This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT holds a secure video call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia | Situation Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will give remarks on the Maternal Health Day of Action about how the Biden-Harris Administration will reduce maternal mortality and morbidity | South Court Auditorium

11:10 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a one-on-one discussion about maternal health with Allyson Felix, five-time U.S. Olympian and the most decorated Olympic track and field athlete of all time | South Court Auditorium

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Monday, December 3-6, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

December 6

  • Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with European Allies (re: Russia/Ukraine)
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Upcoming Call with President Putin of the Russian Federation
  • Remarks by President Biden on Prescription Drug Costs
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the U.S. Government Strategy on Countering Corruption
  • Fact Sheet: U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption
  • Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting With Black Women Leaders
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 6, 2021
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate

December 5

  • Remarks by President Biden at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honorees Reception
  • Statement of President Joe Biden on the Passing of Senator Bob Dole
  • Proclamation on the Death of Robert Joseph Dole

December 4

  • Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Upcoming Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia (December 7)

December 3

  • Remarks by President Biden on the November Jobs Report
  • Fact Sheet: The National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking (NAP)
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on New National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
  • Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on G7 Collaboration and Build Back Better World
  • Readout of Senior Administration Delegation Trip to the Middle East
  • Bill Signed into Law: R. 6119 (Continuing Resolution)
  • Fact Sheet: Advancing Disability Inclusive Democracy in the United States and Globally
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 3, 2021
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
  • Press Release: August 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted
  • Appointment: President Biden Announces Alaina B. Teplitz as Assistant Secretary of State for Administration
  • Proclamation on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

December 6

  • Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Impact of a Full-Year Continuing Resolution
  • Press Release: Secretary of Defense Austin Approves More DoD Advisory Committees for Resumption of Operations
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing
  • Article: Diplomacy, Leadership Can Prevent Conflict Between Russia, Ukraine
  • Article: Indo-Pacom, Southcom Leaders Discuss Allied Security at National Forum
  • Article: Austin Concerned About U.S. Citizens' Loss of Trust, Confidence in Military
  • Article: DOD Must Act Early to Extract Much-Needed Tech From Nation's Industrial Base
  • Article: DOD's Largest Multinational Cyber Exercise Focuses on Collective Defense
  • Article: Leaders Discuss DOD's Cyber Strategy to Protect America, Partners
  • Article: By Land, Sea, Air: Green Berets Get Mission-Ready
  • Article: Many Lives Were Lost at Pearl Harbor. This Man's Just Began
  • Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Navy Ensign Herbert C. Jones
  • Contracts for December 6, 2021

December 5

  • Message from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin II on the Passing of Senator Dole
  • Article: Bob Dole, GOP Senator, Presidential Nominee and Decorated WWII Veteran, Dies at 98

December 4

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi
  • Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Reagan National Defense Forum (As Delivered)
  • Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Interview With Bret Baier, Fox News, at 2021 Reagan National Defense Forum
  • Article: Austin Tells Reagan Forum How U.S. Will Take on Challenge of China
  • Publication: Biodefense Vision Memo
  • Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri Pre-Trial Hearing
  • Contracts for December 3, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, December 7

Europe

  • December 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
  • December 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis
  • December 6: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Travel to Europe
  • December 3: Statement | Joint Statement by the Secretary of State of the United States of America and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission
  • December 3: Statement | EU-U.S.: Joint Press Release by the EEAS and Department of State on the High-Level Consultations on the Indo-Pacific
  • December 3: Statement | Political Directors Small Group Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS | Brussels, Belgium

Asia-Pacific

  • December 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with the ASEAN Committee Washington
  • December 6: Statement | On the Conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi (Burma)

Africa

  • December 6: Sanctions | Designation of Targets Linked to Corruption by Dan Gertler in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • December 6: Statement | Joint Statement on Detentions in Ethiopia
  • December 5: Statement | Attack on Civilians in Mali
  • December 3: Readout | United States and Kenya Hold Dialogue on Cyber Issues

