This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

Note: The US Federal Government was closed on Thursday, in observance of Veterans Day.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT participates in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' meeting, where Leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery | South Court Auditorium

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

2:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT holds a Cabinet Meeting to discuss implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the results it delivers for the American people | Cabinet Room

5:40 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Camp David

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday in Paris.

Meanwhile, the Second Gentleman will visit a culinary training program that provides classes at no-cost to help develop a new generation of individuals interested in careers in cooking and baking. The Second Gentleman will also meet with French First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, November 11, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at the National Veterans Day Observance

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Actions to Address the Health Effects of Military Exposures

Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Act Will Deliver Critical Investments in American Veterans and their Families

Bill Signed into Law:

H.R. 3919, the "Secure Equipment Act of 2021," which requires the Federal Communications Commission to adopt rules clarifying that it will no longer review or approve any authorization application for equipment that poses an unacceptable risk to national security.



Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Biden Pays Homage to Service Members in Veterans Day Speech

Article: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Had Its Origins in World War I

Article: WWII Veteran Remembers Roosevelt's 'Day of Infamy' Speech

Article: Pride and Purpose: Rosie the Riveters Inspire Women of Today

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, November 12

November 11: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal (Nov. 15-20)

November 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with President of the Peruvian Congress María del Carmen Alva

November 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Peruvian President Castillo

November 11: Statement | Joint Statement on Troika Plus Meeting, 11 November 2021, Islamabad (re: Afghanistan)

November 11: Advisory | Special Envoy Malley's Regional MENA Travel (Nov. 11-20)

November 11: Statement | Sint Maarten Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Joint Statement on the Belarusian Authorities' Activities with Regard to the Instrumentalization of Migrants

Advisory: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Amman (Nov. 14-19)

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, Charles P. Rettig, Pens an Op-Ed for The Washington Post Urging Congress to Provide IRS with Vital Funding

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with The European Union Member State Ministers Responsible for Trade and Executive Vice President Dombrovskis

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai to Commemorate Veterans Day

