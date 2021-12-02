POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
10:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs into law S. 796, "Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021," S. 894, "Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021," S. 1031 and S.1095; THE VICE PRESIDENT and the Secretary of Veterans Affairs also attend | South Court Auditorium
11:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
11:50 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Rosemount, Minnesota
2:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota (1:25 p.m. Local) | 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis-St. Paul
International Airport
3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver for the American people, create good-paying union jobs, and lower prices by improving the infrastructure for our supply chains (2:30 p.m. Local)
Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount, Minnesota
3:50 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT visits Dakota County Technical College, which has programs to train the next generation of workers to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount, Minnesota
5:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota en route Joint Base Andrews (4:45 PM Local)
7:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
8:05 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a virtual rally with advocacy organizations to celebrate the historic House passage of the Build Back Better Act and to call for its swift passage in the Senate
10:45 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT attends as THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs into law several bills | South Court Auditorium
11:35 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT ceremonially swears in Jonathan Eric Kaplan as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Singapore | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.
11:50 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT ceremonially swears in David L. Cohen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Canada | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House
1:30 p.m. EST - Press Secretary Jen Psaki will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota
Recap of Friday-Monday, November 26-29, 2021
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden during Meeting with CEOs of Companies to Discuss the Holiday Shopping Season and His Administration's Work to Move Goods to Shelves
- Readout: President Biden Hosts Roundtable with Leading Retailers About Holiday Shopping, Stocked Shelves and Overcoming Supply Chain Challenges
- Remarks by President Biden Providing an Update on the Omicron Variant
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, November 29, 2021
November 28
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with COVID-19 Response Team on the Omicron Variant
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Hanukkah November 26
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Omicron COVID- 19 Variant
- Proclamation on Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting Coronavirus Disease 2019 (re: Omicron and travel restrictions)
- Remarks by President Biden in Press Gaggle
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak of Ukraine
Department of Defense (DOD)
November 29
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Dr. Mara Karlin, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Hold a Press Briefing
- Article: Austin Orders Review of 2019 Baghuz Airstrikes, Which Killed Syrian Civilians
- Press Release: DoD Concludes 2021 Global Posture Review
- Article: Biden Approves Global Posture Review Recommendations
- Article: Joint Training | Safety at Sea
- Article: Mission Partner Environment Cuts Decision Making, Kill Chain
- Article: DOD's Chief Data Officer Encourages Students to Pursue STEM Careers
- Contracts for November 29, 2021
November 28
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Staff Sgt. Robert Pruden
November 26
- Contracts for November 26, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, November 30 Europe
- November 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Austrian Foreign Minister Linhart
- November 29: Fact Sheet | The Ironclad U.S. Commitment to NATO
- November 29: Fact Sheet | The United States and Latvia: A Strong Alliance
- November 26: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Latvia and Sweden
- November 26: Transcript | Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Latvia and Sweden
Department of Labor
November 29
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Florida logistics solutions provider shortchanged wages of 31 yard hostlers at Texas distribution center
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites two Rhode Island contractors for exposing workers to cave-in hazards at Warwick sewer line excavation
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Secretary Becerra Delivers Remarks to the World Health Assembly Special Session | November 29, 2021
- Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with South African Minister of Health | November 28, 2021
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Approves New Imaging Drug to Help Identify Ovarian Cancer Lesions | November 29, 2021
