This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

4:40 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a virtual grassroots event for the Democratic National Committee | The White House

5:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a virtual fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee | The White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:55 a.m. CEST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN arrive in Paris, France

2:45 p.m.  CEST– THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN tour the Institut Pasteur and meet with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 and pandemic preparedness globally

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, November 8, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden Honoring the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks
  • Remarks by President Biden after an Event Honoring the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks (re: Build Back Better Act)
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on Today's Counter Ransomware Actions
  • Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on Her Trip to France
  • Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh's Travel to Ghana and Senegal
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
  • Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Boosts Clean Energy Jobs, Strengthens Resilience, and Advances Environmental Justice
  • Proclamation on World Freedom Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of U.S.-India Defense Industry Collaboration Forum Virtual Expo
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
  • Article: DOD Focused on Readiness, Instead of Intent Behind Chinese Military Exercises
  • Article: Former Army Nurse, 100, Recalls WWII Experiences
  • Article: Iwo Jima Medal of Honor Recipient Recounts Battle Experiences
  • Article: Official Says DOD, with Help from Partners, on Cusp of Cutting-Edge Innovations
  • Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced November 16, 2021
  • Contracts for November 8, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Tuesday, November 9
  • November 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu
  • November 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu before their Meeting
  • November 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry
  • November 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Opening Remarks for the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue
  • November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Bustillo
  • November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uruguayan Economy Minister Arbeleche
  • November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Environment and Technology Entrepreneurs in Uruguay
  • November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting on Venezuelan Refugee Assistance in Uruguay
  • November 8: Readout | Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya
  • November 8: Readout | Special Envoy Lenderking and Chargé Westley's Visit to Aden, Yemen
  • November 8: Statement | Nicaragua's Undemocratic Election
  • November 8: Statement | Reward Offers for Information to Bring Sodinokibi (REvil) Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice
  • November 8: Statement | Recognizing the One-Year Anniversary of the Ceasefire Declaration Between Armenia and Azerbaijan
  • November 8: Statement | Cambodia National Day
  • November 8: Fact Sheet | Women's Economic Empowerment in APEC: Reflecting on a Decade of Impact
  • November 8: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Statement from Administrator Samantha Power on Undemocratic Elections in Nicaragua
  • Readout of Administrator Samantha Power's Day Three Activities at COP26
  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at COP26 Event "Adapting to Thrive: U.S. Action on Global Climate"
  • Press Release: USAID Announces Target to Mobilize $150 Billion in Climate Finance
  • Press Release: USAID Announces New Targets to Support the Global Climate Ambition Initiative
  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the COP26 Event "Power Up: Factoring Resilience into the Energy Infrastructure Transition"
  • Press Release: USAID Announces New Partnership with African Union Commission to Reach Paris Agreement Goals in Africa

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ethiopia and the Situation in Tigray
  • Remarks at a UN General Assembly Joint Debate on Revitalization

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: Treasury Continues to Counter Ransomware as Part of Whole-of-Government Effort; Sanctions Ransomware Operators and Virtual Currency Exchange
  • Press Release: Inter-Agency Working Group on Treasury Market Surveillance Releases Staff Progress Report that Reviews Potential Policies for Bolstering the Resilience of Treasury Markets
  • Sanctions List Updates: Cyber-related Designations and Designations Updates
  • Guidance: Publication of Syria Frequently Asked Question

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Exchange-Traded Product and Its General Partner with Disclosure Failures
  • Press Release: SEC Appoints New Chairperson and Board Members to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
  • Press Release: Ahmed Abonamah Named Director of Office of Credit Ratings

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray Deliver Remarks on Sodinokibi/REvil Ransomware Arrest
  • Press Release: Ukrainian Arrested and Charged with Ransomware Attack on Kaseya
  • Press Release: Two Foreign Nationals Arrested for Trafficking Ivory and Rhinoceros Horn as Part of International Operation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Press Release: Two Men Plead Guilty in Multimillion-Dollar COVID-19 Relief Scheme
  • Press Release: Medical Device Company Arthrex to Pay $16 Million to Resolve Kickback Allegations
  • Press Release: Justice Department Files Complaint Against Professional Compounding Centers of America Inc. for Reporting Fraudulent Pricing Information for Ingredients Sold to Pharmacies

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

  • Press Release: Starting Today Fully Vaccinated Travelers Permitted to Enter U.S. via Land and Ferry Border Crossings
  • Press Release: DHS Announces Fee Exemptions, Streamlined Processing for Afghan Nationals as They Resettle in the U.S.
  • Press Release: Calexico Agents Arrest Sureño Gang Member over the Weekend (California)
  • Press Release: Dehydrated Migrant Rescued by Agents (California)
  • Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP's Baltimore Field Office Reminds International Travelers that New COVID Vaccination Requirements Start Today at Local Airports (Maryland)
  • Press Release: Air and Marine Operations P-3 crew and partners seize 730 pounds of cocaine in Eastern Caribbean Sea (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: USCIS Commemorates Veterans Day with Special Naturalization Ceremonies

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: New FEMA Tool Provides Access to Hazus-Related Products
  • Press Release: FEMA Provides $86M to Wisconsin Department of Health Services for COVID-19 Response

Department of Commerce

  • Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Celebrates Lifting of International Travel Restrictions

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Approves Fiscal Year 2020 Hart-Scott-Rodino Premerger Notification Report
  • Press Release: FTC Takes Action to Ban Payment Processor From Debt Relief Processing
  • Press Release: Maribeth Petrizzi, Assistant Director of the Compliance Division in FTC's Bureau of Competition, Receives 43rd Annual Roger W. Jones Award for Executive Leadership

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Commits $421 Million in Additional Emergency Connectivity Funding
  • Press Release: WRC Advisory Committee Working Groups 1, 2, 3, & 4 Schedule Meetings

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff
  • Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Announces $45 Million in Carbon Storage Technologies for Building Materials

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Names Rachael S. Taylor Chief of Staff

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Link:  Other Daily EPA Press Releases
  • Press Release: EPA Announces Holistic Approach to Address Water Pollution from the Tijuana River Watershed
  • Press Release: EPA and Grambling State University Partner to Strengthen Environmental Studies and Improve Career Opportunities for Students
  • Statement by Administrator Regan on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
  • Fact Sheet: EPA & The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: U.S. DOT delivers new assistance to protect aviation manufacturing jobs—and reopens application process one last time

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposal to return to long-standing policy, practice on religious exemption
  • Press Release: Federal court orders Beaver County gas station, convenience store to pay nearly $300K in back wages, damages, penalties for wage, overtime violations
  • Press Release: Texas hotel operator agrees to pay back wages, damages to worker fired after reporting unsafe work conditions, seeking medical help
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $200K in fines after two workers suffer injuries in separate incidents at northern Wisconsin foundry
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $46K in back wages for 29 workers after investigation of Gainesville roofing company's pay practices

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: As Vaccinations are Approved for Children Across the Country, U.S. Surgeon General Releases New Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation
  • Press Release: HHS Announces 200 Hospitals Participating in New Maternal and Infant Care Collaborative

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.