This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

4:40 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a virtual grassroots event for the Democratic National Committee | The White House

5:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a virtual fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee | The White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:55 a.m. CEST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN arrive in Paris, France

2:45 p.m. CEST– THE VICE PRESIDENT and SECOND GENTLEMAN tour the Institut Pasteur and meet with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 and pandemic preparedness globally

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, November 8, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden Honoring the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks

Remarks by President Biden after an Event Honoring the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks (re: Build Back Better Act)

Statement by President Joe Biden on Today's Counter Ransomware Actions

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on Her Trip to France

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh's Travel to Ghana and Senegal

Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Boosts Clean Energy Jobs, Strengthens Resilience, and Advances Environmental Justice

Proclamation on World Freedom Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of U.S.-India Defense Industry Collaboration Forum Virtual Expo

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: DOD Focused on Readiness, Instead of Intent Behind Chinese Military Exercises

Article: Former Army Nurse, 100, Recalls WWII Experiences

Article: Iwo Jima Medal of Honor Recipient Recounts Battle Experiences

Article: Official Says DOD, with Help from Partners, on Cusp of Cutting-Edge Innovations

Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced November 16, 2021

Contracts for November 8, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, November 9

November 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu

November 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu before their Meeting

November 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry

November 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Opening Remarks for the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue

November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Bustillo

November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uruguayan Economy Minister Arbeleche

November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Environment and Technology Entrepreneurs in Uruguay

November 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting on Venezuelan Refugee Assistance in Uruguay

November 8: Readout | Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya

November 8: Readout | Special Envoy Lenderking and Chargé Westley's Visit to Aden, Yemen

November 8: Statement | Nicaragua's Undemocratic Election

November 8: Statement | Reward Offers for Information to Bring Sodinokibi (REvil) Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice

November 8: Statement | Recognizing the One-Year Anniversary of the Ceasefire Declaration Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

November 8: Statement | Cambodia National Day

November 8: Fact Sheet | Women's Economic Empowerment in APEC: Reflecting on a Decade of Impact

November 8: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement from Administrator Samantha Power on Undemocratic Elections in Nicaragua

Readout of Administrator Samantha Power's Day Three Activities at COP26

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at COP26 Event "Adapting to Thrive: U.S. Action on Global Climate"

Press Release: USAID Announces Target to Mobilize $150 Billion in Climate Finance

Press Release: USAID Announces New Targets to Support the Global Climate Ambition Initiative

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the COP26 Event "Power Up: Factoring Resilience into the Energy Infrastructure Transition"

Press Release: USAID Announces New Partnership with African Union Commission to Reach Paris Agreement Goals in Africa

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ethiopia and the Situation in Tigray

Remarks at a UN General Assembly Joint Debate on Revitalization

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Continues to Counter Ransomware as Part of Whole-of-Government Effort; Sanctions Ransomware Operators and Virtual Currency Exchange

Press Release: Inter-Agency Working Group on Treasury Market Surveillance Releases Staff Progress Report that Reviews Potential Policies for Bolstering the Resilience of Treasury Markets

Sanctions List Updates: Cyber-related Designations and Designations Updates

Guidance: Publication of Syria Frequently Asked Question

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Exchange-Traded Product and Its General Partner with Disclosure Failures

Press Release: SEC Appoints New Chairperson and Board Members to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board

Press Release: Ahmed Abonamah Named Director of Office of Credit Ratings

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray Deliver Remarks on Sodinokibi/REvil Ransomware Arrest

Press Release: Ukrainian Arrested and Charged with Ransomware Attack on Kaseya

Press Release: Two Foreign Nationals Arrested for Trafficking Ivory and Rhinoceros Horn as Part of International Operation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Press Release : Two Men Plead Guilty in Multimillion-Dollar COVID-19 Relief Scheme

: Two Men Plead Guilty in Multimillion-Dollar COVID-19 Relief Scheme Press Release: Medical Device Company Arthrex to Pay $16 Million to Resolve Kickback Allegations

Press Release: Justice Department Files Complaint Against Professional Compounding Centers of America Inc. for Reporting Fraudulent Pricing Information for Ingredients Sold to Pharmacies

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Press Release : Starting Today Fully Vaccinated Travelers Permitted to Enter U.S. via Land and Ferry Border Crossings

: Starting Today Fully Vaccinated Travelers Permitted to Enter U.S. via Land and Ferry Border Crossings Press Release: DHS Announces Fee Exemptions, Streamlined Processing for Afghan Nationals as They Resettle in the U.S.

Press Release: Calexico Agents Arrest Sureño Gang Member over the Weekend (California)

Press Release: Dehydrated Migrant Rescued by Agents (California)

Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)

Press Release : CBP's Baltimore Field Office Reminds International Travelers that New COVID Vaccination Requirements Start Today at Local Airports (Maryland)

: CBP's Baltimore Field Office Reminds International Travelers that New COVID Vaccination Requirements Start Today at Local Airports (Maryland) Press Release: Air and Marine Operations P-3 crew and partners seize 730 pounds of cocaine in Eastern Caribbean Sea (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: USCIS Commemorates Veterans Day with Special Naturalization Ceremonies

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: New FEMA Tool Provides Access to Hazus-Related Products

Press Release: FEMA Provides $86M to Wisconsin Department of Health Services for COVID-19 Response

Department of Commerce

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Celebrates Lifting of International Travel Restrictions

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Fiscal Year 2020 Hart-Scott-Rodino Premerger Notification Report

Press Release: FTC Takes Action to Ban Payment Processor From Debt Relief Processing

Press Release: Maribeth Petrizzi, Assistant Director of the Compliance Division in FTC's Bureau of Competition, Receives 43rd Annual Roger W. Jones Award for Executive Leadership

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Commits $421 Million in Additional Emergency Connectivity Funding

Press Release: WRC Advisory Committee Working Groups 1, 2, 3, & 4 Schedule Meetings

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $45 Million in Carbon Storage Technologies for Building Materials

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Names Rachael S. Taylor Chief of Staff

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: EPA Announces Holistic Approach to Address Water Pollution from the Tijuana River Watershed

Press Release: EPA and Grambling State University Partner to Strengthen Environmental Studies and Improve Career Opportunities for Students

Statement by Administrator Regan on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Fact Sheet: EPA & The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. DOT delivers new assistance to protect aviation manufacturing jobs—and reopens application process one last time

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposal to return to long-standing policy, practice on religious exemption

Press Release: Federal court orders Beaver County gas station, convenience store to pay nearly $300K in back wages, damages, penalties for wage, overtime violations

Press Release: Texas hotel operator agrees to pay back wages, damages to worker fired after reporting unsafe work conditions, seeking medical help

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $200K in fines after two workers suffer injuries in separate incidents at northern Wisconsin foundry

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $46K in back wages for 29 workers after investigation of Gainesville roofing company's pay practices

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release : As Vaccinations are Approved for Children Across the Country, U.S. Surgeon General Releases New Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation

: As Vaccinations are Approved for Children Across the Country, U.S. Surgeon General Releases New Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation Press Release: HHS Announces 200 Hospitals Participating in New Maternal and Infant Care Collaborative

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.