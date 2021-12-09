This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT holds a secure video call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia | Situation Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will give remarks on the Maternal Health Day of Action about how the Biden-Harris Administration will reduce maternal mortality and morbidity | South Court Auditorium
11:10 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a one-on-one discussion about maternal health with Allyson Felix, five-time U.S. Olympian and the most decorated Olympic track and field athlete of all time | South Court Auditorium
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Friday-Monday, December 3-6, 2021
The White House
December 6
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with European Allies (re: Russia/Ukraine)
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Upcoming Call with President Putin of the Russian Federation
- Remarks by President Biden on Prescription Drug Costs
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the U.S. Government Strategy on Countering Corruption
- Fact Sheet: U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption
- Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting With Black Women Leaders
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 6, 2021
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
December 5
- Remarks by President Biden at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honorees Reception
- Statement of President Joe Biden on the Passing of Senator Bob Dole
- Proclamation on the Death of Robert Joseph Dole
December 4
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Upcoming Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia (December 7)
December 3
- Remarks by President Biden on the November Jobs Report
- Fact Sheet: The National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking (NAP)
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on New National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
- Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on G7 Collaboration and Build Back Better World
- Readout of Senior Administration Delegation Trip to the Middle East
- Bill Signed into Law: R. 6119 (Continuing Resolution)
- Fact Sheet: Advancing Disability Inclusive Democracy in the United States and Globally
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 3, 2021
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Press Release: August 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted
- Appointment: President Biden Announces Alaina B. Teplitz as Assistant Secretary of State for Administration
- Proclamation on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
December 6
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Impact of a Full-Year Continuing Resolution
- Press Release: Secretary of Defense Austin Approves More DoD Advisory Committees for Resumption of Operations
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing
- Article: Diplomacy, Leadership Can Prevent Conflict Between Russia, Ukraine
- Article: Indo-Pacom, Southcom Leaders Discuss Allied Security at National Forum
- Article: Austin Concerned About U.S. Citizens' Loss of Trust, Confidence in Military
- Article: DOD Must Act Early to Extract Much-Needed Tech From Nation's Industrial Base
- Article: DOD's Largest Multinational Cyber Exercise Focuses on Collective Defense
- Article: Leaders Discuss DOD's Cyber Strategy to Protect America, Partners
- Article: By Land, Sea, Air: Green Berets Get Mission-Ready
- Article: Many Lives Were Lost at Pearl Harbor. This Man's Just Began
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Navy Ensign Herbert C. Jones
- Contracts for December 6, 2021
December 5
- Message from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin II on the Passing of Senator Dole
- Article: Bob Dole, GOP Senator, Presidential Nominee and Decorated WWII Veteran, Dies at 98
December 4
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Reagan National Defense Forum (As Delivered)
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Interview With Bret Baier, Fox News, at 2021 Reagan National Defense Forum
- Article: Austin Tells Reagan Forum How U.S. Will Take on Challenge of China
- Publication: Biodefense Vision Memo
- Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri Pre-Trial Hearing
- Contracts for December 3, 2021
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Tuesday, December 7
Europe
- December 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
- December 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis
- December 6: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Travel to Europe
- December 3: Statement | Joint Statement by the Secretary of State of the United States of America and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission
- December 3: Statement | EU-U.S.: Joint Press Release by the EEAS and Department of State on the High-Level Consultations on the Indo-Pacific
- December 3: Statement | Political Directors Small Group Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS | Brussels, Belgium
Asia-Pacific
- December 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with the ASEAN Committee Washington
- December 6: Statement | On the Conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi (Burma)
Africa
- December 6: Sanctions | Designation of Targets Linked to Corruption by Dan Gertler in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- December 6: Statement | Joint Statement on Detentions in Ethiopia
- December 5: Statement | Attack on Civilians in Mali
- December 3: Readout | United States and Kenya Hold Dialogue on Cyber Issues
Middle East
- December 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malala Yousafzai Before Their Meeting
- December 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the United Arab Emirates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
- December 4: Statement | Joint Statement on Reports of Summary Killings and Enforced Disappearances in Afghanistan
- December 4: Transcript | Briefing With Senior State Department Official On the Seventh Round of the JCPOA Talks (Iran)
- December 3: Statement | ISIS Attacks in Iraq
Other Department Developments
- December 6: Statement | Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE)
