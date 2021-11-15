This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets with Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to build on their recent engagements at the G20, COP26, and the June U.S.-EU Summit | Oval Office

11:40 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Milford, Delaware

12:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Milford, Delaware

1:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT attends the funeral of former Governor of Delaware Ruth Ann Minner | Church of Nazarene, Milford, DE

2:20 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Milford, Delaware, en route Baltimore, Maryland

3:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Baltimore, Maryland | Fort McHenry National Monument, Baltimore

3:40 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing on the Port of Baltimore | Port of Baltimore, Dundalk-Marine Terminal

4:10 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal delivers for the American people by upgrading our nation's ports and strengthening supply chains to prevent disruptions | Port of Baltimore, Dundalk-Marine Terminal

5:40 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Baltimore, Maryland en route the White House

6:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:40 p.m. CET - THE VICE PRESIDENT and Second Gentleman will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial

6:20 p.m. CET - THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of France Emmanuel Macron

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Improves the Supply Chain from Ship to Store | November 10, 2021

Remarks by President Biden at a Virtual Fundraising Reception for the Democratic National Committee

Remarks by President Biden at a Virtual Grassroots Event for the Democratic National Committee

Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Action Plan for America's Ports and Waterways

Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Maximizing Assistance to Respond to COVID-?19

for the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Maximizing Assistance to Respond to COVID-?19 Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Threat from Securities Investments that Finance Certain Companies of the People's Republic of China

Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Threat from Securities Investments that Finance Certain Companies of the People's Republic of China

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Iran

Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Iran

Statement of President Joe Biden on the Passing of Former United States Senator Max Cleland of Georgia

Proclamation on Veterans Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Senator Max Cleland

Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Visits Rhode Island, Connecticut

Article: Automotive Industry Innovations Can Help Combat Climate Crisis, Hicks Says

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing

Article: Press Secretary Updates Media on Visit to Taiwan, Iranian-Backed Groups in Iraq

Article: Airmen Stay Ready During 'Rainier War'

Article: Americans Answer Call to Arms During World War I

Article: Patriot Joined U.S. Army After Fleeing Nazi Germany

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served: Warrior Athletes Also Served as Inspirations

Press Release: DOD Announces Winners of the 2020 Fire and Emergency Services Awards

Contracts for November 9, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, November 10

November 9: Readout | Secretary Antony J. Blinken's Call with Iraqi President Salih

November 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the APEC Ministerial Meeting

November 9: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uruguayan Interior Minister Héber

November 9: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uruguayan President Lacalle Pou

November 9: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue

November 9: Readout | U.S.-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue

November 9: Transcript | State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Gayle Smith On the Upcoming Virtual COVID-19 Ministerial

| State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Gayle Smith On the Upcoming Virtual COVID-19 Ministerial November 9: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID At COP26

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Debate on Exclusion, Inequality, and Conflict

Remarks in the Sixth Committee on Agenda Item 167: Report of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country

Explanation of Vote on Agenda Items 59-63: Decolonization

Explanation of Position on Agenda Item 52: "Effects of Atomic Radiation"

Explanation of Vote on Agenda Item 54: "UNRWA in the Near East" and Agenda Item 55: "Israeli Practices and Settlement Activities"

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Touts Build Back Better Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) Center for Business and Economic Research Outlook Conference

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Department of Commerce's Interagency Convening on Equitable Economic Growth

Enforcement: The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control Issues Finding of Violation to Mashreqbank psc

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Florida Businessman Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Bribery Scheme

Press Release: Kaléo Inc. Agrees to Pay $12.7 Million to Resolve Allegations of False Claims for Anti-Overdose Drug

Press Release : Laboratory Owner Sentenced to 82 Months in Prison for COVID-19 Kickback Scheme

: Laboratory Owner Sentenced to 82 Months in Prison for COVID-19 Kickback Scheme Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Employer to End Unnecessary Medical Exams and Health Questions

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Environmental Justice Investigation into Alabama Department of Public Health and Lowndes County Health Department

Press Release: Two Members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods Gang Plead Guilty to RICO Conspiracy

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Announces Countries Eligible for H-2A and H-2B Visa Programs

Press Release: CISA and State and Local Partners Test Emergency Response Plans at Chevron Salt Lake Refinery

Press Release: CBP Recognized as a Top 10 Best Company for Veterans in 2021 (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Smugglers Use Dump Trailer to Transport Migrants Around Checkpoint (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Encounter Abandoned Child at the El Paso Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Officers Seize $107K in Cocaine at Veterans International Bridge (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Disaster Assistance Still Available as Deadline Approaches (Louisiana)

Press Release: Get Home Repair Advice Nov. 8-13 at Lowe's on Staten Island (New York)

Press Release: State, FEMA Continue Recovery Work in Western North Carolina

Press Release: FEMA Approves Additional $1 Million Grant for Escambia County Debris Removal (Florida)

Press Release: FEMA Obligates First Sub-Project to Rebuild Island's Schools (Puerto Rico)

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Requires Northeast Supermarkets Price Chopper and Tops Market Corp. to Sell 12 Stores as a Condition of Merger

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Reaches $150M Benchmark for COVID-19 Telehealth Program Round 2

Department of Energy (DOE)

DOE Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Deliver For American Workers, Families and Usher in the Clean Energy Future

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department, EPA Announce Recommitment to Federal Partnership in Support of Urban Waters

Press Release: Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Clean Up Legacy Pollution, Protect Public Health

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Media Background for Secretary Buttigieg's Trip to COP26

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Activities at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's Activities at COP26 (Nov. 10)

Press Release: U.S. Releases First-Ever Comprehensive Aviation Climate Action Plan to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Action Plan to Accelerate Investments in our Ports, Waterways and Freight Networks

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor relaunches EARN web site to help make public, private sector workplaces more inclusive for people with disabilities

Press Release: Operators of three Houston-area BBQ restaurants pay $40K in back wages to 179 workers after federal investigators finds overtime, other violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Tulsa oilfield construction company failed to pay electricians, assistants overtime wages

Press Release: Amid national increase, U.S. Department of Labor urges Midwest employers to emphasize electrical safety after four workplace deaths in Missouri, Kansas

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Connecticut aircraft parts manufacturer for failing to protect employees from toxic substance exposures

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: As Vaccinations are Approved for Children Across the Country, U.S. Surgeon General Releases New Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.