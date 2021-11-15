This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

Note:  The US Federal Government is closed today, in observance of Veterans Day.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT hosts veterans and members of the military community before the group heads to Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day | State Floor

11:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady participate in the Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony on the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

11:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:55 a.m. CET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in an Armistice Day ceremony

5:05 p.m. CET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Paris Peace Forum

8:30 p.m. CET – THE VICE PRESIDENT and Second Gentleman will attend a dinner hosted by the President of France Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron

Recap of Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The White House

  • Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Act Will Deliver Critical Investments in American Veterans and their Families | November 11, 2021
  • Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Actions to Address the Health Effects of Military Exposures | November 11, 2021
  • Statement by President Biden on Today's Economic News
  • Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
  • Blog: Recent Progress and Actions on Port Congestion
  • Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Improves the Supply Chain from Ship to Store
  • Press Release: President Biden to Sign Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Monday
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
  • Remarks by President Biden at the Memorial of Former Delaware Governor Ruth Ann Minner
  • Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France
  • Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces Initiatives on Space and Cybersecurity
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Ukrainian Officials
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
  • Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces New Investments to Support COVID-?19 Response and Recovery Efforts in the Hardest-Hit and High-Risk Communities and Populations as COVID-?19 Health Equity Task Force Submits Final Report
  • Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 1899 and S. 1064
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction
  • Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction
  • Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger's Travel to Brussels
  • Advisory: North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) (Nov. 18)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Veterans Day
  • Article: Nation Observes Veterans Day and Salutes the Troops
  • Article: Unknown Heroes, Public Thanks
  • Article: First Lady, Austin Applaud Military, Veterans' Caregiving Kids in White House Event
  • Article: Tuskegee Airman Recalls WWII Service, Calls Freedom Key to Opportunity
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
  • Article: Moscow Should Be More Transparent About Activities Near Ukraine
  • Article: Allies, Partners Play Key Role in Cybersecurity, Says Official
  • Article: 'Persistent Engagement' Strategy Paying Dividends, Cybercom General Says
  • Readout of 17th Annual U.S.-Colombia Defense Bilateral Working Group
  • Press Release: Indian and U.S. Defense Delegations Conduct Virtual Discussion of Defense Cooperation
  • Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Annual Demographics Report — Modest Increase of Women in the Active Duty Force
  • Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, November 10, 2021
  • Contracts for November 10, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Thursday, November 11
  • November 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Virtual COVID-19 Ministerial
  • November 10: Statement | Innovative Next Steps in the Global COVID-19 Response
  • November 10: Statement | Chair's Statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken following the COVID-19 Ministerial
  • November 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
  • November 10: Statement | U.S.-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership
  • November 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with AU High Representative Olusegun Obasanjo
  • November 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Mekonnen
  • November 10: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Peruvian Foreign Minister Maúrtua
  • November 10: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Meeting with International Partners on Burma
  • November 10: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • November 10: Sanctions | Public Designation of Cambodian Officials Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption
  • November 10: Statement | Business Advisory and GSP Assessment for Cambodia
  • November 10: Statement | U.S.-China Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s
  • November 10: Statement | The United States Supports the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace
  • November 10: Statement | Joint Statement on the Seventh Round of the Strategic Dialogue between the United States and Romania
  • November 10: Advisory | United States to Host Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference
  • November 10: Advisory | U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Office of Human Capital and Talent Management Assistant to the Administrator Adetola Abiade
  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Retirement Ceremony for Counselor Chris Milligan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at the UN General Assembly Annual Debate on the International Criminal Court
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on UN Policing in Peace Operations
  • Explanation of Vote at the Third Committee Adoption of the Enhancement of International Cooperation in the Field of Human Rights Resolution
  • Explanation of Vote on Third Committee Adoption of the Use of Mercenaries as a Means of Violating Human Rights and Impeding the Exercise of the Right

