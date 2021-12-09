This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT holds a secure video call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia | Situation Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will give remarks on the Maternal Health Day of Action about how the Biden-Harris Administration will reduce maternal mortality and morbidity | South Court Auditorium

11:10 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a one-on-one discussion about maternal health with Allyson Felix, five-time U.S. Olympian and the most decorated Olympic track and field athlete of all time | South Court Auditorium

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Monday, December 3-6, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

December 6

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with European Allies (re: Russia/Ukraine)

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Upcoming Call with President Putin of the Russian Federation

Remarks by President Biden on Prescription Drug Costs

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the U.S. Government Strategy on Countering Corruption

Fact Sheet: U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting With Black Women Leaders

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 6, 2021

Nominations Sent to the Senate

December 5

Remarks by President Biden at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Statement of President Joe Biden on the Passing of Senator Bob Dole

Proclamation on the Death of Robert Joseph Dole

December 4

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Upcoming Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia (December 7)

December 3

Remarks by President Biden on the November Jobs Report

Fact Sheet: The National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking (NAP)

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on New National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on G7 Collaboration and Build Back Better World

Readout of Senior Administration Delegation Trip to the Middle East

Bill Signed into Law: R. 6119 (Continuing Resolution)

Fact Sheet: Advancing Disability Inclusive Democracy in the United States and Globally

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 3, 2021

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Appointment: President Biden Announces Alaina B. Teplitz as Assistant Secretary of State for Administration

Proclamation on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

December 6

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Impact of a Full-Year Continuing Resolution

Press Release: Secretary of Defense Austin Approves More DoD Advisory Committees for Resumption of Operations

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing

Article: Diplomacy, Leadership Can Prevent Conflict Between Russia, Ukraine

Article: Indo-Pacom, Southcom Leaders Discuss Allied Security at National Forum

Article: Austin Concerned About U.S. Citizens' Loss of Trust, Confidence in Military

Article: DOD Must Act Early to Extract Much-Needed Tech From Nation's Industrial Base

Article: DOD's Largest Multinational Cyber Exercise Focuses on Collective Defense

Article: Leaders Discuss DOD's Cyber Strategy to Protect America, Partners

Article: By Land, Sea, Air: Green Berets Get Mission-Ready

Article: Many Lives Were Lost at Pearl Harbor. This Man's Just Began

Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Navy Ensign Herbert C. Jones

Contracts for December 6, 2021

December 5

Message from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin II on the Passing of Senator Dole

Article: Bob Dole, GOP Senator, Presidential Nominee and Decorated WWII Veteran, Dies at 98

December 4

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Reagan National Defense Forum (As Delivered)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Interview With Bret Baier, Fox News, at 2021 Reagan National Defense Forum

Article: Austin Tells Reagan Forum How U.S. Will Take on Challenge of China

Publication: Biodefense Vision Memo

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri Pre-Trial Hearing

Contracts for December 3, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, December 7

Europe

December 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

December 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

December 6: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Travel to Europe

December 3: Statement | Joint Statement by the Secretary of State of the United States of America and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission

December 3: Statement | EU-U.S.: Joint Press Release by the EEAS and Department of State on the High-Level Consultations on the Indo-Pacific

December 3: Statement | Political Directors Small Group Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS | Brussels, Belgium

Asia-Pacific

December 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with the ASEAN Committee Washington

December 6: Statement | On the Conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi (Burma)

Africa

December 6: Sanctions | Designation of Targets Linked to Corruption by Dan Gertler in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

December 6: Statement | Joint Statement on Detentions in Ethiopia

December 5: Statement | Attack on Civilians in Mali

December 3: Readout | United States and Kenya Hold Dialogue on Cyber Issues

Middle East

December 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malala Yousafzai Before Their Meeting

December 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the United Arab Emirates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

December 4: Statement | Joint Statement on Reports of Summary Killings and Enforced Disappearances in Afghanistan

December 4: Transcript | Briefing With Senior State Department Official On the Seventh Round of the JCPOA Talks (Iran)

December 3: Statement | ISIS Attacks in Iraq

Other Department Developments

December 6: Statement | Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE)

December 3: Statement | Release of the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking

December 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Alessandra Galloni of the Reuters NEXT Virtual Global Conference

National Days

December 6: Statement | Finland National Day

December 3: Statement | Thailand National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

December 6

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Malala Yousafzai

Statement by Administrator Samantha Power On the Departure of David Marchick, Chief Operating Officer of the U.S. Development Finance Corporation

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Summit for Democracy Event: "Community of Democracies YouthLeads"

Press Release: USAID Welcomes the Release of the U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption

Remarks : Administrator Samantha Power at the Development Ministerial on COVID-19

Remarks : Administrator Samantha Power at the Development Ministerial on COVID-19

December 5

Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Participation at The Summit for Democracy:

December 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST - Youth Assembly for the Summit for Democracy (Partner-sponsored event hosted by the Community of Democracies YouthLeads Network). Details (link is external).

December 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST - All Hands on Deck: Innovating Together to Combat Transnational Corruption (Pre-Summit Host-Sponsored Virtual Event hosted by USAID). Register here (link is external).

December 10, 2021 at 6:20 a.m. EST - Expanding Civic Space: Empowering Human Rights Defenders and Independent Media Within and Across Borders (Main Summit Session). Watch live.

December 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EST - Countering Digital Authoritarianism and Affirming Democratic Values (Main Summit Session). Watch live.

