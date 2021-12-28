President Biden signed an Executive Order to combat the escalating threat of transnational organized crime ("TOC").

In the Executive Order, the President asserted that TOC networks contribute to a variety of activities that harm the United States' national interests. These activities include undermining the rule of law and democracy, supporting corruption, advancing climate change, and harming human health. The Executive Order is a response to the continued expansion in size and influence of TOC networks both in the United States and abroad.

Under the Executive Order, the President established the United States Council on Transnational Organized Crime ("USTOC"), which is tasked with monitoring the "whole-of-government counter-TOC efforts." Members of the USTOC include the Secretaries of State, Treasury, Defense and Homeland Security, the Attorney General, and the Director of National Intelligence.

The President also directed executive departments and agencies to "enhance efforts to counter TOC". The Executive Order states that it is the "policy of the United States to" continue to:

"target, disrupt, and degrade transnational criminal organizations that pose the greatest threat to national security";

deepen collaboration and cooperation with private and international entities and organizations to combat TOC;

improve information sharing with respect to TOC; and

develop new tools, technologies, and capabilities to counter existing and emerging TOC threats and activities.

