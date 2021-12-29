This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:20 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Wilmington, Delaware, en route the White House | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE

9:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House | South Lawn

10:10 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

12:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room

1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:45 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the President in the Private Dining Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, December 17-19, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

December 19, 2021

Statementfrom Press Secretary Jen Psaki (re: Senator Manchin)

Statementby President Joe Biden on the Passing of Former Senator Johnny Isakson

December 17, 2021

Readoutof AUKUS Joint Steering Group Meetings

Transcript: Background Press Call on Broad Middle East Regional Year-End Discussion | December 17, 2021

Remarksby President Biden at South Carolina State University's 2021 Fall Commencement Ceremony

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki En Route Orangeburg, SC

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Nominations: President Biden Announces Two Key Nominees

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, HUD, and FEMA

NominationSent to the Senate

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Equity and Opportunity for Black People and Communities Across the Country

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration's Historic Investments and Support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Blog: Six Ways to Welcome Our Afghan Allies

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readoutof Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits U.S. Strategic Command

Remarksby Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at a Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Three Medal of Honor Recipients (As Delivered)

Article: Secretary of Defense Austin Spoke at Hall of Heroes Inductees' Ceremony

Article: Biden Awards Medal of Honor to Soldiers

Article: Austin Honors Three Medal of Honor Recipients

Article: Meet the 2021 USO Service Members of the Year

Contractsfor December 17, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule| Monday, December 20

Europe

December 17: Transcript| Senior Administration Official on U.S. Diplomatic Engagement Regarding Our Ongoing Commitment to Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity, and Independence

December 17: Readout| Secretary Blinken's Call with Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov

December 17: Statement| Weakened Media Freedom in Poland

Middle East

December 17: Transcript| Senior State Department Official on the JCPOA Talks in Vienna

Asia-Pacific

December 17: Statement| The Sixth U.S.-ROK Senior Economic Dialogue

Africa

December 17: Statement| Commemorating the Sudanese People's Peaceful Revolution

December 17: Statement| Imposing Sanctions on CAR Militia Leader

December 17: Statement| Reports of Mass Detentions, Killings, and Forced Expulsions in Western Tigray (Ethiopia)

Western Hemisphere

December 17: Transcript| Western Hemisphere Affairs Assistant Secretary Brian A. Nichols on the Recent International Partners Meeting on Haiti

Other Department Developments

December 17: Statement| United States Will Host the 10th Conference of the States Parties (COSP) to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in 2023

December 17: Statement| Honoring International Migrants Day

December 17: Statement| The Election of Justin Hansford to the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

National Day Statements

December 18: Statement| Qatar National Day

December 18: Statement| Niger's National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Holds Meetings on COVID-19 Vaccine Access and Delivery Efforts

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development of Canada

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with Syrian Negotiations Commission President Anas Abda and Co-chair of the Constitutional Committee Hadi al-Bahra

Press Release: USAID Prioritizing Operational Sustainability in Support of the Biden-Harris Administration's Executive Order on Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Announces Social Impact Partnership to Pay for Results Act Grants for Oklahoma

Readout: Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting on December 17, 2021

Remarksby Secretary Janet L. Yellen at the Open Session of the Meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council

Press Release: Financial Stability Oversight Council Releases 2021 Annual Report

Joint Statementon UK-U.S. Financial Regulatory Working Group

Sanctions List Updates: Central African Republic Designation

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Clinical Drug Trial Investigator with Insider Trading

Press Release: James E. Grimes Named Chief Administrative Law Judge at SEC

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Joint U.S.-EU Statementfollowing the U.S.-EU Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial

Press Release: Antitrust Division Seeks Additional Public Comments on Bank Merger Competitive Analysis

Press Release: Team Telecom Recommends FCC Grant Google and Meta Licenses for Undersea Cable

Press Release: Alcoa to Clean Up Remaining Surface Contamination at Former East St. Louis Aluminum Plant Under Federal Settlement

Press Release: Registered Sex Offender Sentenced To 50 Years in Prison for Producing and Using Facebook to Distribute Child Pornography

Press Release: Four Executives Sentenced for SBA Fraud Scheme Spanning 13 Years

Press Release: Florida Return Preparer Convicted of Tax Fraud

Statementfrom Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Regarding Settlement between U.S. Postal Service and NAACP

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Joint U.S.-EU Statementfollowing the U.S.-EU Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

Press Release: CISA Issues Emergency Directive Requiring Federal Agencies to Mitigate Apache Log4J Vulnerabilities

Press Release: CBP Releases November 2021 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Linkto press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readoutof the Fifth Meeting of the Joint Commercial Commission Between the United States and the Republic of Moldova

Joint Statementon the Fifth Meeting of the Joint Commercial Commission Between the United States and the Republic of Moldova

Department of Commerce

Blog: Shop Smart and Stay Safe This Season

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Joins Amicus Brief in John Fralish v. Bank of America

Press Release: FTC's Lois C. Greisman Earns Presidential Rank Award

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Kentucky Tornadoes Communications Status Report for December 19, 2021

Press Release: Kentucky Tornadoes Communications Status Report for December 18, 2021

Press Release: Kentucky Tornadoes Communications Status Report for December 17, 2021

Press Release: Simington Addresses Digital Progress Institute

Press Release: Four Companies Settle FCC Investigations of Compliance with 911 Rules

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Press Release: USDA, DOI, and FEMA Jointly Establish New Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission

Press Release: USDA Distributes $1.5 Billion to Strengthen School Meal Program

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Assistant Secretary Tanya Trujillo Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments in Drought Mitigation During New Mexico Visit

Press Release: Departments of the Interior, Agriculture and Homeland Security Jointly Establish New Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission

Press Release: Interior Department Releases Implementation Guidance to States on Infrastructure Law Efforts to Address Legacy Pollution

Department of Labor

Statement from the U.S. Department of Labor on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals dissolving the stay of OSHA emergency temporary standard on vaccination and testing | October 18, 2021

from the U.S. Department of Labor on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals dissolving the stay of OSHA emergency temporary standard on vaccination and testing | October 18, 2021 Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to hold public hearing on proposed rule to improve safe use of mobile, powered-haulage mining equipment

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers virtual seminar to help employers comply with the $15 per hour federal contractor worker minimum wage

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $8M to Industry Intermediaries to expand Registered Apprenticeship models in care economy, supply chain sectors

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces first Johnson & Johnson Vision training program graduates at Jacksonville Job Corps Center

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Welcomes Carole Johnson Back to HHS as New HRSA Administrator

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves New Treatment for Myasthenia Gravis

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 17, 2021