December 3

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Hosts Summit for Democracy Event | "All Hands on Deck: Innovating Together to Combat Transnational Corruption"

Press Release: Release of the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking

Press Release: Commemorating International Day of Persons with Disabilities

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

December 6

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Protection of Education in Conflict

Explanation of Position for the Third Committee Return of Cultural Property Resolution

December 3

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the International Day for Peoples with Disabilities

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Addressing Challenges of Children without Parental Care in Conflict Situations

Media Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Head U.S. Delegation to Virtual UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Hosted by the Republic of Korea (Dec. 7-8)

Department of the Treasury

December 6

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Anti-Corruption at the Brookings Institution

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Corruption Linked to Dan Gertler in the Democratic Republic of Congo

December 3

Press Release: U.S. Treasury Supports National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking

Press Release: Treasury Releases Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the United States

Sanctions: Treasury Expands Sanctions Against Belarusian Regime with Partners and Allies

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Dialysis Provider and Three Former Senior Executives with Revenue Manipulation Scheme | December 6

Press Release: Ernesto A. Lanza Named Acting Director of SEC Office of Municipal Securities | December 3

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

December 6, 2021

Press Release: Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plans

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plan

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks Announcing Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plan

Press Release: Pipeline Company Sentenced for Largest-Ever Inland Oil Spill

Press Release: Public Comments Welcome on Draft Policy Statement on Licensing Negotiations and Remedies for Standards-Essential Patents Subject to F/RAND Commitments

Press Release: Federal Officials Close Cold Case Re-Investigation of Murder of Emmett Till

Press Release: Two Peruvian Nationals Plead Guilty to Defrauding Thousands of Spanish-Speaking U.S. Immigrants

Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Housing Discrimination Lawsuit Against the Town of Wolcott, Connecticut

December 3, 2021

Press Release: Justice Department Launches Investigation of the Mount Vernon Police Department

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Announces a Pattern or Practice Investigation of the City of Mount Vernon, New York, and the Mount Vernon Police Department

Press Release: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and UK Competition and Markets Authority Issue Joint Statement Following the G7 Competition Enforcers Summit

Press Release: Justice Department Anti-Trafficking Efforts Highlighted in 2021 National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking

Press Release: U.S. Law Enforcement Targets Fraud Facilitators, Doubling Last Year's Enforcement

Press Release: Federal Jury Convicts Pharmacy Owner for Role in $174 Million Telemedicine Pharmacy Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Woman Who Laundered Over $2 Million for International 'Child Modeling' Websites Sentenced to More Than Five Years in Federal Prison

Press Release: California Man Sentenced to More Than Six Years in Prison for Federal Hate Crime Conviction

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release : Update from Deputy Secretary John Tien on Vaccination EO Compliance

Press Release: DHS Highlights Efforts to Address Human Trafficking

Press Release: Large Numbers of Migrants Encountered in Brownsville, Texas

Press Release: Migrant Convicted of Murder Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Find Missing Child (Texas)

Press Release: CBP facial biometric technology detects impostor entering the U.S. in Blaine (Washington state)

Press Release: Agents Arrest a U.S. Citizen Attempting to Smuggle Meth (California)

Press Release: Nightly CBP Officers in Louisville Intercept Dangerous Shipments (Kentucky)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of December 6, 2021 - December 10, 2021

Press Release: USTR Commits to Implementing the U.S. Government's National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking | December 3

Department of Commerce

Readout: Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo holds introductory call with the Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-hua Wang | December 6

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Files Amicus Brief in Patel, v. 7-Eleven, Inc. | December 6

Press Release: Expected Federal Trade Commission Opposition to Transaction Leads Great Outdoors Group, LLC and Rival Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. to Abandon Plans for Proposed Merger | December 3

Joint Statement from FTC, DOJ Antitrust Division, and UK Competition and Markets Authority Leadership Following the G7 Competition Enforcers Summit | December 3

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Reaches Settlement with Sorenson and CaptionCall | December 3

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Statement regarding David Marchick's Service as the Chief Operating Officer of DFC

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

December 6

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Additions and Promotions

Press Release: USDA Establishes Food Purchase Program to Transform the Food System, Build Back Better via Local Food Purchase

December 3

Press Release: USDA Invests $633 Million in Climate-Smart and Resilient Infrastructure for People in Rural Communities

Department of Energy (DOE)

December 6

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled Across Northeast Highlighting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Press Release: DOE Seeks Information on Deployment-Ready Carbon Reduction and Removal Technologies

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland and OPM Director Ahuja Highlight Importance of Charitable Giving During Environmental Clean-up Event | December 6

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Awards Inter Tribal Council of Arizona $1,581,000 to Protect Children from Lead in Drinking Water

Department of Transportation

December 6

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Remarks on the International Maritime Organization Assembly

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Invites the Public to Comment on the FY 2022-2026 DOT Strategic Framework

December 3

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary?Buttigieg?to Visit Central?Virginia to Highlight the Benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Department of Labor

December 6

Press Release: Federal court sentences Louisville pharmacist to prison, orders $188K in restitution after U.S. Department of Labor finds healthcare fraud

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.6M to state of Texas to provide employment, training services for dislocated military members, spouses

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor extends deadline for nominations to serve on Federal Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health

December 3

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the November Jobs Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K in funding for employment, training services to combat Washington state's opioid crisis

Press Release: Queens contractor failed to provide lifesaving fall protection, training to employees at Brooklyn worksite, U.S. Department of Labor finds

Department of Education

Press Release : U.S. Department of Education Approves Wisconsin's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $514 Million To State | December 6

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Confirmation of Sandra Bruce as the Department's Inspector General | December 3

Health & Human Services (HHS)

December 3

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Release of Department's Division-Level COVID-19 Vaccination Data

Press Release: HHS Strengthens Prevention of Human Trafficking and Support for Survivors in National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking

Press Release: New HHS Study Shows 63-Fold Increase in Medicare Telehealth Utilization During the Pandemic

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Expands Authorization of Two Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment and Post-Exposure Prevention of COVID-19 to Younger Pediatric Patients, Including Newborns | December 3