Middle East

  • December 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malala Yousafzai Before Their Meeting
  • December 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the United Arab Emirates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
  • December 4: Statement | Joint Statement on Reports of Summary Killings and Enforced Disappearances in Afghanistan
  • December 4: Transcript | Briefing With Senior State Department Official On the Seventh Round of the JCPOA Talks (Iran)
  • December 3: Statement | ISIS Attacks in Iraq

Other Department Developments

  • December 6: Statement | Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE)
  • December 3: Statement | Release of the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
  • December 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Alessandra Galloni of the Reuters NEXT Virtual Global Conference

National Days

  • December 6: Statement | Finland National Day
  • December 3: Statement | Thailand National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

December 6

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Malala Yousafzai
  • Statement by Administrator Samantha Power On the Departure of David Marchick, Chief Operating Officer of the U.S. Development Finance Corporation
  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Summit for Democracy Event: "Community of Democracies YouthLeads"
  • Press Release: USAID Welcomes the Release of the U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption
  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Development Ministerial on COVID-19
  • Press Release: USAID Announces Initiative for Global Vaccine Access (Global VAX) to Accelerate Vaccine Access and Delivery Assistance Around the World

December 5

  • Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Participation at The Summit for Democracy:
  • December 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST - Youth Assembly for the Summit for Democracy (Partner-sponsored event hosted by the Community of Democracies YouthLeads Network). Details (link is external).
  • December 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST - All Hands on Deck: Innovating Together to Combat Transnational Corruption (Pre-Summit Host-Sponsored Virtual Event hosted by USAID). Register here (link is external).
  • December 10, 2021 at 6:20 a.m. EST - Expanding Civic Space: Empowering Human Rights Defenders and Independent Media Within and Across Borders (Main Summit Session). Watch live.
  • December 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EST - Countering Digital Authoritarianism and Affirming Democratic Values (Main Summit Session). Watch live.

December 3

  • Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Hosts Summit for Democracy Event | "All Hands on Deck: Innovating Together to Combat Transnational Corruption"
  • Press Release: Release of the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
  • Press Release: Commemorating International Day of Persons with Disabilities

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

December 6

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Protection of Education in Conflict
  • Explanation of Position for the Third Committee Return of Cultural Property Resolution

December 3

  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the International Day for Peoples with Disabilities
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Addressing Challenges of Children without Parental Care in Conflict Situations
  • Media Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Head U.S. Delegation to Virtual UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Hosted by the Republic of Korea (Dec. 7-8)

Department of the Treasury

December 6

  • Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Anti-Corruption at the Brookings Institution
  • Sanctions: Treasury Targets Corruption Linked to Dan Gertler in the Democratic Republic of Congo

December 3

  • Press Release: U.S. Treasury Supports National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
  • Press Release: Treasury Releases Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the United States
  • Sanctions: Treasury Expands Sanctions Against Belarusian Regime with Partners and Allies

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Dialysis Provider and Three Former Senior Executives with Revenue Manipulation Scheme | December 6
  • Press Release: Ernesto A. Lanza Named Acting Director of SEC Office of Municipal Securities | December 3

Department of Justice

December 6, 2021

  • Press Release: Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plans
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plan
  • Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks Announcing Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plan
  • Press Release: Pipeline Company Sentenced for Largest-Ever Inland Oil Spill
  • Press Release: Public Comments Welcome on Draft Policy Statement on Licensing Negotiations and Remedies for Standards-Essential Patents Subject to F/RAND Commitments
  • Press Release: Federal Officials Close Cold Case Re-Investigation of Murder of Emmett Till
  • Press Release: Two Peruvian Nationals Plead Guilty to Defrauding Thousands of Spanish-Speaking U.S. Immigrants
  • Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Housing Discrimination Lawsuit Against the Town of Wolcott, Connecticut

