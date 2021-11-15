This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

Note: The US Federal Government is closed today, in observance of Veterans Day.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT hosts veterans and members of the military community before the group heads to Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day | State Floor

11:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady participate in the Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony on the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

11:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:55 a.m. CET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in an Armistice Day ceremony

5:05 p.m. CET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Paris Peace Forum

8:30 p.m. CET – THE VICE PRESIDENT and Second Gentleman will attend a dinner hosted by the President of France Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Act Will Deliver Critical Investments in American Veterans and their Families | November 11, 2021

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Actions to Address the Health Effects of Military Exposures | November 11, 2021

Statement by President Biden on Today's Economic News

Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Blog: Recent Progress and Actions on Port Congestion

Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Improves the Supply Chain from Ship to Store

Press Release: President Biden to Sign Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Monday

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Remarks by President Biden at the Memorial of Former Delaware Governor Ruth Ann Minner

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France

Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces Initiatives on Space and Cybersecurity

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Ukrainian Officials

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Fact Sheet : Biden Administration Announces New Investments to Support COVID-?19 Response and Recovery Efforts in the Hardest-Hit and High-Risk Communities and Populations as COVID-?19 Health Equity Task Force Submits Final Report

: Biden Administration Announces New Investments to Support COVID-?19 Response and Recovery Efforts in the Hardest-Hit and High-Risk Communities and Populations as COVID-?19 Health Equity Task Force Submits Final Report Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 1899 and S. 1064

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction

Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger's Travel to Brussels

Advisory: North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) (Nov. 18)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Veterans Day

Article: Nation Observes Veterans Day and Salutes the Troops

Article: Unknown Heroes, Public Thanks

Article: First Lady, Austin Applaud Military, Veterans' Caregiving Kids in White House Event

Article: Tuskegee Airman Recalls WWII Service, Calls Freedom Key to Opportunity

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Moscow Should Be More Transparent About Activities Near Ukraine

Article: Allies, Partners Play Key Role in Cybersecurity, Says Official

Article: 'Persistent Engagement' Strategy Paying Dividends, Cybercom General Says

Readout of 17th Annual U.S.-Colombia Defense Bilateral Working Group

Press Release: Indian and U.S. Defense Delegations Conduct Virtual Discussion of Defense Cooperation

Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Annual Demographics Report — Modest Increase of Women in the Active Duty Force

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, November 10, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, November 10, 2021 Contracts for November 10, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, November 11

November 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Virtual COVID-19 Ministerial

| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Virtual COVID-19 Ministerial November 10: Statement | Innovative Next Steps in the Global COVID-19 Response

| Innovative Next Steps in the Global COVID-19 Response November 10: Statement | Chair's Statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken following the COVID-19 Ministerial

| Chair's Statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken following the COVID-19 Ministerial November 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

November 10: Statement | U.S.-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership

November 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with AU High Representative Olusegun Obasanjo

November 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Mekonnen

November 10: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Peruvian Foreign Minister Maúrtua

November 10: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Meeting with International Partners on Burma

November 10: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina

November 10: Sanctions | Public Designation of Cambodian Officials Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption

November 10: Statement | Business Advisory and GSP Assessment for Cambodia

November 10: Statement | U.S.-China Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s

November 10: Statement | The United States Supports the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace

November 10: Statement | Joint Statement on the Seventh Round of the Strategic Dialogue between the United States and Romania

November 10: Advisory | United States to Host Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference

November 10: Advisory | U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Office of Human Capital and Talent Management Assistant to the Administrator Adetola Abiade

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Retirement Ceremony for Counselor Chris Milligan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at the UN General Assembly Annual Debate on the International Criminal Court

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on UN Policing in Peace Operations

Explanation of Vote at the Third Committee Adoption of the Enhancement of International Cooperation in the Field of Human Rights Resolution

Explanation of Vote on Third Committee Adoption of the Use of Mercenaries as a Means of Violating Human Rights and Impeding the Exercise of the Right

