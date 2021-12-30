This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
The President and the First Lady will remain in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The President has no public events scheduled.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President and Second Gentleman are in California through the New Year.
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Monday, December 27, 2021
The White House
- Readout of President Biden's Call with the National Governors Association (NGA) on COVID-?19 Response
- Remarks by President Biden at COVID-?19 Response Team's Regular Call With the National Governors Association
- Memorandum for the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Maximizing Assistance to Respond to COVID-?19
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Signing Statement by the President on S. 1605, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022
- Bill Signed into Law: S. 1605 (re: NDAA)
- Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Steel into the United States
- Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Aluminum into the United States
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Polish National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch and Head of the International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch (re: RUS/UKR/NATO)
- Bill Signed into Law: R. 1664 (re: Nat'l Medal of Honor Museum Foundation)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Contracts for December 27, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, December 28
- December 27: Appointment | Appointment of Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat as Special Adviser on Holocaust Issues
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Migrants Placed in Danger by Smugglers (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Two Gang Members (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Link to details on Section 201 crystalline silicon photovoltaic products public hearing on January 4, 2022
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Fairdale country club failed to pay minimum, overtime wages, violated child labor laws; recovers $21K for 43 workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $33K in back wages for five workers after investigation revealed Apex company violated federal wage laws
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Emphasizes Healthy Aging to Delay Onset of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias
