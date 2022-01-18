This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
12:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT announces how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild America's bridges, which are critical for getting to school and work, moving commerce, and connecting communities; The President will also provide an update on the progress made by his Administration in the 60 days since he signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | South Court Auditorium
6:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware
6:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:20 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Rufus Gifford to be Chief of Protocol, and to have the rank of Ambassador during his tenure of service | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:45 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Thursday, January 13, 2022
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden After Meeting with the Senate Democratic Caucus
- Remarks by President Biden at Virtual Meeting on Military Deployments Supporting Hospitals for the COVID-19 Response
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision on Vaccine Requirements
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, January 13, 2022 (re: RUS)
- Statement from CEA Chair Cecilia Rouse on Producer Price Index
- Readout of White House Meeting on Software Security
- Nomination: President Biden Announces Key Nominee
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA and HUD
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing (COVID-19, RUS/UKR, etc.)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
- Readout of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. Defense Trilateral Call
- Article: More Active Troops to Help Take COVID-Related Pressure Off Civilian Hospitals
- Press Release: DOD Awards Contracts to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
- Press Release: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Redesignates the DoD Chief Sustainability Officer
- Article: New Combating Trafficking in Persons Course for Military-Connected Students
- Contracts for January 13, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, January 14
Russia, Ukraine, Europe
- January 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with OSCE Secretary General Schmid (EUR Security Dialogue, RUS, UKR)
- January 13: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Ambassador Michael Carpenter, U.S. Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)
- January 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gylfadottir (bilat, RUS, UKR, etc.)
- January 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky (RUS, UKR)
- January 13: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Mary Louise Kelley of NPR's All Things Considered (NATO, RUS, UKR)
- January 13: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinksi, and Willie Geist of Morning Joe on MSNBC (Havana Syndrome, RUS, UKR, NATO, FIN, AFG, DPRK)
- January 14: Statement | Joint Statement on Serbia's National Referendum
Asia-Pacific
- January 13: Readout | Special Representative for the DPRK Kim's Calls with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Noh and Japanese Director General Funakoshi
Middle East
- January 13: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Before Their Meeting
- January 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi (bilat, Syria, Palestinians, refugees)
- January 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the Speaker of Iraq's Council of Representatives al-Halbousi (re-election)
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Launches the MujerProspera (WomanProsper) Challenge to Support Women in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
- Press Release: One-Year Anniversary of the Global Child Thrive Act
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Beninese Foreign Minister Aurelien Agbénonci
Department of the Treasury
- Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Federal Reserve Nominations | January 14, 2022
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Civil Rights Division's Virtual Program | Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Civil Rights Division's Virtual Program | Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Press Release: South Florida Residents Sentenced for Illegally Exporting Controlled Items to Libya
- Press Release: Leader of Oath Keepers and 10 Other Individuals Indicted in Federal Court for Seditious Conspiracy and Other Offenses Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
- Press Release: Lab Owner Pleads Guilty to $6.9 Million Genetic Testing & COVID-19 Testing Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces New Rule Implementing Federal Time Credits Program Established by the First Step Act
- Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Housing Discrimination Lawsuit Against the City of Arlington, Texas
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Retirement of U.S. Trustee Program Director Cliff White (oversaw administration of bankruptcy cases)
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: Air and Marine Operations P-3 Crew and U.S. Southern Command Partners Seize 4.7 Tons of Cocaine in October and November (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Arrest 34 Fugitives Since the Beginning of 2022 (Texas)
- Press Release: Two Failed Human Smuggling Attempts Lead to 21 Arrests (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Arrests Man Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, vehicle (Texas)
- Press Release: Over $284K Worth of Marijuana Seized by Border Patrol (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Protect the US from Foreign and Domestic Threats (Arizona)
- Video Release: Distressed Migrant Hoisted from Mountaintop (Arizona)
- Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Arrest Outbound Traveler on Felony Child Cruelty Charges (Virginia)
- Press Release: USCIS Provides Clarifying Guidance on O-1 Nonimmigrants in Arts vs. Motion Picture and Television
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Joint Statement from Mexico, the United States, and Canada on the First USMCA Deputies Meeting
Department of Commerce
- Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the White House Open-Source Software Security Summit
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for January 20 Open Commission Meeting
- Press Release: In Response to FTC Charges, Dun & Bradstreet to Clean Up Small Business Credit Reporting Process and Refund Customers
Federal Communications Commissions (FCC)
- Press Release: Working Group Members Announced for FCC Diversity Council
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Issues Bulletin to Prevent Unlawful Medical Debt Collection and Credit Reporting
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
- Press Release: USDA to Invest up to $225 Million in Partner-Driven Conservation on Agricultural and Forest Land
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $420 Million to Advance Clean Energy Breakthroughs at Energy Research Centers Across America
- Press Release: DOE Kicks Off Recruitment to Support Implementation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Fund Critical Transportation Project in Denali National Park
- Press Release: Interior Department Extends Abandoned Mine Land Program through 2034
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: DOT Announces Historic Bridge Investment Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | January 14, 2022
- Press Release: DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers | January 13, 2022
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Awards $5M in Grants to Develop Next Generation of Pilots
- Press Release: FAA Awards $5 Million in Grants to Train the Next Generation of Aviation Maintenance Technicians
- Press Release: FAA Implements More Efficient Descent Procedures to Reduce Fuel Burn, Emissions
Department of Labor
- Statement from Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on Supreme Court ruling on OSHA emergency temporary standard on vaccination, testing
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Montefiore Medical Center for inadequate workplace violence safeguards for employees
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Watertown, Connecticut, manufacturer for 48 safety, health violations following employee's death
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation leads former owner to repay unpaid health plan claims of uninsured employees of Somerset healthcare agency
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds federal helium enrichment unit failed to follow safe chemical handling procedures in Amarillo, Texas
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Issues Guidance on Federal Funds to Support Afghan and Other Newcomer Students | January 14, 2022
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Supreme Court COVID-19 Vaccine Decisions
- Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organization
- Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with the Canadian Minister of Health
- Press Release: Secretary Becerra Welcomes New Deputy Chief of Staff Angela Ramirez
- Press Release: IHS announces efforts to provide more opportunity for contracting with Indian-owned businesses
- Press Release: Ahead of January 15th Open Enrollment Deadline, New Numbers Show 14.2 Million Americans Have Quality, Affordable Coverage – Many With Even Lower Deductibles Under the American Rescue Plan
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Releases Federal Interagency Working Group Scientific Opinions on Testing Methods for Asbestos in Talc-Containing Cosmetic Products
- Press Release: FDA Approves Novel Treatment to Control Pain in Cats with Osteoarthritis, First Monoclonal Antibody Drug for Use in Any Animal Species
