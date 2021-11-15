This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets with Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to build on their recent engagements at the G20, COP26, and the June U.S.-EU Summit | Oval Office
11:40 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Milford, Delaware
12:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Milford, Delaware
1:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT attends the funeral of former Governor of Delaware Ruth Ann Minner | Church of Nazarene, Milford, DE
2:20 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Milford, Delaware, en route Baltimore, Maryland
3:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Baltimore, Maryland | Fort McHenry National Monument, Baltimore
3:40 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing on the Port of Baltimore | Port of Baltimore, Dundalk-Marine Terminal
4:10 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal delivers for the American people by upgrading our nation's ports and strengthening supply chains to prevent disruptions | Port of Baltimore, Dundalk-Marine Terminal
5:40 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Baltimore, Maryland en route the White House
6:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:40 p.m. CET - THE VICE PRESIDENT and Second Gentleman will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial
6:20 p.m. CET - THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of France Emmanuel Macron
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Improves the Supply Chain from Ship to Store | November 10, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden at a Virtual Fundraising Reception for the Democratic National Committee
- Remarks by President Biden at a Virtual Grassroots Event for the Democratic National Committee
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Action Plan for America's Ports and Waterways
- Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Maximizing Assistance to Respond to COVID-?19
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Threat from Securities Investments that Finance Certain Companies of the People's Republic of China
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Threat from Securities Investments that Finance Certain Companies of the People's Republic of China
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Iran
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Iran
- Statement of President Joe Biden on the Passing of Former United States Senator Max Cleland of Georgia
- Proclamation on Veterans Day, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Senator Max Cleland
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Visits Rhode Island, Connecticut
- Article: Automotive Industry Innovations Can Help Combat Climate Crisis, Hicks Says
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing
- Article: Press Secretary Updates Media on Visit to Taiwan, Iranian-Backed Groups in Iraq
- Article: Airmen Stay Ready During 'Rainier War'
- Article: Americans Answer Call to Arms During World War I
- Article: Patriot Joined U.S. Army After Fleeing Nazi Germany
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served: Warrior Athletes Also Served as Inspirations
- Press Release: DOD Announces Winners of the 2020 Fire and Emergency Services Awards
- Contracts for November 9, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, November 10
- November 9: Readout | Secretary Antony J. Blinken's Call with Iraqi President Salih
- November 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the APEC Ministerial Meeting
- November 9: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uruguayan Interior Minister Héber
- November 9: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uruguayan President Lacalle Pou
- November 9: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue
- November 9: Readout | U.S.-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue
- November 9: Transcript | State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Gayle Smith On the Upcoming Virtual COVID-19 Ministerial
- November 9: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID At COP26
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Debate on Exclusion, Inequality, and Conflict
- Remarks in the Sixth Committee on Agenda Item 167: Report of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country
- Explanation of Vote on Agenda Items 59-63: Decolonization
- Explanation of Position on Agenda Item 52: "Effects of Atomic Radiation"
- Explanation of Vote on Agenda Item 54: "UNRWA in the Near East" and Agenda Item 55: "Israeli Practices and Settlement Activities"
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Touts Build Back Better Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) Center for Business and Economic Research Outlook Conference
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Department of Commerce's Interagency Convening on Equitable Economic Growth
- Enforcement: The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control Issues Finding of Violation to Mashreqbank psc
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Florida Businessman Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Bribery Scheme
- Press Release: Kaléo Inc. Agrees to Pay $12.7 Million to Resolve Allegations of False Claims for Anti-Overdose Drug
- Press Release: Laboratory Owner Sentenced to 82 Months in Prison for COVID-19 Kickback Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Employer to End Unnecessary Medical Exams and Health Questions
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Environmental Justice Investigation into Alabama Department of Public Health and Lowndes County Health Department
- Press Release: Two Members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods Gang Plead Guilty to RICO Conspiracy
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Announces Countries Eligible for H-2A and H-2B Visa Programs
- Press Release: CISA and State and Local Partners Test Emergency Response Plans at Chevron Salt Lake Refinery
- Press Release: CBP Recognized as a Top 10 Best Company for Veterans in 2021 (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Smugglers Use Dump Trailer to Transport Migrants Around Checkpoint (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Encounter Abandoned Child at the El Paso Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Officers Seize $107K in Cocaine at Veterans International Bridge (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Disaster Assistance Still Available as Deadline Approaches (Louisiana)
- Press Release: Get Home Repair Advice Nov. 8-13 at Lowe's on Staten Island (New York)
- Press Release: State, FEMA Continue Recovery Work in Western North Carolina
- Press Release: FEMA Approves Additional $1 Million Grant for Escambia County Debris Removal (Florida)
- Press Release: FEMA Obligates First Sub-Project to Rebuild Island's Schools (Puerto Rico)
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Requires Northeast Supermarkets Price Chopper and Tops Market Corp. to Sell 12 Stores as a Condition of Merger
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Reaches $150M Benchmark for COVID-19 Telehealth Program Round 2
Department of Energy (DOE)
- DOE Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Deliver For American Workers, Families and Usher in the Clean Energy Future
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department, EPA Announce Recommitment to Federal Partnership in Support of Urban Waters
- Press Release: Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Clean Up Legacy Pollution, Protect Public Health
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Media Background for Secretary Buttigieg's Trip to COP26
- Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Activities at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland
- Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's Activities at COP26 (Nov. 10)
- Press Release: U.S. Releases First-Ever Comprehensive Aviation Climate Action Plan to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Action Plan to Accelerate Investments in our Ports, Waterways and Freight Networks
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor relaunches EARN web site to help make public, private sector workplaces more inclusive for people with disabilities
- Press Release: Operators of three Houston-area BBQ restaurants pay $40K in back wages to 179 workers after federal investigators finds overtime, other violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Tulsa oilfield construction company failed to pay electricians, assistants overtime wages
- Press Release: Amid national increase, U.S. Department of Labor urges Midwest employers to emphasize electrical safety after four workplace deaths in Missouri, Kansas
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Connecticut aircraft parts manufacturer for failing to protect employees from toxic substance exposures
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: As Vaccinations are Approved for Children Across the Country, U.S. Surgeon General Releases New Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation
