POTUS' Schedule

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

10:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs into law S. 796, "Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021," S. 894, "Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021," S. 1031 and S.1095; THE VICE PRESIDENT and the Secretary of Veterans Affairs also attend | South Court Auditorium

11:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:50 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Rosemount, Minnesota

2:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota (1:25 p.m. Local) | 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis-St. Paul

International Airport

3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver for the American people, create good-paying union jobs, and lower prices by improving the infrastructure for our supply chains (2:30 p.m. Local)

Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount, Minnesota

3:50 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT visits Dakota County Technical College, which has programs to train the next generation of workers to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount, Minnesota

5:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota en route Joint Base Andrews (4:45 PM Local)

7:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

8:05 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule

10:00 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a virtual rally with advocacy organizations to celebrate the historic House passage of the Build Back Better Act and to call for its swift passage in the Senate

10:45 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT attends as THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs into law several bills | South Court Auditorium

11:35 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT ceremonially swears in Jonathan Eric Kaplan as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Singapore | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

11:50 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT ceremonially swears in David L. Cohen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Canada | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

White House Press Briefing Schedule

12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House

1:30 p.m. EST - Press Secretary Jen Psaki will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

Recap of Friday-Monday, November 26-29, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden during Meeting with CEOs of Companies to Discuss the Holiday Shopping Season and His Administration's Work to Move Goods to Shelves
  • Readout: President Biden Hosts Roundtable with Leading Retailers About Holiday Shopping, Stocked Shelves and Overcoming Supply Chain Challenges
  • Remarks by President Biden Providing an Update on the Omicron Variant
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, November 29, 2021

November 28

  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with COVID-19 Response Team on the Omicron Variant
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on Hanukkah November 26
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on the Omicron COVID- 19 Variant
  • Proclamation on Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting Coronavirus Disease 2019 (re: Omicron and travel restrictions)
  • Remarks by President Biden in Press Gaggle
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak of Ukraine

Department of Defense (DOD)
November 29

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Dr. Mara Karlin, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Hold a Press Briefing
  • Article: Austin Orders Review of 2019 Baghuz Airstrikes, Which Killed Syrian Civilians
  • Press Release: DoD Concludes 2021 Global Posture Review
  • Article: Biden Approves Global Posture Review Recommendations
  • Article: Joint Training | Safety at Sea
  • Article: Mission Partner Environment Cuts Decision Making, Kill Chain
  • Article: DOD's Chief Data Officer Encourages Students to Pursue STEM Careers
  • Contracts for November 29, 2021

November 28

  • Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Staff Sgt. Robert Pruden

November 26

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Tuesday, November 30 Europe
  • November 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Austrian Foreign Minister Linhart
  • November 29: Fact Sheet | The Ironclad U.S. Commitment to NATO
  • November 29: Fact Sheet | The United States and Latvia: A Strong Alliance
  • November 26: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Latvia and Sweden
  • November 26: Transcript | Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Latvia and Sweden

Department of Labor

November 29

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Florida logistics solutions provider shortchanged wages of 31 yard hostlers at Texas distribution center
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites two Rhode Island contractors for exposing workers to cave-in hazards at Warwick sewer line excavation

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: Secretary Becerra Delivers Remarks to the World Health Assembly Special Session | November 29, 2021
  • Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with South African Minister of Health | November 28, 2021

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Approves New Imaging Drug to Help Identify Ovarian Cancer Lesions | November 29, 2021

