secretary Becerra's Virtual Roundtable on the Provider Workforce and Pipeline
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $103 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Reduce Burnout and Promote Mental Health and Wellness Among Health Care Workforce
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Fact Sheet: HUD Year 1