December 3, 2021

  • Press Release: Justice Department Launches Investigation of the Mount Vernon Police Department
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Announces a Pattern or Practice Investigation of the City of Mount Vernon, New York, and the Mount Vernon Police Department
  • Press Release: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and UK Competition and Markets Authority Issue Joint Statement Following the G7 Competition Enforcers Summit
  • Press Release: Justice Department Anti-Trafficking Efforts Highlighted in 2021 National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
  • Press Release: U.S. Law Enforcement Targets Fraud Facilitators, Doubling Last Year's Enforcement
  • Press Release: Federal Jury Convicts Pharmacy Owner for Role in $174 Million Telemedicine Pharmacy Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Woman Who Laundered Over $2 Million for International 'Child Modeling' Websites Sentenced to More Than Five Years in Federal Prison
  • Press Release: California Man Sentenced to More Than Six Years in Prison for Federal Hate Crime Conviction

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: Update from Deputy Secretary John Tien on Vaccination EO Compliance
  • Press Release: DHS Highlights Efforts to Address Human Trafficking
  • Press Release: Large Numbers of Migrants Encountered in Brownsville, Texas
  • Press Release: Migrant Convicted of Murder Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Find Missing Child (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP facial biometric technology detects impostor entering the U.S. in Blaine (Washington state)
  • Press Release: Agents Arrest a U.S. Citizen Attempting to Smuggle Meth (California)
  • Press Release: Nightly CBP Officers in Louisville Intercept Dangerous Shipments (Kentucky)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to FEMA press releases.

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of December 6, 2021 - December 10, 2021
  • Press Release: USTR Commits to Implementing the U.S. Government's National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking | December 3

Department of Commerce

  • Readout: Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo holds introductory call with the Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-hua Wang | December 6

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Files Amicus Brief in Patel, v. 7-Eleven, Inc. | December 6
  • Press Release: Expected Federal Trade Commission Opposition to Transaction Leads Great Outdoors Group, LLC and Rival Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. to Abandon Plans for Proposed Merger | December 3
  • Joint Statement from FTC, DOJ Antitrust Division, and UK Competition and Markets Authority Leadership Following the G7 Competition Enforcers Summit | December 3

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Reaches Settlement with Sorenson and CaptionCall | December 3

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

  • Statement regarding David Marchick's Service as the Chief Operating Officer of DFC

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

December 6

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Additions and Promotions
  • Press Release: USDA Establishes Food Purchase Program to Transform the Food System, Build Back Better via Local Food Purchase

December 3

  • Press Release: USDA Invests $633 Million in Climate-Smart and Resilient Infrastructure for People in Rural Communities

Department of Energy (DOE)

December 6

  • Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled Across Northeast Highlighting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
  • Press Release: DOE Seeks Information on Deployment-Ready Carbon Reduction and Removal Technologies

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland and OPM Director Ahuja Highlight Importance of Charitable Giving During Environmental Clean-up Event | December 6

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Link:  Other Daily EPA Press Releases
  • Press Release: EPA Awards Inter Tribal Council of Arizona $1,581,000 to Protect Children from Lead in Drinking Water

Department of Transportation

December 6

  • Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Remarks on the International Maritime Organization Assembly
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Invites the Public to Comment on the FY 2022-2026 DOT Strategic Framework

December 3

  • Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary?Buttigieg?to Visit Central?Virginia to Highlight the Benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Department of Labor

December 6

  • Press Release: Federal court sentences Louisville pharmacist to prison, orders $188K in restitution after U.S. Department of Labor finds healthcare fraud
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.6M to state of Texas to provide employment, training services for dislocated military members, spouses
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor extends deadline for nominations to serve on Federal Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health

December 3

  • Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the November Jobs Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K in funding for employment, training services to combat Washington state's opioid crisis
  • Press Release: Queens contractor failed to provide lifesaving fall protection, training to employees at Brooklyn worksite, U.S. Department of Labor finds

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Wisconsin's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $514 Million To State | December 6
  • Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Confirmation of Sandra Bruce as the Department's Inspector General | December 3

Health & Human Services (HHS)

December 3

  • Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Release of Department's Division-Level COVID-19 Vaccination Data
  • Press Release: HHS Strengthens Prevention of Human Trafficking and Support for Survivors in National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
  • Press Release: New HHS Study Shows 63-Fold Increase in Medicare Telehealth Utilization During the Pandemic

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Expands Authorization of Two Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment and Post-Exposure Prevention of COVID-19 to Younger Pediatric Patients, Including Newborns | December 3

