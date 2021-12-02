POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

10:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs into law S. 796, "Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021," S. 894, "Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021," S. 1031 and S.1095; THE VICE PRESIDENT and the Secretary of Veterans Affairs also attend | South Court Auditorium

11:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:50 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Rosemount, Minnesota

2:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota (1:25 p.m. Local) | 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis-St. Paul

International Airport

3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver for the American people, create good-paying union jobs, and lower prices by improving the infrastructure for our supply chains (2:30 p.m. Local)

Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount, Minnesota

3:50 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT visits Dakota County Technical College, which has programs to train the next generation of workers to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount, Minnesota

5:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota en route Joint Base Andrews (4:45 PM Local)

7:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

8:05 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a virtual rally with advocacy organizations to celebrate the historic House passage of the Build Back Better Act and to call for its swift passage in the Senate

10:45 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT attends as THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs into law several bills | South Court Auditorium

11:35 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT ceremonially swears in Jonathan Eric Kaplan as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Singapore | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

11:50 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT ceremonially swears in David L. Cohen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Canada | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House

1:30 p.m. EST - Press Secretary Jen Psaki will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Monday, November 26-29, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden during Meeting with CEOs of Companies to Discuss the Holiday Shopping Season and His Administration's Work to Move Goods to Shelves

Readout: President Biden Hosts Roundtable with Leading Retailers About Holiday Shopping, Stocked Shelves and Overcoming Supply Chain Challenges

Remarks by President Biden Providing an Update on the Omicron Variant

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, November 29, 2021

November 28

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with COVID-19 Response Team on the Omicron Variant

Statement by President Joe Biden on Hanukkah

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Omicron COVID- 19 Variant

Proclamation on Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting Coronavirus Disease 2019 (re: Omicron and travel restrictions)

Remarks by President Biden in Press Gaggle

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak of Ukraine

by President Biden in Press Gaggle Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak of Ukraine

Department of Defense (DOD)

November 29

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Dr. Mara Karlin, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Hold a Press Briefing

Article: Austin Orders Review of 2019 Baghuz Airstrikes, Which Killed Syrian Civilians

Press Release: DoD Concludes 2021 Global Posture Review

Article: Biden Approves Global Posture Review Recommendations

Article: Joint Training | Safety at Sea

Article: Mission Partner Environment Cuts Decision Making, Kill Chain

Article: DOD's Chief Data Officer Encourages Students to Pursue STEM Careers

Contracts for November 29, 2021

November 28

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Staff Sgt. Robert Pruden

November 26

Contracts for November 26, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, November 30 Europe

November 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Austrian Foreign Minister Linhart

November 29: Fact Sheet | The Ironclad U.S. Commitment to NATO

November 29: Fact Sheet | The United States and Latvia: A Strong Alliance

November 26: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Latvia and Sweden

November 26: Transcript | Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Latvia and Sweden

Department of Labor

November 29

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Florida logistics solutions provider shortchanged wages of 31 yard hostlers at Texas distribution center

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites two Rhode Island contractors for exposing workers to cave-in hazards at Warwick sewer line excavation

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Secretary Becerra Delivers Remarks to the World Health Assembly Special Session | November 29, 2021

Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with South African Minister of Health | November 28, 2021

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves New Imaging Drug to Help Identify Ovarian Cancer Lesions | November 29, 2021