- December 3: Statement | Release of the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
- December 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Alessandra Galloni of the Reuters NEXT Virtual Global Conference
National Days
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
December 6
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Malala Yousafzai
- Statement by Administrator Samantha Power On the Departure of David Marchick, Chief Operating Officer of the U.S. Development Finance Corporation
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Summit for Democracy Event: "Community of Democracies YouthLeads"
- Press Release: USAID Welcomes the Release of the U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Development Ministerial on COVID-19
- Press Release: USAID Announces Initiative for Global Vaccine Access (Global VAX) to Accelerate Vaccine Access and Delivery Assistance Around the World
December 5
- Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Participation at The Summit for Democracy:
- December 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST - Youth Assembly for the Summit for Democracy (Partner-sponsored event hosted by the Community of Democracies YouthLeads Network). Details (link is external).
- December 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST - All Hands on Deck: Innovating Together to Combat Transnational Corruption (Pre-Summit Host-Sponsored Virtual Event hosted by USAID). Register here (link is external).
- December 10, 2021 at 6:20 a.m. EST - Expanding Civic Space: Empowering Human Rights Defenders and Independent Media Within and Across Borders (Main Summit Session). Watch live.
- December 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EST - Countering Digital Authoritarianism and Affirming Democratic Values (Main Summit Session). Watch live.
December 3
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Hosts Summit for Democracy Event | "All Hands on Deck: Innovating Together to Combat Transnational Corruption"
- Press Release: Release of the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
- Press Release: Commemorating International Day of Persons with Disabilities
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
December 6
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Protection of Education in Conflict
- Explanation of Position for the Third Committee Return of Cultural Property Resolution
December 3
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the International Day for Peoples with Disabilities
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Addressing Challenges of Children without Parental Care in Conflict Situations
- Media Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Head U.S. Delegation to Virtual UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Hosted by the Republic of Korea (Dec. 7-8)
Department of the Treasury
December 6
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Anti-Corruption at the Brookings Institution
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Corruption Linked to Dan Gertler in the Democratic Republic of Congo
December 3
- Press Release: U.S. Treasury Supports National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
- Press Release: Treasury Releases Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the United States
- Sanctions: Treasury Expands Sanctions Against Belarusian Regime with Partners and Allies
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Dialysis Provider and Three Former Senior Executives with Revenue Manipulation Scheme | December 6
- Press Release: Ernesto A. Lanza Named Acting Director of SEC Office of Municipal Securities | December 3
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
December 6, 2021
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plans
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plan
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks Announcing Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plan
- Press Release: Pipeline Company Sentenced for Largest-Ever Inland Oil Spill
- Press Release: Public Comments Welcome on Draft Policy Statement on Licensing Negotiations and Remedies for Standards-Essential Patents Subject to F/RAND Commitments
- Press Release: Federal Officials Close Cold Case Re-Investigation of Murder of Emmett Till
- Press Release: Two Peruvian Nationals Plead Guilty to Defrauding Thousands of Spanish-Speaking U.S. Immigrants
- Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Housing Discrimination Lawsuit Against the Town of Wolcott, Connecticut
December 3, 2021
- Press Release: Justice Department Launches Investigation of the Mount Vernon Police Department
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Announces a Pattern or Practice Investigation of the City of Mount Vernon, New York, and the Mount Vernon Police Department
- Press Release: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and UK Competition and Markets Authority Issue Joint Statement Following the G7 Competition Enforcers Summit
- Press Release: Justice Department Anti-Trafficking Efforts Highlighted in 2021 National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
- Press Release: U.S. Law Enforcement Targets Fraud Facilitators, Doubling Last Year's Enforcement
- Press Release: Federal Jury Convicts Pharmacy Owner for Role in $174 Million Telemedicine Pharmacy Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Woman Who Laundered Over $2 Million for International 'Child Modeling' Websites Sentenced to More Than Five Years in Federal Prison
- Press Release: California Man Sentenced to More Than Six Years in Prison for Federal Hate Crime Conviction
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Update from Deputy Secretary John Tien on Vaccination EO Compliance
- Press Release: DHS Highlights Efforts to Address Human Trafficking
- Press Release: Large Numbers of Migrants Encountered in Brownsville, Texas
- Press Release: Migrant Convicted of Murder Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Find Missing Child (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP facial biometric technology detects impostor entering the U.S. in Blaine (Washington state)
- Press Release: Agents Arrest a U.S. Citizen Attempting to Smuggle Meth (California)
- Press Release: Nightly CBP Officers in Louisville Intercept Dangerous Shipments (Kentucky)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to FEMA press releases.
