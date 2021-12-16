This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:05 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

6:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN attend a holiday celebration for the Democratic National Committee; THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:05 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:30 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will deliver remarks and participate in a moderated conversation at the Freedman's Bank Forum | The Department of the Treasury

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Monday, December 13, 2021

The White House

U.S. Storm Damage

Remarks by President Biden After a Briefing on the Federal Response to the Severe Weather that Impacted Several U.S. States

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Illinois Disaster Declaration

Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Emergency Declaration

Foreign Affairs

Readout of President Biden's Call with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö

Press Release: Vice President Kamala Harris Announces New Commitments as Part of the Call to Action for the Private Sector to Deepen Investment in Central America, Now Totaling Over $1.2 Billion

Readout of Middle East and North Africa Coordinator McGurk's Travel to Iraq

Other Developments

Executive Order (E.O.) on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of Executive Order on Government Services

Fact Sheet: Putting the Public First | Improving Customer Experience and Service Delivery for the American People (E.O.-related)

Nomination: President Biden Announces Nominee for Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency | December 14, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 13, 2021

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Dr. Arvydas Anuaauskas

Remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Dr. Arvydas Anuaauskas to the Pentagon

Article: S., Lithuania Sign Agreement to Further Military Interoperability

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Water Contamination Issues on Oahu

Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Visits Michigan and Colorado

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: DOD Assists in Tornado Recovery, Cleanup

Article: Digital Memorial Pays Tribute to Service Members Who Died

Press Release: Defense Department Extends Deadline to Request Adoption Reimbursement

Contracts for December 13, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, December 14

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 14-17, 2021.

Asia-Pacific

December 13: SecState Speech | A Free and Open Indo-Pacific

December 13: Fact Sheet | Secretary Blinken's Remarks on a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

December 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo

December 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Pandjaitan and Minister of Trade Lutfi

December 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi Before Their Meeting

December 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony

December 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability

December 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Mission Indonesia Staff

December 14: Fact Sheet | The United States-Malaysia Relationship

Europe/Eurasia

December 14: Statement | Commending the European Union's Sanctions Actions Against Wagner Group and Affiliates

December 13: Statement | Joint Statement between the United States and Uzbekistan Following the Inaugural Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue

Africa

December 13: Statement | Benin: Trial and Sentencing of Political Opponents

December 13: Sanctions | U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions on Wildlife Traffickers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Western Hemisphere

December 13: Statement | Conclusion of the Eleventh Round of the Columbia River Treaty Negotiations (Canada)

Other Developments

December 14: Advisory | U.S. Government Participation at Virtual UNHCR High-Level Officials Meeting

December 13: Statement | Afghanistan Relocation and Resettlement Update

December 13: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Hong Kong Democracy Activists

Statement by Administrator Samantha Power (re: E.O.)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield After the Vote on a UN Security Council Resolution on Climate and Security

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at the Launch of UNFPA Humanitarian Action 2022

Remarks at a UN Security Council Debate on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America

Department of Justice

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the Democracy Fund's Language Access for Voters Summit

Press Release: Deadline Extended for Submitting Comments on Draft Policy Statement on Licensing Negotiations and Remedies for Standards-Essential Patents Subject to F/RAND Commitments

Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty Sexual Assault of Child in Grenada

Press Release: Leaders of the Lorenzana Drug Trafficking Organization Extradited on International Narcotics Trafficking Charges

Press Release: Fugitive Extradited from Cameroon to the United States to Serve 80 Year Prison Sentence

Press Release: Justice Department Obtains Settlement from Kentucky Landlords to Resolve Claims of Sexual Harassment Against Female Tenants

Press Release: Georgia Woman Pleads Guilty to Promoting Nationwide Tax Fraud Scheme

Press Release: New Jersey Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Promoting Tax Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Virginia Business Owner Charged with $1.5 Million Employment Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on President Biden's Customer Experience Executive Order

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Swears in Chris Magnus as CBP Commissioner

Press Release: Immigration Help Available to Those Affected by Natural Disasters and Other Unforeseen Circumstances

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Halt Two Human Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Multiple Passport Imposters (Texas)

Press Release: RGC Agents Encounter a Large Group and Witness a Car Filled With Migrants Crash In Roma, Texas (Texas)

Press Release: Over $236K Worth of Marijuana Seized by Border Patrol (Texas)

Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Seize Fake Jewelry and Scarves Worth over $3 Million (Ohio)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Administrator Swears in Erik Hooks as Deputy Administrator

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai, Ambassador Sarah Bianchi, and A/USTR Hamilton's Meeting with African Continental Free Trade Area Secretary General Wamkele Mene and African Union Ambassador Suka Mafudze [Note: readout is not yet posted to USTR's website]

Department of Commerce

Fact Sheet: U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED)

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Announces Finalists for $1 Billion "Build Back Better Regional Challenge"

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Phantom Debt Collectors Permanently Banned from Industry in FTC Settlement

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to Illinois to Highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Winnie Stachelberg Joins Interior Department as Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Opens $20 Million Grant Competition for Community Air Pollution Monitoring

Department of Transportation

Press Release: News Conference on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and $25 Million Federal Grant to Revitalize the Manchester Millyard

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $90K in back wages for 33 workers at Laurel, Petal auto repair shops after investigation finds violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $135K in back wages, damages after investigation finds Washington restaurant willfully violated overtime rules

Press Release: History of violations | Dollar General continues to put workers at risk; company faces $321K in penalties after recent Alabama inspection

Department of Education

Statement by Secretary Cardona on President Biden's Executive Order on Improving Customer Experience and Government Services for the American People

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces $182 Million in Education Innovation and Research Grants to Improve Academic Achievement for Underserved Students

