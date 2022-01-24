This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
11:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with members of the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force to discuss delivering results from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest long-term investment in America's infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century | Cabinet Room
4:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT meets with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology | South Court Auditorium
7:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver virtual remarks at a Democratic National Committee grassroots event | Executive Residence
VPOTUS' Schedule*
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Wednesday, January 19, 2022
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference
- Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Russian Aggression Towards Ukraine
- Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Meeting with Bipartisan Senators on Ukraine
- Statement of President Joe Biden on the Senate Vote on Voting Rights
- Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Senate Vote on Voting Rights
- Readout of Listening Session on Addressing Barriers to Competition and Innovation in Tech
- Fast Facts: Record Firsts in President Biden's First Year
- Fact Sheet: President Biden and Vice President Harris Delivered Results for Working Families in First Year
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Historic Investment to America's Port and Waterway Infrastructure
- Memorandum on Improving the Cybersecurity of National Security, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community Systems
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs National Security Memorandum to Improve the Cybersecurity of National Security, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community Systems
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Nominees for Ambassadors and Key Roles
- Nominations: President Biden Names Thirteenth Round of Judicial Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 1192, the "Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act of 2021" or "PRRADA" | January 20, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper's Participation in a Multinational Roundtable on Ukraine
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE
- Press Release: Joint Hypersonic Transition Office Hosts First Hypersonic Workforce Event
- Article: Simplified Human/Machine Interfaces Top List of Critical DOD Technologies
- Article: DOD Hopes for Legislative Action on Product, Services Pricing Policy
- Article: Aviator Call Signs | The History & Naming Rituals
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update January 19, 2022
- Contracts for January 19, 2022
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, January 20
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Kyiv, Berlin, and Geneva, from January 18-21, 2022
Russia, Ukraine
- January 19: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver a Speech on the Crisis in Ukraine (Jan. 20)
- January 20: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy (Jan. 21)
- January 20: Statement | Russia's Top Five Persistent Disinformation Narratives
- January 20: Statement | Fact vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine
- January 20: Statement | Taking Action to Expose and Disrupt Russia's Destabilization Campaign in Ukraine
- January 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a Joint Press Availability
- January 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers
- January 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell, and Polish Defense Minister Błaszczak
- January 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
- January 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Before Their Meeting
- January 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a Joint Press Availability
- January 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio
- January 19: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Myroslava Gongadze of Voice of America's Ukrainian Service
- January 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Mission Ukraine Staff
Belarus
- January 19: Readout | Under Secretary Zeya's Meeting with the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation
Asia-Pacific
- January 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Australian Secretary Campbell (Tonga, Indo-Pacific)
- January 19: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla
Middle East
- January 19: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Gulf Capitals and London
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russian-Backed Actors Responsible for Destabilization Activities in Ukraine | January 20, 2022
- Sanctions List Updates: Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Designations | January 20, 2022
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the 90th Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors | January 19, 2022
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Seeks Candidates for Investor Advisory Committee
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors
- Press Release: Grady County, Oklahoma, Jail Officer Pleads Guilty to Using Excessive Force
- Press Release: Georgia Dog-Fighting Trainer and Breeder Sentenced to Five Years in Prison
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: 14 Undocumented Individuals Found Inside of Trailer Home (Arizona)
- Press Release: Lost Hikers Rescued in the Mountains (California)
- Press Release: Seven-Year-Old Drowns in Rio Grande (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Encounter Stolen Vehicle at Checkpoint (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners encounter stolen vehicles used for human smuggling (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents aid accident victims (Texas)
- Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Arrest Forks Township, PA Man on Felony Child Sex Assault Charges (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: CBP Announces Mobile Passport Control Changes (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Joint Statement: United States-United Kingdom Statement on Addressing Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity
Department of Commerce
- Joint Statement: United States-United Kingdom Statement on Addressing Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: With Omicron Variant on the Rise, FTC Orders More Marketers to Stop Falsely Claiming Their Products Can Effectively Prevent or Treat COVID-19
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Sets Technological Advisory Council Membership & First Meeting
- Press Release: Carr Statement on Biden 5G Delay
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Launches Pilot Program to Deploy Renewable Energy Infrastructure to People in Rural Towns
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces New Advisor on Wildlife Conservation
- Press Release: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Highlights Key Work in 2021 to Create More and Better Markets
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Statement by Secretary Granholm on President Biden's Nomination of Dr. Kathryn Huff
- Press Release: DOE Releases Guidebook to Boost Solar Energy Use in Communities
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to Albany, New York to Highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Delivers Remarks on the Interior Department's Progress on Environmental Justice
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Historic Launch of the Foundation for America's Public Lands
- Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments to Hold Consultations with Tribes and Alaska Natives on Take of Fish and Wildlife in Alaska
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: U.S. EPA and World Health Organization Partner to Protect Public Health | January 20, 2022
- Link to other daily EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: Robin Hutcheson Announced as Deputy Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Statements on 5G
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files lawsuit against San Antonio company seeking $114K in overtime back wages, damages for 79 security guards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission unveil 'HIRE' initiative to advance equal opportunity at work
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Florida company after worker clearing brush dies as temperatures neared 100 degrees in national forest
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement to Resolve Restraint and Seclusion Compliance Review of Michigan's Huron Valley Schools
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Issues on New CDC Data Showing Significant Drop in the Uninsurance Rate
