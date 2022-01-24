ARTICLE

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with members of the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force to discuss delivering results from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest long-term investment in America's infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century | Cabinet Room

4:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT meets with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology | South Court Auditorium

7:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver virtual remarks at a Democratic National Committee grassroots event | Executive Residence

VPOTUS' Schedule*

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference

Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Russian Aggression Towards Ukraine

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Meeting with Bipartisan Senators on Ukraine

Statement of President Joe Biden on the Senate Vote on Voting Rights

Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Senate Vote on Voting Rights

Readout of Listening Session on Addressing Barriers to Competition and Innovation in Tech

Fast Facts: Record Firsts in President Biden's First Year

Fact Sheet: President Biden and Vice President Harris Delivered Results for Working Families in First Year

Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Announces Historic Investment to America's Port and Waterway Infrastructure

Memorandum on Improving the Cybersecurity of National Security, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community Systems

Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs National Security Memorandum to Improve the Cybersecurity of National Security, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community Systems

Nominations: President Biden Announces Nominees for Ambassadors and Key Roles

Nominations: President Biden Names Thirteenth Round of Judicial Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 1192, the "Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act of 2021" or "PRRADA" | January 20, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper's Participation in a Multinational Roundtable on Ukraine

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE

Press Release: Joint Hypersonic Transition Office Hosts First Hypersonic Workforce Event

Article: Simplified Human/Machine Interfaces Top List of Critical DOD Technologies

Article: DOD Hopes for Legislative Action on Product, Services Pricing Policy

Article: Aviator Call Signs | The History & Naming Rituals

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, January 20

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Kyiv, Berlin, and Geneva, from January 18-21, 2022

Russia, Ukraine

January 19: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver a Speech on the Crisis in Ukraine (Jan. 20)

: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell, and Polish Defense Minister Błaszczak January 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

January 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Before Their Meeting

January 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a Joint Press Availability

January 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

January 19: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Myroslava Gongadze of Voice of America's Ukrainian Service

January 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Mission Ukraine Staff

Belarus

January 19: Readout | Under Secretary Zeya's Meeting with the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation

Asia-Pacific

January 20 : Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Australian Secretary Campbell (Tonga, Indo-Pacific)

: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Australian Secretary Campbell (Tonga, Indo-Pacific) January 19: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla

Middle East

January 19: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Gulf Capitals and London

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russian-Backed Actors Responsible for Destabilization Activities in Ukraine | January 20, 2022

Sanctions List Updates: Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Designations | January 20, 2022

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the 90th Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors | January 19, 2022

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Seeks Candidates for Investor Advisory Committee

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors

Press Release: Grady County, Oklahoma, Jail Officer Pleads Guilty to Using Excessive Force

Press Release: Georgia Dog-Fighting Trainer and Breeder Sentenced to Five Years in Prison

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: 14 Undocumented Individuals Found Inside of Trailer Home (Arizona)

Press Release: Lost Hikers Rescued in the Mountains (California)

Press Release: Seven-Year-Old Drowns in Rio Grande (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Encounter Stolen Vehicle at Checkpoint (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners encounter stolen vehicles used for human smuggling (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents aid accident victims (Texas)

Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Arrest Forks Township, PA Man on Felony Child Sex Assault Charges (Pennsylvania)

Press Release: CBP Announces Mobile Passport Control Changes (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint Statement: United States-United Kingdom Statement on Addressing Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity

Department of Commerce

Joint Statement: United States-United Kingdom Statement on Addressing Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: With Omicron Variant on the Rise, FTC Orders More Marketers to Stop Falsely Claiming Their Products Can Effectively Prevent or Treat COVID-19

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Sets Technological Advisory Council Membership & First Meeting

Press Release: Carr Statement on Biden 5G Delay

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Launches Pilot Program to Deploy Renewable Energy Infrastructure to People in Rural Towns

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces New Advisor on Wildlife Conservation

Press Release: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Highlights Key Work in 2021 to Create More and Better Markets

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement by Secretary Granholm on President Biden's Nomination of Dr. Kathryn Huff

Press Release: DOE Releases Guidebook to Boost Solar Energy Use in Communities

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to Albany, New York to Highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Delivers Remarks on the Interior Department's Progress on Environmental Justice

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Historic Launch of the Foundation for America's Public Lands

Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments to Hold Consultations with Tribes and Alaska Natives on Take of Fish and Wildlife in Alaska

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: U.S. EPA and World Health Organization Partner to Protect Public Health | January 20, 2022

Link to other daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: Robin Hutcheson Announced as Deputy Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Statements on 5G

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files lawsuit against San Antonio company seeking $114K in overtime back wages, damages for 79 security guards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission unveil 'HIRE' initiative to advance equal opportunity at work

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Florida company after worker clearing brush dies as temperatures neared 100 degrees in national forest

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement to Resolve Restraint and Seclusion Compliance Review of Michigan's Huron Valley Schools

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Issues on New CDC Data Showing Significant Drop in the Uninsurance Rate

