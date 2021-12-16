This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:05 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

6:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN attend a holiday celebration for the Democratic National Committee; THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:05 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:30 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will deliver remarks and participate in a moderated conversation at the Freedman's Bank Forum | The Department of the Treasury

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Monday, December 13, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

U.S. Storm Damage

  • Remarks by President Biden After a Briefing on the Federal Response to the Severe Weather that Impacted Several U.S. States
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Illinois Disaster Declaration
  • Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Emergency Declaration

Foreign Affairs

  • Readout of President Biden's Call with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö
  • Press Release: Vice President Kamala Harris Announces New Commitments as Part of the Call to Action for the Private Sector to Deepen Investment in Central America, Now Totaling Over $1.2 Billion
  • Readout of Middle East and North Africa Coordinator McGurk's Travel to Iraq

Other Developments

  • Executive Order (E.O.) on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government
  • Remarks by President Biden at Signing of Executive Order on Government Services
  • Fact Sheet: Putting the Public First | Improving Customer Experience and Service Delivery for the American People (E.O.-related)
  • Nomination: President Biden Announces Nominee for Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency | December 14, 2021
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 13, 2021
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

  • Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Dr. Arvydas Anuaauskas
  • Remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Dr. Arvydas Anuaauskas to the Pentagon
  • Article: S., Lithuania Sign Agreement to Further Military Interoperability
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh
  • Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Water Contamination Issues on Oahu
  • Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Visits Michigan and Colorado
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
  • Article: DOD Assists in Tornado Recovery, Cleanup
  • Article: Digital Memorial Pays Tribute to Service Members Who Died
  • Press Release: Defense Department Extends Deadline to Request Adoption Reimbursement
  • Contracts for December 13, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, December 14

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 14-17, 2021.

Asia-Pacific

  • December 13: SecState Speech | A Free and Open Indo-Pacific
  • December 13: Fact Sheet | Secretary Blinken's Remarks on a Free and Open Indo-Pacific
  • December 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo
  • December 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Pandjaitan and Minister of Trade Lutfi
  • December 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi Before Their Meeting
  • December 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony
  • December 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability
  • December 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Mission Indonesia Staff
  • December 14: Fact Sheet | The United States-Malaysia Relationship

Europe/Eurasia

  • December 14: Statement | Commending the European Union's Sanctions Actions Against Wagner Group and Affiliates
  • December 13: Statement | Joint Statement between the United States and Uzbekistan Following the Inaugural Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue

Africa

  • December 13: Statement | Benin: Trial and Sentencing of Political Opponents
  • December 13: Sanctions | U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions on Wildlife Traffickers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Western Hemisphere

  • December 13: Statement | Conclusion of the Eleventh Round of the Columbia River Treaty Negotiations (Canada)

Other Developments

  • December 14: Advisory | U.S. Government Participation at Virtual UNHCR High-Level Officials Meeting
  • December 13: Statement | Afghanistan Relocation and Resettlement Update
  • December 13: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Hong Kong Democracy Activists
  • Statement by Administrator Samantha Power (re: E.O.)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield After the Vote on a UN Security Council Resolution on Climate and Security
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at the Launch of UNFPA Humanitarian Action 2022
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Debate on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors
  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the Democracy Fund's Language Access for Voters Summit
  • Press Release: Deadline Extended for Submitting Comments on Draft Policy Statement on Licensing Negotiations and Remedies for Standards-Essential Patents Subject to F/RAND Commitments
  • Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty Sexual Assault of Child in Grenada
  • Press Release: Leaders of the Lorenzana Drug Trafficking Organization Extradited on International Narcotics Trafficking Charges
  • Press Release: Fugitive Extradited from Cameroon to the United States to Serve 80 Year Prison Sentence
  • Press Release: Justice Department Obtains Settlement from Kentucky Landlords to Resolve Claims of Sexual Harassment Against Female Tenants
  • Press Release: Georgia Woman Pleads Guilty to Promoting Nationwide Tax Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: New Jersey Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Promoting Tax Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Virginia Business Owner Charged with $1.5 Million Employment Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on President Biden's Customer Experience Executive Order
  • Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Swears in Chris Magnus as CBP Commissioner
  • Press Release: Immigration Help Available to Those Affected by Natural Disasters and Other Unforeseen Circumstances
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Halt Two Human Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Multiple Passport Imposters (Texas)
  • Press Release: RGC Agents Encounter a Large Group and Witness a Car Filled With Migrants Crash In Roma, Texas (Texas)
  • Press Release: Over $236K Worth of Marijuana Seized by Border Patrol (Texas)
  • Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Seize Fake Jewelry and Scarves Worth over $3 Million (Ohio)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA Administrator Swears in Erik Hooks as Deputy Administrator
  • Link to other FEMA press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai, Ambassador Sarah Bianchi, and A/USTR Hamilton's Meeting with African Continental Free Trade Area Secretary General Wamkele Mene and African Union Ambassador Suka Mafudze [Note: readout is not yet posted to USTR's website]

Department of Commerce

  • Fact Sheet: U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED)
  • Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Announces Finalists for $1 Billion "Build Back Better Regional Challenge"

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: Phantom Debt Collectors Permanently Banned from Industry in FTC Settlement

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to Illinois to Highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Winnie Stachelberg Joins Interior Department as Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Opens $20 Million Grant Competition for Community Air Pollution Monitoring
  • Link to other daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: News Conference on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and $25 Million Federal Grant to Revitalize the Manchester Millyard

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $90K in back wages for 33 workers at Laurel, Petal auto repair shops after investigation finds violations
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $135K in back wages, damages after investigation finds Washington restaurant willfully violated overtime rules
  • Press Release: History of violations | Dollar General continues to put workers at risk; company faces $321K in penalties after recent Alabama inspection

Department of Education

  • Statement by Secretary Cardona on President Biden's Executive Order on Improving Customer Experience and Government Services for the American People
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces $182 Million in Education Innovation and Research Grants to Improve Academic Achievement for Underserved Students