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of December 6, 2021 - December 10, 2021
- Press Release: USTR Commits to Implementing the U.S. Government's National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking | December 3
Department of Commerce
- Readout: Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo holds introductory call with the Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-hua Wang | December 6
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Files Amicus Brief in Patel, v. 7-Eleven, Inc. | December 6
- Press Release: Expected Federal Trade Commission Opposition to Transaction Leads Great Outdoors Group, LLC and Rival Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. to Abandon Plans for Proposed Merger | December 3
- Joint Statement from FTC, DOJ Antitrust Division, and UK Competition and Markets Authority Leadership Following the G7 Competition Enforcers Summit | December 3
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Reaches Settlement with Sorenson and CaptionCall | December 3
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Statement regarding David Marchick's Service as the Chief Operating Officer of DFC
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
December 6
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Additions and Promotions
- Press Release: USDA Establishes Food Purchase Program to Transform the Food System, Build Back Better via Local Food Purchase
December 3
- Press Release: USDA Invests $633 Million in Climate-Smart and Resilient Infrastructure for People in Rural Communities
Department of Energy (DOE)
December 6
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled Across Northeast Highlighting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
- Press Release: DOE Seeks Information on Deployment-Ready Carbon Reduction and Removal Technologies
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland and OPM Director Ahuja Highlight Importance of Charitable Giving During Environmental Clean-up Event | December 6
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: EPA Awards Inter Tribal Council of Arizona $1,581,000 to Protect Children from Lead in Drinking Water
Department of Transportation
December 6
- Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Remarks on the International Maritime Organization Assembly
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Invites the Public to Comment on the FY 2022-2026 DOT Strategic Framework
December 3
- Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary?Buttigieg?to Visit Central?Virginia to Highlight the Benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Department of Labor
December 6
- Press Release: Federal court sentences Louisville pharmacist to prison, orders $188K in restitution after U.S. Department of Labor finds healthcare fraud
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.6M to state of Texas to provide employment, training services for dislocated military members, spouses
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor extends deadline for nominations to serve on Federal Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health
December 3
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the November Jobs Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K in funding for employment, training services to combat Washington state's opioid crisis
- Press Release: Queens contractor failed to provide lifesaving fall protection, training to employees at Brooklyn worksite, U.S. Department of Labor finds
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Wisconsin's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $514 Million To State | December 6
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Confirmation of Sandra Bruce as the Department's Inspector General | December 3
Health & Human Services (HHS)
December 3
- Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Release of Department's Division-Level COVID-19 Vaccination Data
- Press Release: HHS Strengthens Prevention of Human Trafficking and Support for Survivors in National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking
- Press Release: New HHS Study Shows 63-Fold Increase in Medicare Telehealth Utilization During the Pandemic
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Expands Authorization of Two Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment and Post-Exposure Prevention of COVID-19 to Younger Pediatric Patients, Including Newborns | December 3
