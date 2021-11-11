This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
4:40 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a virtual grassroots event for the Democratic National Committee | The White House
5:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a virtual fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee | The White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:55 a.m. CEST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN arrive in Paris, France
2:45 p.m. CEST– THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN tour the Institut Pasteur and meet with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 and pandemic preparedness globally
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Monday, November 8, 2021
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden Honoring the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks
- Remarks by President Biden after an Event Honoring the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks (re: Build Back Better Act)
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Today's Counter Ransomware Actions
- Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on Her Trip to France
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh's Travel to Ghana and Senegal
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
- Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Boosts Clean Energy Jobs, Strengthens Resilience, and Advances Environmental Justice
- Proclamation on World Freedom Day, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of U.S.-India Defense Industry Collaboration Forum Virtual Expo
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: DOD Focused on Readiness, Instead of Intent Behind Chinese Military Exercises
- Article: Former Army Nurse, 100, Recalls WWII Experiences
- Article: Iwo Jima Medal of Honor Recipient Recounts Battle Experiences
- Article: Official Says DOD, with Help from Partners, on Cusp of Cutting-Edge Innovations
- Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced November 16, 2021
- Contracts for November 8, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, November 9
- November 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu
- November 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu before their Meeting
- November 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry
- November 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Opening Remarks for the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue
- November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Bustillo
- November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uruguayan Economy Minister Arbeleche
- November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Environment and Technology Entrepreneurs in Uruguay
- November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting on Venezuelan Refugee Assistance in Uruguay
- November 8: Readout | Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya
- November 8: Readout | Special Envoy Lenderking and Chargé Westley's Visit to Aden, Yemen
- November 8: Statement | Nicaragua's Undemocratic Election
- November 8: Statement | Reward Offers for Information to Bring Sodinokibi (REvil) Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice
- November 8: Statement | Recognizing the One-Year Anniversary of the Ceasefire Declaration Between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- November 8: Statement | Cambodia National Day
- November 8: Fact Sheet | Women's Economic Empowerment in APEC: Reflecting on a Decade of Impact
- November 8: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Statement from Administrator Samantha Power on Undemocratic Elections in Nicaragua
- Readout of Administrator Samantha Power's Day Three Activities at COP26
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at COP26 Event "Adapting to Thrive: U.S. Action on Global Climate"
- Press Release: USAID Announces Target to Mobilize $150 Billion in Climate Finance
- Press Release: USAID Announces New Targets to Support the Global Climate Ambition Initiative
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the COP26 Event "Power Up: Factoring Resilience into the Energy Infrastructure Transition"
- Press Release: USAID Announces New Partnership with African Union Commission to Reach Paris Agreement Goals in Africa
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ethiopia and the Situation in Tigray
- Remarks at a UN General Assembly Joint Debate on Revitalization
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Continues to Counter Ransomware as Part of Whole-of-Government Effort; Sanctions Ransomware Operators and Virtual Currency Exchange
- Press Release: Inter-Agency Working Group on Treasury Market Surveillance Releases Staff Progress Report that Reviews Potential Policies for Bolstering the Resilience of Treasury Markets
- Sanctions List Updates: Cyber-related Designations and Designations Updates
- Guidance: Publication of Syria Frequently Asked Question
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Exchange-Traded Product and Its General Partner with Disclosure Failures
- Press Release: SEC Appoints New Chairperson and Board Members to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
- Press Release: Ahmed Abonamah Named Director of Office of Credit Ratings
Department of Justice
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray Deliver Remarks on Sodinokibi/REvil Ransomware Arrest
- Press Release: Ukrainian Arrested and Charged with Ransomware Attack on Kaseya
- Press Release: Two Foreign Nationals Arrested for Trafficking Ivory and Rhinoceros Horn as Part of International Operation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Press Release: Two Men Plead Guilty in Multimillion-Dollar COVID-19 Relief Scheme
- Press Release: Medical Device Company Arthrex to Pay $16 Million to Resolve Kickback Allegations
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Complaint Against Professional Compounding Centers of America Inc. for Reporting Fraudulent Pricing Information for Ingredients Sold to Pharmacies
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: Starting Today Fully Vaccinated Travelers Permitted to Enter U.S. via Land and Ferry Border Crossings
- Press Release: DHS Announces Fee Exemptions, Streamlined Processing for Afghan Nationals as They Resettle in the U.S.
- Press Release: Calexico Agents Arrest Sureño Gang Member over the Weekend (California)
- Press Release: Dehydrated Migrant Rescued by Agents (California)
- Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP's Baltimore Field Office Reminds International Travelers that New COVID Vaccination Requirements Start Today at Local Airports (Maryland)
- Press Release: Air and Marine Operations P-3 crew and partners seize 730 pounds of cocaine in Eastern Caribbean Sea (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: USCIS Commemorates Veterans Day with Special Naturalization Ceremonies
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: New FEMA Tool Provides Access to Hazus-Related Products
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $86M to Wisconsin Department of Health Services for COVID-19 Response
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Celebrates Lifting of International Travel Restrictions
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Approves Fiscal Year 2020 Hart-Scott-Rodino Premerger Notification Report
- Press Release: FTC Takes Action to Ban Payment Processor From Debt Relief Processing
- Press Release: Maribeth Petrizzi, Assistant Director of the Compliance Division in FTC's Bureau of Competition, Receives 43rd Annual Roger W. Jones Award for Executive Leadership
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Commits $421 Million in Additional Emergency Connectivity Funding
- Press Release: WRC Advisory Committee Working Groups 1, 2, 3, & 4 Schedule Meetings
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff
- Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $45 Million in Carbon Storage Technologies for Building Materials
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Names Rachael S. Taylor Chief of Staff
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Holistic Approach to Address Water Pollution from the Tijuana River Watershed
- Press Release: EPA and Grambling State University Partner to Strengthen Environmental Studies and Improve Career Opportunities for Students
- Statement by Administrator Regan on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
- Fact Sheet: EPA & The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. DOT delivers new assistance to protect aviation manufacturing jobs—and reopens application process one last time
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposal to return to long-standing policy, practice on religious exemption
- Press Release: Federal court orders Beaver County gas station, convenience store to pay nearly $300K in back wages, damages, penalties for wage, overtime violations
- Press Release: Texas hotel operator agrees to pay back wages, damages to worker fired after reporting unsafe work conditions, seeking medical help
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $200K in fines after two workers suffer injuries in separate incidents at northern Wisconsin foundry
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $46K in back wages for 29 workers after investigation of Gainesville roofing company's pay practices
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: As Vaccinations are Approved for Children Across the Country, U.S. Surgeon General Releases New Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation
- Press Release: HHS Announces 200 Hospitals Participating in New Maternal and Infant Care Collaborative