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Finance Ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Corrupt Military Officials in Cambodia

Guidance: Publication of Cambodia Business Advisory on High-Risk Investments and Interactions

Press Release: Treasury Issues State Small Business Credit Initiative Program Implementation Guidance

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Entrepreneurship in Rural and Under-Resourced Areas on Agenda for Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee Meeting

Press Release: SEC Issues Awards Totaling More Than $15 Million to Two Whistleblowers

Press Release: Registration of Two Digital Tokens Halted

Press Release: SEC Charges Partner at Global Consulting Firm With Insider Trading

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers

Press Release: Justice Department Sues Uber for Overcharging People with Disabilities

Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Lactalis's Acquisition of Kraft Heinz's Natural Cheese Business in the United States

Press Release: Former U.S. Army Employee Sentenced for Kickback Scheme to Steer U.S. Government Contracts

Press Release: Cameroonian Citizen Extradited from Romania Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud Online Purchasers of Pets

Press Release: Serial Child Sex Offender Convicted of Child Exploitation Offenses

Press Release: Three Individuals Charged with $3.5 Million Scheme to Collect Contributions for Fraudulent Political Action Committees

Press Release: New York Donut Shop Operators Convicted of Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin

Message from Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas on the Observance of Veterans Day

Press Release: Agents Apprehend Large Group in Big Bend Sector (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Field Office Set To Reopen and Resume Normal Operating Hours at the Amistad Dam International Bridge in Del Rio (Texas)

Press Release: Multi-agency effort leads to the arrest of a cartel member (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : Only half of those with COVID-19 Funeral Expenses have applied for FEMA assistance

: Only half of those with COVID-19 Funeral Expenses have applied for FEMA assistance Press Release : FEMA Funding for COVID-19 Response Continues

: FEMA Funding for COVID-19 Response Continues Press Release: How to File a Successful Appeal for FEMA Assistance (Tennessee)

Press Release: Disaster Recovery Reaching All of the Diverse Communities of Southeast Michigan

Press Release: FEMA Approves Nearly $5.6 Million More for Lynn Haven Parks Recovery (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Joint Statement On The Tenth Meeting Of The United States-Ukraine Trade And Investment Council

Department of Commerce

Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the Commerce 2021 Veterans Day Program

Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the Commerce 2021 Veterans Day Program

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Certain Subsidized Mobile Access Equipment and Subassemblies Thereof Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Divestitures of Hundreds of Retail Gas and Diesel Fuel Stations Owned by 7-Eleven, Inc.

Press Release: FTC Requires Generic Drug Marketers ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC to Divest Rights and Assets to Two Generic Products as Condition of Merger

Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for November 18 Open Commission Meeting

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC to Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, November 18, 2021

Press Release: FCC Announces Over $700 Million for Broadband in 26 States

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

EXIM Statement on Passing of Former U.S. Senator and EXIM Board Member Max Cleland

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following Swearing in of Adrienne Wojciechowski to Serve as Assistant Secretary of Congressional Relations

Press Release: USDA Announces Scholars Programs for Students at Historically Black and Tribal Land-Grant Colleges and Universities

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Upgrades One Million Homes as Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Provides Massive Investment in Energy Efficiency

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Makes Historic Investments in Tribal Infrastructure and Climate Resiliency

Department of Transportation

Fact Sheet: What the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Mean for American Mobility

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces recipients of 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, National Labor Relations Board, US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission align to end retaliation, promote workers' rights

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Extends Hundreds of Millions in Funding to Minnesota and New York Basic Health Programs, Supported by American Rescue Plan

Press Release : HHS Announces $143.5 Million to Expand Community-Based Efforts to Address Barriers to COVID-19 Vaccination

: HHS Announces $143.5 Million to Expand Community-Based Efforts to Address Barriers to COVID-19 Vaccination Press Release: Biden Administration to Invest $650 Million in Rapid Diagnostic Testing in Latest Action to Increase Access to Tests

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.