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Finance Ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom
  • Sanctions: Treasury Targets Corrupt Military Officials in Cambodia
  • Guidance: Publication of Cambodia Business Advisory on High-Risk Investments and Interactions
  • Press Release: Treasury Issues State Small Business Credit Initiative Program Implementation Guidance

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: Entrepreneurship in Rural and Under-Resourced Areas on Agenda for Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee Meeting
  • Press Release: SEC Issues Awards Totaling More Than $15 Million to Two Whistleblowers
  • Press Release: Registration of Two Digital Tokens Halted
  • Press Release: SEC Charges Partner at Global Consulting Firm With Insider Trading

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers
  • Press Release: Justice Department Sues Uber for Overcharging People with Disabilities
  • Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Lactalis's Acquisition of Kraft Heinz's Natural Cheese Business in the United States
  • Press Release: Former U.S. Army Employee Sentenced for Kickback Scheme to Steer U.S. Government Contracts
  • Press Release: Cameroonian Citizen Extradited from Romania Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud Online Purchasers of Pets
  • Press Release: Serial Child Sex Offender Convicted of Child Exploitation Offenses
  • Press Release: Three Individuals Charged with $3.5 Million Scheme to Collect Contributions for Fraudulent Political Action Committees
  • Press Release: New York Donut Shop Operators Convicted of Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin
  • Message from Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas on the Observance of Veterans Day
  • Press Release: Agents Apprehend Large Group in Big Bend Sector (Texas)
  • Press Release: Laredo Field Office Set To Reopen and Resume Normal Operating Hours at the Amistad Dam International Bridge in Del Rio (Texas)
  • Press Release: Multi-agency effort leads to the arrest of a cartel member (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: Only half of those with COVID-19 Funeral Expenses have applied for FEMA assistance
  • Press Release: FEMA Funding for COVID-19 Response Continues
  • Press Release: How to File a Successful Appeal for FEMA Assistance (Tennessee)
  • Press Release: Disaster Recovery Reaching All of the Diverse Communities of Southeast Michigan
  • Press Release: FEMA Approves Nearly $5.6 Million More for Lynn Haven Parks Recovery (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: Joint Statement On The Tenth Meeting Of The United States-Ukraine Trade And Investment Council

Department of Commerce

  • Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the Commerce 2021 Veterans Day Program
  • Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the Commerce 2021 Veterans Day Program

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: Certain Subsidized Mobile Access Equipment and Subassemblies Thereof Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Divestitures of Hundreds of Retail Gas and Diesel Fuel Stations Owned by 7-Eleven, Inc.
  • Press Release: FTC Requires Generic Drug Marketers ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC to Divest Rights and Assets to Two Generic Products as Condition of Merger
  • Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for November 18 Open Commission Meeting

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC to Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, November 18, 2021
  • Press Release: FCC Announces Over $700 Million for Broadband in 26 States

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

  • EXIM Statement on Passing of Former U.S. Senator and EXIM Board Member Max Cleland

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following Swearing in of Adrienne Wojciechowski to Serve as Assistant Secretary of Congressional Relations
  • Press Release: USDA Announces Scholars Programs for Students at Historically Black and Tribal Land-Grant Colleges and Universities

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Upgrades One Million Homes as Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Provides Massive Investment in Energy Efficiency

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Makes Historic Investments in Tribal Infrastructure and Climate Resiliency

Department of Transportation

  • Fact Sheet: What the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Mean for American Mobility

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces recipients of 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, National Labor Relations Board, US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission align to end retaliation, promote workers' rights

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Extends Hundreds of Millions in Funding to Minnesota and New York Basic Health Programs, Supported by American Rescue Plan
  • Press Release: HHS Announces $143.5 Million to Expand Community-Based Efforts to Address Barriers to COVID-19 Vaccination
  • Press Release: Biden Administration to Invest $650 Million in Rapid Diagnostic Testing in Latest Action to Increase Access to Tests

