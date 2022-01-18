ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

12:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT announces how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild America's bridges, which are critical for getting to school and work, moving commerce, and connecting communities; The President will also provide an update on the progress made by his Administration in the 60 days since he signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | South Court Auditorium

6:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware

6:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:20 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Rufus Gifford to be Chief of Protocol, and to have the rank of Ambassador during his tenure of service | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:45 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, January 13, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden After Meeting with the Senate Democratic Caucus

Remarks by President Biden at Virtual Meeting on Military Deployments Supporting Hospitals for the COVID-⁠19 Response

by President Biden at Virtual Meeting on Military Deployments Supporting Hospitals for the COVID-⁠19 Response Statement by President Joe Biden on the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision on Vaccine Requirements

by President Joe Biden on the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision on Vaccine Requirements Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, January 13, 2022 (re: RUS)

Statement from CEA Chair Cecilia Rouse on Producer Price Index

Readout of White House Meeting on Software Security

Nomination: President Biden Announces Key Nominee

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA and HUD

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing (COVID-19, RUS/UKR, etc.)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Readout of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. Defense Trilateral Call

Article : More Active Troops to Help Take COVID-Related Pressure Off Civilian Hospitals

: More Active Troops to Help Take COVID-Related Pressure Off Civilian Hospitals Press Release : DOD Awards Contracts to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

: DOD Awards Contracts to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Press Release: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Redesignates the DoD Chief Sustainability Officer

Article: New Combating Trafficking in Persons Course for Military-Connected Students

Contracts for January 13, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, January 14

Russia, Ukraine, Europe

January 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with OSCE Secretary General Schmid (EUR Security Dialogue, RUS, UKR)

January 13: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Ambassador Michael Carpenter, U.S. Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

January 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gylfadottir (bilat, RUS, UKR, etc.)

January 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky (RUS, UKR)

January 13: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Mary Louise Kelley of NPR's All Things Considered (NATO, RUS, UKR)

January 13: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinksi, and Willie Geist of Morning Joe on MSNBC (Havana Syndrome, RUS, UKR, NATO, FIN, AFG, DPRK)

January 14: Statement | Joint Statement on Serbia's National Referendum

Asia-Pacific

January 13: Readout | Special Representative for the DPRK Kim's Calls with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Noh and Japanese Director General Funakoshi

Middle East

January 13: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Before Their Meeting

January 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi (bilat, Syria, Palestinians, refugees)

January 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the Speaker of Iraq's Council of Representatives al-Halbousi (re-election)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Launches the MujerProspera (WomanProsper) Challenge to Support Women in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

Press Release: One-Year Anniversary of the Global Child Thrive Act

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Beninese Foreign Minister Aurelien Agbénonci

Department of the Treasury

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Federal Reserve Nominations | January 14, 2022

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Civil Rights Division's Virtual Program | Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Civil Rights Division's Virtual Program | Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Press Release: South Florida Residents Sentenced for Illegally Exporting Controlled Items to Libya

Press Release: Leader of Oath Keepers and 10 Other Individuals Indicted in Federal Court for Seditious Conspiracy and Other Offenses Related to U.S. Capitol Breach

Press Release : Lab Owner Pleads Guilty to $6.9 Million Genetic Testing & COVID-19 Testing Fraud Scheme

: Lab Owner Pleads Guilty to $6.9 Million Genetic Testing & COVID-19 Testing Fraud Scheme Press Release: Justice Department Announces New Rule Implementing Federal Time Credits Program Established by the First Step Act

Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Housing Discrimination Lawsuit Against the City of Arlington, Texas

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Retirement of U.S. Trustee Program Director Cliff White (oversaw administration of bankruptcy cases)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations P-3 Crew and U.S. Southern Command Partners Seize 4.7 Tons of Cocaine in October and November (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP Officers Arrest 34 Fugitives Since the Beginning of 2022 (Texas)

Press Release: Two Failed Human Smuggling Attempts Lead to 21 Arrests (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Arrests Man Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, vehicle (Texas)

Press Release: Over $284K Worth of Marijuana Seized by Border Patrol (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Protect the US from Foreign and Domestic Threats (Arizona)

Video Release: Distressed Migrant Hoisted from Mountaintop (Arizona)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Arrest Outbound Traveler on Felony Child Cruelty Charges (Virginia)

Press Release: USCIS Provides Clarifying Guidance on O-1 Nonimmigrants in Arts vs. Motion Picture and Television

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint Statement from Mexico, the United States, and Canada on the First USMCA Deputies Meeting

Department of Commerce

Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the White House Open-Source Software Security Summit

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for January 20 Open Commission Meeting

Press Release: In Response to FTC Charges, Dun & Bradstreet to Clean Up Small Business Credit Reporting Process and Refund Customers

Federal Communications Commissions (FCC)

Press Release: Working Group Members Announced for FCC Diversity Council

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Bulletin to Prevent Unlawful Medical Debt Collection and Credit Reporting

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Press Release: USDA to Invest up to $225 Million in Partner-Driven Conservation on Agricultural and Forest Land

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $420 Million to Advance Clean Energy Breakthroughs at Energy Research Centers Across America

Press Release: DOE Kicks Off Recruitment to Support Implementation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Fund Critical Transportation Project in Denali National Park

Press Release: Interior Department Extends Abandoned Mine Land Program through 2034

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link to EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: DOT Announces Historic Bridge Investment Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | January 14, 2022

Press Release: DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers | January 13, 2022

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Awards $5M in Grants to Develop Next Generation of Pilots

Press Release: FAA Awards $5 Million in Grants to Train the Next Generation of Aviation Maintenance Technicians

Press Release: FAA Implements More Efficient Descent Procedures to Reduce Fuel Burn, Emissions

Department of Labor

Statement from Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on Supreme Court ruling on OSHA emergency temporary standard on vaccination, testing

from Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on Supreme Court ruling on OSHA emergency temporary standard on vaccination, testing Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Montefiore Medical Center for inadequate workplace violence safeguards for employees

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Watertown, Connecticut, manufacturer for 48 safety, health violations following employee's death

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation leads former owner to repay unpaid health plan claims of uninsured employees of Somerset healthcare agency

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds federal helium enrichment unit failed to follow safe chemical handling procedures in Amarillo, Texas

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Issues Guidance on Federal Funds to Support Afghan and Other Newcomer Students | January 14, 2022

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Supreme Court COVID-19 Vaccine Decisions

from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Supreme Court COVID-19 Vaccine Decisions Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organization

of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with the Canadian Minister of Health

Press Release: Secretary Becerra Welcomes New Deputy Chief of Staff Angela Ramirez

Press Release: IHS announces efforts to provide more opportunity for contracting with Indian-owned businesses

Press Release: Ahead of January 15th Open Enrollment Deadline, New Numbers Show 14.2 Million Americans Have Quality, Affordable Coverage – Many With Even Lower Deductibles Under the American Rescue Plan

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Releases Federal Interagency Working Group Scientific Opinions on Testing Methods for Asbestos in Talc-Containing Cosmetic Products

Press Release: FDA Approves Novel Treatment to Control Pain in Cats with Osteoarthritis, First Monoclonal Antibody Drug for Use in Any Animal Species

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.