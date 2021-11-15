This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
Note: The US Federal Government is closed today, in observance of Veterans Day.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT hosts veterans and members of the military community before the group heads to Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day | State Floor
11:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady participate in the Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony on the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
11:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:55 a.m. CET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in an Armistice Day ceremony
5:05 p.m. CET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Paris Peace Forum
8:30 p.m. CET – THE VICE PRESIDENT and Second Gentleman will attend a dinner hosted by the President of France Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Act Will Deliver Critical Investments in American Veterans and their Families | November 11, 2021
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Actions to Address the Health Effects of Military Exposures | November 11, 2021
- Statement by President Biden on Today's Economic News
- Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
- Blog: Recent Progress and Actions on Port Congestion
- Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Improves the Supply Chain from Ship to Store
- Press Release: President Biden to Sign Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Monday
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- Remarks by President Biden at the Memorial of Former Delaware Governor Ruth Ann Minner
- Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France
- Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Announces Initiatives on Space and Cybersecurity
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Ukrainian Officials
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces New Investments to Support COVID-?19 Response and Recovery Efforts in the Hardest-Hit and High-Risk Communities and Populations as COVID-?19 Health Equity Task Force Submits Final Report
- Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 1899 and S. 1064
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger's Travel to Brussels
- Advisory: North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) (Nov. 18)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Veterans Day
- Article: Nation Observes Veterans Day and Salutes the Troops
- Article: Unknown Heroes, Public Thanks
- Article: First Lady, Austin Applaud Military, Veterans' Caregiving Kids in White House Event
- Article: Tuskegee Airman Recalls WWII Service, Calls Freedom Key to Opportunity
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Moscow Should Be More Transparent About Activities Near Ukraine
- Article: Allies, Partners Play Key Role in Cybersecurity, Says Official
- Article: 'Persistent Engagement' Strategy Paying Dividends, Cybercom General Says
- Readout of 17th Annual U.S.-Colombia Defense Bilateral Working Group
- Press Release: Indian and U.S. Defense Delegations Conduct Virtual Discussion of Defense Cooperation
- Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Annual Demographics Report — Modest Increase of Women in the Active Duty Force
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, November 10, 2021
- Contracts for November 10, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, November 11
- November 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Virtual COVID-19 Ministerial
- November 10: Statement | Innovative Next Steps in the Global COVID-19 Response
- November 10: Statement | Chair's Statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken following the COVID-19 Ministerial
- November 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
- November 10: Statement | U.S.-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership
- November 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with AU High Representative Olusegun Obasanjo
- November 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Mekonnen
- November 10: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Peruvian Foreign Minister Maúrtua
- November 10: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Meeting with International Partners on Burma
- November 10: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina
- November 10: Sanctions | Public Designation of Cambodian Officials Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption
- November 10: Statement | Business Advisory and GSP Assessment for Cambodia
- November 10: Statement | U.S.-China Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s
- November 10: Statement | The United States Supports the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace
- November 10: Statement | Joint Statement on the Seventh Round of the Strategic Dialogue between the United States and Romania
- November 10: Advisory | United States to Host Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference
- November 10: Advisory | U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Office of Human Capital and Talent Management Assistant to the Administrator Adetola Abiade
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Retirement Ceremony for Counselor Chris Milligan
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at the UN General Assembly Annual Debate on the International Criminal Court
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on UN Policing in Peace Operations
- Explanation of Vote at the Third Committee Adoption of the Enhancement of International Cooperation in the Field of Human Rights Resolution
- Explanation of Vote on Third Committee Adoption of the Use of Mercenaries as a Means of Violating Human Rights and Impeding the Exercise of the Right
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Finance Ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Corrupt Military Officials in Cambodia
- Guidance: Publication of Cambodia Business Advisory on High-Risk Investments and Interactions
- Press Release: Treasury Issues State Small Business Credit Initiative Program Implementation Guidance
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Entrepreneurship in Rural and Under-Resourced Areas on Agenda for Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee Meeting
- Press Release: SEC Issues Awards Totaling More Than $15 Million to Two Whistleblowers
- Press Release: Registration of Two Digital Tokens Halted
- Press Release: SEC Charges Partner at Global Consulting Firm With Insider Trading
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers
- Press Release: Justice Department Sues Uber for Overcharging People with Disabilities
- Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Lactalis's Acquisition of Kraft Heinz's Natural Cheese Business in the United States
- Press Release: Former U.S. Army Employee Sentenced for Kickback Scheme to Steer U.S. Government Contracts
- Press Release: Cameroonian Citizen Extradited from Romania Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud Online Purchasers of Pets
- Press Release: Serial Child Sex Offender Convicted of Child Exploitation Offenses
- Press Release: Three Individuals Charged with $3.5 Million Scheme to Collect Contributions for Fraudulent Political Action Committees
- Press Release: New York Donut Shop Operators Convicted of Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin
- Message from Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas on the Observance of Veterans Day
- Press Release: Agents Apprehend Large Group in Big Bend Sector (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Field Office Set To Reopen and Resume Normal Operating Hours at the Amistad Dam International Bridge in Del Rio (Texas)
- Press Release: Multi-agency effort leads to the arrest of a cartel member (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Only half of those with COVID-19 Funeral Expenses have applied for FEMA assistance
- Press Release: FEMA Funding for COVID-19 Response Continues
- Press Release: How to File a Successful Appeal for FEMA Assistance (Tennessee)
- Press Release: Disaster Recovery Reaching All of the Diverse Communities of Southeast Michigan
- Press Release: FEMA Approves Nearly $5.6 Million More for Lynn Haven Parks Recovery (Florida)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Joint Statement On The Tenth Meeting Of The United States-Ukraine Trade And Investment Council
Department of Commerce
- Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the Commerce 2021 Veterans Day Program
- Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the Commerce 2021 Veterans Day Program
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Certain Subsidized Mobile Access Equipment and Subassemblies Thereof Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Divestitures of Hundreds of Retail Gas and Diesel Fuel Stations Owned by 7-Eleven, Inc.
- Press Release: FTC Requires Generic Drug Marketers ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC to Divest Rights and Assets to Two Generic Products as Condition of Merger
- Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for November 18 Open Commission Meeting
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC to Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Press Release: FCC Announces Over $700 Million for Broadband in 26 States
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- EXIM Statement on Passing of Former U.S. Senator and EXIM Board Member Max Cleland
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following Swearing in of Adrienne Wojciechowski to Serve as Assistant Secretary of Congressional Relations
- Press Release: USDA Announces Scholars Programs for Students at Historically Black and Tribal Land-Grant Colleges and Universities
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Upgrades One Million Homes as Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Provides Massive Investment in Energy Efficiency
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Makes Historic Investments in Tribal Infrastructure and Climate Resiliency
Department of Transportation
- Fact Sheet: What the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Mean for American Mobility
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces recipients of 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, National Labor Relations Board, US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission align to end retaliation, promote workers' rights
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Extends Hundreds of Millions in Funding to Minnesota and New York Basic Health Programs, Supported by American Rescue Plan
- Press Release: HHS Announces $143.5 Million to Expand Community-Based Efforts to Address Barriers to COVID-19 Vaccination
- Press Release: Biden Administration to Invest $650 Million in Rapid Diagnostic Testing in Latest Action to Increase Access to Tests
