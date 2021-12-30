This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

The President and the First Lady will remain in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The President has no public events scheduled.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President and Second Gentleman are in California through the New Year.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Monday, December 27, 2021

The White House

Readout of President Biden's Call with the National Governors Association (NGA) on COVID-?19 Response

of President Biden's Call with the National Governors Association (NGA) on COVID-?19 Response Remarks by President Biden at COVID-?19 Response Team's Regular Call With the National Governors Association

by President Biden at COVID-?19 Response Team's Regular Call With the National Governors Association Memorandum for the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Maximizing Assistance to Respond to COVID-?19

for the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Maximizing Assistance to Respond to COVID-?19 Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

by President Biden Before Marine One Departure Signing Statement by the President on S. 1605, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022

Bill Signed into Law: S. 1605 (re: NDAA)

Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Steel into the United States

Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Aluminum into the United States

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Polish National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch and Head of the International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch (re: RUS/UKR/NATO)

Bill Signed into Law: R. 1664 (re: Nat'l Medal of Honor Museum Foundation)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Contracts for December 27, 2021

Department of State

December 27: Appointment | Appointment of Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat as Special Adviser on Holocaust Issues

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Migrants Placed in Danger by Smugglers (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Two Gang Members (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Fairdale country club failed to pay minimum, overtime wages, violated child labor laws; recovers $21K for 43 workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $33K in back wages for five workers after investigation revealed Apex company violated federal wage laws

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Emphasizes Healthy Aging to Delay Onset of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias

